I'm a top personal trainer - trust me when I say, these are the only 5 holiday workouts worth your time

So, you're scrolling the Internet for holiday workouts that you can bookmark for your summer trip. Before we get into top tips for working out while away, know this: if you'd rather sloth by the pool for your entire break, more power to you. Everyone deserves a break and to spend said break in whatever way they choose.

To some, that might be daily hikes, swims and weights workouts - others, piña coladas by the pool day in, day out. Spoiler alert: there's no wrong or right way to spend your break. Your holiday is your you time, so make sure to spend it in whatever way relaxes you the most.

That said, if you do fancy getting some movement in while away, you'll likely want to keep things short, sweet, and effective, leaving you maximum time for other holiday activities. That's why we've picked the brains of top personal trainer Courtney Black - below, she shares her go-to holiday workouts that require little to no equipment and will leave you feeling physically and mentally great.

But before you scroll, know this: "Holidays don't come around very often," shares the PT. "So when the time finally comes, it's so important to spend it doing the things you enjoy. Whatever that looks like, it's important to remember that a couple of weeks off your regular routine won't ruin your progress or fitness."

While making sure you're getting adequate rest on holiday will leave you feeling ready to tackle new challenges head-on upon your return, moving can boost your energy, mental clarity, and sleep quality, too.

Know this, though: working on holiday doesn't mean spending hours in a hotel gym. Quite the opposite. Keep scrolling for her top tips and go-to holiday workouts, too. And... relax.

5 best holiday workouts to try this summer

1. Quick ab blast

What? Got ten minutes before you head for breakfast or in between activities? This beginner ab workout is the perfect sequence for trying on the move. You need no equipment and can do it from your hotel room.

How long? 10 minutes.

2. 15 minute full body workout

Why? If your hotel has a gym, this is a great workout. Why? Well, because you're working out every muscle despite the duration of the sweat session only being fifteen minutes long. Grab some light dumbbells and get a killer sweat on - you'll be finished in no time at all.

How long? 15 minutes.

3. 15 minute express HIIT

Why? This sweat session is high energy and requires no equipment, making it an easy one to do from your hotel room or balcony.

How long? 15 minutes.

4. 20 minute skipping and full body

What? Another full-body workout, this 20-minute session doesn't actually require you to use any kit (not even a skipping rope). It's effective using just your body weight or tea towels - get ready to get that heart rate up with this full-body conditioner.

How long? 20 minutes.

5. 30 minute leg workout

What? Again, this one's great if you've got access to a hotel gym. Grab some dumbbells and get working those legs. If you can't access a gym, bottles or cans will also work. You could also use just your body weight to get those muscles burning.

How long? 30 minutes.

Top tips for holiday workouts

If you're someone who craves regular movement or feel–good endorphins to boost both your physical and mental health, below, Black shares her top tips for ensuring your exercise enriches the holiday without consuming it.

1. Take the pressure off

Movement on holiday need not be about hitting PB’s or burying yourself in training (unless that’s the kind of trip you’re on!). instead, take off the pressure and just move to feel good.

Whether that be on a long walk, a hotel HIIT burner or some lengths in the pool. Forget about target times and weights and simply reap the rewards that a good sweat has to offer.

Part of going on holiday might involve exploring somewhere new. This is an amazing chance to get some steps in while taking in the views! Walking has so many benefits and you’ll barely notice your step count creeping up while you are distracted by the beautiful sights.

3. Get it done early

I always say there is no correct time to workout other than the time that works for you. The only exception to this might be when you are on your holiday, it’s super hot outside and you want to enjoy your day without thinking about your workout.

Squeezing some morning movement not only means you’ll beat the midday heat, but you’ll also be full of feel-good endorphins to keep you energised throughout the day to enjoy whatever exciting plans you have made.

4. Keep it short and sweet

Unless your holiday has been planned with long runs and hiking in mind, keep it short, sweet and simple. Bodyweight and HIIT workouts are the perfect style to keep you feeling fit, healthy and energised whilst working around your relaxing holiday schedule.