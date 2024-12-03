8 Christmas workouts personal trainers swear are quick, effective, and most importantly, fun

December seems to have rolled around quicker than the speed of light, and with it, a whole month of festive fun, Secret Santas, and office parties. And while I'm very here for a joy-filled month (yes, I might have started playing Christmas tunes in mid-November...), I'm also acutely aware that this time of time can actually be pretty stressful for many. Enter: eight PT-approved Christmas workouts that are quick, effective, and most importantly, fun.

While I'm definitely not suggesting you skip your annual Christmas market visit or yearly Friendmas party in favour of a long run or strength training session, one thing I do know for certain is that movement makes both our mind and body feel good - something that research has proven time and time again.

Bottom line: While you might not think you have time for working out RN, you'll only feel better if you find the time for it.

As personal trainer Aimee Victoria Long explains: "If you only have the time to do 10 minutes of exercise a day, that’s still 10 minutes better than doing nothing. Think about it - if you do one ten-minute workout every day, that equates to over an hour of working out each week."

Other perks of the workouts below? They can be done anywhere, require zero equipment, and are pretty much guaranteed to boost your mood. "They're accessible for the time-poor and you don’t have to worry about a commute or the cost of the gym, either. You could literally get a sweat on in your pyjamas!".

Ready to get a Christmas sweat on? Top trainers have shared their go-to sweat sessions for the holiday season, below. And while you're at it, don't miss our features on the best Christmas yoga poses and holiday workouts to try, plus how one MC UK staffer got on trying a Christmas workout challenge.

8 Christmas workouts PT's swear are simple yet effective

1. Morning Pilates flow with Lottie Murphy

What? "My go-to Christmas workout is Pilates instructor Lottie Murphy's sunrise Pilates," shares Pilates and yoga instructor coach Eloise Skinner.

Why? She highly recommends this as it allows you to take some time for yourself at the start of the day. "It'll be especially beneficial as your days get more hectic around the festive period," she shares. "It's also easy to do with just a mat at home, so you can take it on the go if you're travelling over Christmas. The workout itself targets mobility, flexibility and strength, but with a really gentle approach, so it's a great and easy way to get some movement into your day."

How long? 30 minutes.

Sunrise Pilates Workout | 30 Minute Practice | Lottie Murphy - YouTube Watch On

2. Quick any-time-of-day Pilates flow

What? A short but sweet ten-minute flow which promises to get your blood pumping and your endorphins flowing.

Why? "I love Alo Moves YouTube workouts," shares Long. "The below is a yoga and Barre-focused workout that's great quality, easy to follow, and led by brilliant instructors."

"This is a great workout for beginners. The coach explains everything well and gives good verbal queues. There is no equipment required and you get a great full-body workout," she continues.

How long? 10 minutes.

25 MIN FULL BODY PILATES WORKOUT FOR BEGINNERS (No Equipment) - YouTube Watch On

3. 30-minute strength workout

What? More into your weight training? Look no further - this is Long's favourite YouTube strength workout for beginners.



Why? "I love this workout because it’s not just for beginners, but also people that are more senior in age," explains the personal trainer. "As we get older we shouldn’t stop doing strength training - we should be doing more. It also incorporates balance movements, something that is imperative we maintain as we age. The movements are simple but will be challenging for a beginner, but don't worry - the coach is clear with instructions making it easier to follow along."

How long? 30 minutes.



Strength Training Workout for Beginners & Seniors // Isometric & Balance Exercises! - YouTube Watch On

4. Bodyweight workout for beginners

What? If you're short on time and don't have any equipment at home, Joe Wicks has countless free-to-stream workouts that are simple yet effective, including this bodyweight session.

Why? Long loves this YouTube bodyweight session, sharing: "Joe Wicks has some good workouts, and the length of time of this one will mean it’s not too daunting for beginners. The last thing you want to be doing as a beginner is a 45 to 60-minute workout as your fitness levels won’t allow for proper form and your likelihood of injury increases. Wicks is highly motivating and has lots of energy meaning it helps keep individuals motivated whilst working out with him."

How long? 15 minutes.

15 Minute Home Workout for Beginners | Joe Wicks Workouts - YouTube Watch On

5. Ten minute HIIT workout

What? This is a quick bodyweight HIIT session, ideal, again, for if you're short on time and looking for an effective routine, chosen by celebrity trainer and online fitness coach Michael Baah.

Why? "This short but sweet routine is perfect for staying fit during the busy Christmas period and ideal for any fitness level as there's no equipment required. You can't go wrong, really - it's a fast, effective full-body workout that boosts cardiovascular fitness."

How long? 10 minutes.

10-Minute BBG-Style Beginner Ab Workout (No Equipment) - YouTube Watch On

6. Full body strength

What? A full body strength session from Global Nike Trainer and wellness expert Tara Nicolas.

Why? "This workout is for beginner to intermediate, start with some mobility and then get into some deep core and lower body activations. You'll end your body with an upper-body finisher, helping to build a strong foundation and allowing you to move with more ease, efficiency, and confidence," shares Nicolas.

How long? 20 minutes.

Full Body Strength Workout | Trainer of the Month Club | Well+Good - YouTube Watch On

7. Lower body stability and coordination sequence

What? Another of Nicolas' go-to Christmas workouts is this lower body stability and coordination sequence. It's only fourteen minutes but promises to tighten any stiffness or tension you've been building up.

Why? "You want your training to reflect your life as often as possible," explains the trainer. "In this workout, you're challenging our stability and coordination to help improve your body's ability to maintain proper alignment and control during movement, reducing the risk of injuries, and boosting overall performance by allowing for quicker reactions to unexpected situations.

How long? 15 minutes.

Lower Body Stability + Coordination | Trainer of the Month Club | Well+Good - YouTube Watch On

8. Mobility and meditation routine

What? A juicy, soul-soothing 25-minute mobility and meditation routine that promises to leave you feeling like a floaty cloud.

Why? "This workout allows the mind and body to recover through slower movements and deep breathing exercises. Training mobility improves your range of motion, enhances athletic performance, and allows for smoother, more controlled movements, and meditation boosts mental health, enhances sleep, sharpens focus, and increases self-awareness, creating more opportunities to feel good in your body just as it is today," shares Nicolas.