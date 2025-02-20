You don't need a gym to get strong: 6 advanced resistance band core workouts experts recommend

Never been a fan of the gym? You're not alone - studies suggest that only 16% of UK adults have a gym membership, while working out at home has been riding a seemingly never-ending wave of popularity in recent years.

And we're totally here for it - because it's entirely possible to build both strength and fitness from the comfort of your own home, without the need for bulky or expensive equipment, either. Enter: the humble resistance band. They may look innocuous, but these stretchy elastic bands are one of the most effective pieces of kit you can have in your fitness arsenal, plus one of the simplest to use. Research (such as this 2019 study, published in the journal Sage Open Medicine) shows that resistance bands provide similar strength gains as traditional resistance methods like machines and weights. Meanwhile, researchers at Yogyakarta State University deduced that the bands are effective when it comes to improving balance, which is intrinsically linked to core strength.

While you may not immediately associate resistance band exercises with core strength, they're actually super useful when it comes to working on both strength and stability across our mid-section.

"Studies show that resistance band workouts can be just as effective as weights for muscle activation, and they’re especially great for targeting deep core muscles," agrees personal trainer at OriGym, James Brady. "Many athletes and fitness professionals use them to enhance performance and core stability. If done consistently with proper form, resistance band workouts can definitely help you build a strong and defined core."

So, without further ado, let's take a look at six of the best advanced resistance band core workouts, recommended by top experts. And for more on all things resistance, don't miss our round-ups of the best resistance band leg workouts, resistance band core workouts and resistance band arm workouts, plus edits of the best resistance band leg workouts for beginners and the best resistance band arm workouts for beginners, if you're new to the type of workout. Not sure how to make resistance band workouts effective? Look no further.

6 advanced resistance band core workouts that are totally worth your time

What is a resistance band core workout?

If you've searched the Internet for advanced resistance band core workouts, chances are you already have a pretty good idea of what they are - but allow us to go back to basics for a moment.

"A resistance band core workout consists of a series of exercises that use a resistance band to strengthen the muscles in your core," says Brady. "These muscles include the abs, obliques, and lower back. The band adds tension, increasing the challenge and engaging in stabilising muscles through classic core moves such as crunches, Russian twists, wood chops, and plank pull-throughs. This type of workout improves core stability, strength, and endurance while being low-impact and versatile."

What are the benefits of using a resistance band for your core?

All our experts are unanimous that the bands can take an average ab session and make it ab-solutely (sorry) awesome. Let's take a look at the benefits in more detail.

1. They're super accessible

The biggest advantage of adding resistance bands to your fitness regime has to be their accessibility. Not only are they supremely simple to use, but they're lightweight and portable too - meaning you can up the ante on your workouts from home or away.

"A huge benefit of resistance bands lies in their convenience and accessibility," says personal trainer at Freeletics, Rowan Clift. "They're lightweight, portable, and affordable, making them ideal for at-home workouts or for taking on the go. They are also widely used in rehabilitation and injury prevention. By strengthening deep stabilising muscles in the core, bands can help develop and maintain stability and mobility throughout the body."

2. They promote mind-muscle connection

Now, the importance of mind-muscle connection might be up for debate in the fitness sphere, but the experts we spoke to for this piece maintain that when it comes to engaging and activating our core, it's crucial.

When we talk about our core, we're not simply referring to our superficial abs (what we know as our six-pack), but also our deep abdominals, obliques and pelvic floor, too. Since we don't often consider these muscles, working on mind-muscle connection can really help us to recruit and activate them.

"Resistance bands can help you to engage deep core muscles and help activate your transverse abdominals (TVA) more intensely than bodyweight exercises alone," notes personal trainer Edwina Jenner. "This increased engagement leads to greater muscle activation and improved core strength overall."

3. They enhance functional fitness

Resistance bands are a great tool for boosting functional fitness - which core strength is at the heart of. But if you're wondering why it's important to train your core, hear this:

"A strong core is the foundation of nearly every movement," says personal trainer and founder of Owning Your Menopause, Kate Rowe Ham. "It stabilises the body, improves posture, and supports balance and coordination. A strong core reduces the risk of injury, alleviates back pain, and enhances overall functional strength, allowing you to easily perform daily tasks and exercises."

