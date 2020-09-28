The Sainsbury’s Christmas range includes a sausage dog yule log and we’re here for it

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Christmas 2020 might be a little different this year depending on the government guidelines regarding the coronavirus outbreak, but that hasn’t stopped supermarkets and small businesses from releasing a number of tasty treats for the festive season. To keep things merry, there’s the Aldi giant Ferrero Rocher, delightful gin Christmas crackers and some very impressive hampers.

And now, Sainsbury’s have released details about their Christmas range – and, we’ll be honest, everything sounds delicious.

Most importantly, there’s a sausage dog yule log to rival the classic M&S Colin the Caterpillar. It’s made up of a fluffy chocolate sponge wrapping a generous helping of chocolate flavoured buttercream, coated in a milk chocolate shell and dressed with Christmas coloured sprinkles and cute little candy canes. Oh, and of course he has an adorable little face.

There’s also an extra special Plant Pioneers Chocolate Salted Caramel Star for those with a dairy free diet, made of Belgian dark chocolate with a salted caramel sauce. Yum.

They’re big enough to share – if you really feel like it – and both will cost just £8.

For those who don’t have a sweet tooth, there are savoury dishes on the menu, from the Taste the Difference Prawn Roses (filo pastry with a mix of king prawns in coconut and Panang curry spices) which will set you back £8 for 20, to the Taste the Difference Pigs in Blanket Stuffing Wreath (a gigantic version of the iconic pigs in blankets, made with pork, sage and onion stuffing with six traditional bits and cranberries on top) for £10.

And that’s not all, there’s a Taste the Difference Layered Pork, Chicken and Stuffing Pie topped with port-glazed cranberries for £12.50 too.

Mouth watering yet?

Same.