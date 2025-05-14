Creamy, decadent, and surprisingly complex—here's why I'm obsessed with marshmallow perfumes

As a perfume-obsessed beauty editor, I have to admit, my relationship with sweet fragrances has been a bit complicated (to say the least). In my teens, they were all I could wear. I was very much in my Victoria Secret body mist era, and Mugler Angel was practically running through my veins. Yet, in my early twenties, my taste in perfume drastically shifted.

All of a sudden, I started feeding into the ongoing stereotype that often deems sweeter scents immature, headache-inducing and plain predictable. My gourmands were swiftly replaced by darker, earthier scents, and notes of oud and patchouli took centre stage. Safe to say, my fragrance wardrobe went in the opposite direction.

That said, as I approach my late twenties, you could say that I’ve come full circle. Today, I found myself revisiting the world of sweet fragrances from a whole new perspective—courtesy of a certain hero category that has become my latest obsession: marshmallow. Offering a creamier, more powdery approach, this delectable note is a lot more complex than you’d think.

You see, instead of the expected full sugary rush that immediately comes to mind when you think of marshmallow, when done right, this note will add a soft and almost angelic edge that cleverly balances a fragrance at its base. This brings me to the very reason why I find marshmallow perfumes so captivating: the dry down. Often blended with the likes of musk and vanilla, they leave the most beautiful, fluffy trail that lingers on for hours on end.

Make no mistake: no marshmallow perfume is the same. Some are complemented by fruity and citrusy accords for an uplifting ensemble, while others are blended with creamier notes of milk and coconut to emulate a cosier feel. Below, I’ve put together a definitive edit of my favourite marshmallow scents, having also quizzed Clara Molloy, co-founder of Memo Paris, to answer all your burning questions.

What makes marshmallow perfumes so interesting?

“Marshmallow is actually quite a versatile note in fragrance,” shares Clara. She describes that this note helps “balance the fragrance,” and shares that the key is to make sure it’s “indulgent and playful, yet also very sophisticated and grown up.” Because of their warm, cosy and gourmand nature, Clara also thinks that they “can work for all seasons,” regardless of the weather.

How can you layer marshmallow scents?

According to Clara, “citrusy and floral notes work well with marshmallow, so the fragrance isn't too sickly sweet”. For a fresher, more playful twist, Clara recommends “bright green and citrus notes,” and for a more romantic, ethereal feel, you might want to consider “white florals or rose to soften the scent.” Ultimately, it comes down to your preferences, as well as your own overall aesthetic.

The best marshmallow perfumes

Oriana by Parfums de Marly £255 at Selfridges Key notes: bergamot, orange blossom, blackcurrant, marshmallow, cream, musk Creamy, fruity and unapologetically feminine — the Oriana by Parfums de Marly is proof that not all marshmallow perfumes have to be one-dimensional. Opening with an uplifting citrusy veil, this blend is cleverly balanced with fruity notes of blackcurrant and raspberry, leaving an incredibly cosy and delectable trail. As it lingers on, the marshmallow is evident but not too nauseating, complemented by creamy and musky accords for a warmer dry-down. "As someone who's sniffed every Parfums de Marly fragrance, I can confidently say that Oriana easily falls under my top three. To me, it smells like a Pavlova dessert: crisp on the outside, and fluffy on the inside, complete with a bit of zest and freshness from the berries. I'd reach for this all year round: be it on a date or a casual brunch with the girls," says Beauty Contributor Denise Primbet.

Love Don't Be Shy by Kilian £225 at John Lewis Key notes: neroli, honeysuckle, vanilla, orange blossom, marshmallow, vanilla Rumoured as Rihanna's signature scent, Kilian's Love Don't Be Shy has emerged as one of the most popular gourmand fragrances, and deservedly so. Part of the brand's Narcotics line-up, this perfume was launched all the way back in 2007, and created to embody first love's innocence (hence the name). It opens with bright, zesty notes of neroli, bergamot and pink pepper, before settling into the juicy notes of honeysuckle and rose, revealing a warm and comforting base of vanilla, caramel, sugar and musk. It's also super long-lasting too, making it one of the best special-occasion-friendly scents in this round-up. "I'm a sucker for a punchy fragrance that makes an impression—the kind that enters the room before you—and that's exactly how I'd describe Kilian Love Don't Be Shy. It's irresistibly sweet without feeling too nauseating, thanks to a cleverly balanced blend of florals and zestier notes to counteract the gourmand base," says Beauty Contributor Denise Primbet.

Sintra by Memo Paris £235 at Harrods Key notes: orange flower absolute, vanilla absolute, guimauve musk "When we created Sintra fragrance five years ago, we wanted to express the vision of this candy-coloured palace nestled in a botanical garden in Portugal, in the town of Sintra," Clara tells Marie Claire UK. "We chose a marshmallow musk to bring this childhood dream of a princess's castle to life." "I was first convinced to try Sintra by my dear friend who lives in Paris. She repeatedly told me it smells like a fairytale (minus the cheesy ending), and boy, was she right. I love how it's airy, light and playful, making a great choice for an everyday scent all year round. I enjoy layering it with my go-to citrusy fragrances for that extra zesty touch and a smidge of freshness," says Beauty Contributor Denise Primbet.

Yum Boujee Marshmallow by Kayali £107 at Cult Beauty Key notes: pink marshmallow, strawberry, coconut, freesia, whipped vanilla, and pink musk Ever wondered what Glinda from Wicked smells like? Well, this could be as close as it gets. Confident, feminine and sweet, the Yum Boujee Marshmallow is a fragrance that keeps on giving. What starts as a decadent bowl of fresh strawberries turns into a creamy base, wrapped in coconut, whipped vanilla and pink musk. The opening is fruity, however, the dry down is incredibly warm and comforting. "As soon as I saw the matte baby pink bottle, I was hooked. At first, I was worried that it may lean a bit too sickly, but I was pleasantly surprised by the dry-down, which created a nice creamy and warm base that lingers on for hours on end. It is definitely one of my best unexpected scent discoveries to date," says Beauty Contributor Denise Primbet.

Angel Soiree by Le Monde Gourmand £24 at LookFantastic Key notes: apricot, strawberry, pink marshmallow, rose-infused milk, sandalwood Ethereal, fluffy and delectable, the Angel Soirée eau de parfum by Le Monde Gourmand is a beautiful springtime fragrance. Opening with mouth-watering notes of lychee, apricot and strawberries, this scent unfolds into a floral ensemble, before settling into a gourmand vanilla and musky base. Oh, and don't let its £25 price tag fool you, this fragrance smells far from affordable. "I stumbled across Le Monde Gourmand fragrances earlier this year, and this perfume was an instant favourite. I love how soft and sweet it is without being too nauseating. Although it doesn't have a strong staying power, it still lingers nicely enough to be worn as an 'office scent' or a casual spritz for a daytime picnic with the girls," says Beauty Contributor Denise Primbet.