4. They boost overall strength and performance

Resistance band core exercises are known for being able to activate our core across all planes of motion: frontal, sagittal and transverse. "An effective core exercise will work multiple muscle groups, focuses on stability and control, challenges balance, or resists motion like twisting or bending, working the full range of motions," notes Rowe Ham.

"Additionally, core exercises engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously, strengthening not only the abdominal muscles but also the back, hips, and pelvis," she continues. "This multi-muscle activation increases your body's energy, helping boost your metabolism. A stronger core also improves the efficiency of other exercises, making your overall workouts more effective."

5. They help improve balance

Adding a band into core moves means you'll be challenging your body to remain stable, activating all those tiny stabilising core muscles that inform how balanced we are. "Resistance bands also challenge your core to maintain control, enhancing balance and coordination," says Brady.

Do resistance band core workouts really work?

Still need convincing? Our experts are unanimous that yes, resistance band core workouts are very effective for strengthening and working core muscles.

"The short answer is yes," agrees Jenner. "Resistance band core workouts are highly effective for creating extra intensity and building strong abdominals. They engage your stabiliser muscles, which are often neglected in traditional ab workouts. Unlike crunches focusing mainly on the rectus abdominis (front abs), bands allow for anti-rotation, rotation, and dynamic movements. You can add intensity, tighter control, and increased time under tension, which will build a stronger core when you use bands as part of your workout."

6 PT-approved advanced resistance band core workouts to try today

1. 8-minute resistance band ab workout

What? A short and sweet eight minute core workout, for all you intermediate to advanced peeps.

Why? Don't overlook the benefits of a shorter session. You'll still be able to challenge your body, but without the risk of overtraining and strain.

How long for? Just eight minutes.

8 MIN RESISTANCE ABS WORKOUT (+ Resistance Band) | Intense Ab Exercises | Eylem Abaci - YouTube Watch On

2. Resistance band lower ab workout

What? A ten minute, intense resistance band lower ab workout.

Why? This workout takes an ab workout and adds a fab Pilates spin: think corkscrew, leg lowers, bridges, toe taps and more.

How long for? Ten minutes.

Lower Abs Booty Band Workout | Mini Band Lower Belly Workout - YouTube Watch On

3. 15-minute abs and booty band workout

What? A fifteen minute resistance band ab routine with Pilates queen Move With Nicole.

Why? It's no secret that Pilates girlies love a resistance band and with good reason. Elevate the humble plank and other moves and prepare to feel the burn, "A resistance band plank is a full-core engagement exercise that activates the shoulders, back, and glutes," says Rowe Ham. "Variations like side planks or planks with shoulder taps add dynamic challenges and target obliques, too."

How long for? Fifteen minutes and you're done.

15 MIN ABS & BOOTY BAND WORKOUT || At-Home Pilates - YouTube Watch On

4. 30-minute abs and booty band workout

What? A 30-minute abs and glutes band workout with Internet favourite Caroline Girvan.

Why? Focusing on alternating between core and glutes will give your muscles a welcome (we don't want to say break) change. Girvan is known for her intense and effective sessions, so expect to have DOMS for days.

How long for? Half an hour.

Abs and Glutes Workout Combo | 30 Minutes with Mini Band - YouTube Watch On

5. 30-minute power bands full body workout

What? A comprehensive 30-minute full-body routine.

Why? If you're thinking, how can a full body routine be a core workout, trust us when we say that your core will be activated for the entirety of this session. "While resistance bands are very effective for targeted abdominal exercises, any compound exercise requires the recruitment of core muscles, so you don’t even need to be doing ‘pure abs’ to strengthen this muscle group," notes Best. "For example, a banded hip thrust or a banded press up are challenging your core stability as well as other muscles throughout the body."

How long for? Half an hour.

30 min ⚡️POWER⚡️ FULL BODY Resistance Band Workout - YouTube Watch On

6. 40-minute resistance band abs abd booty

What? A 40-minute intensive abs and booty burn with Heather Robertson.

Why? "I really like Heather Robertson’s videos on YouTube," explains Best. "They're visually clear, with demonstrations of how each exercise should look from multiple angles, which is particularly helpful for ensuring your spinal alignment is correct and you're replicating the depth of each exercise."

How long for? The longest of our recommended workouts at just over 40 minutes.

ABS & BOOTY BAND Workout - YouTube Watch On

