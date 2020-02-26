There’s a new ombre pink Le Creuset set hitting stores

It's really rather gorgeous and we kind of want it all

It’s been a great week for food news: first, M&S launched a chocolate sloth: next, Tony’s Chocolonley Easter eggs were spotted in stores; and now, cult kitchenware brand Le Creuset have launched a brand new colour way.

The new cookware collection comes in a shell pink colour and includes an egg cup, an espresso cup, a cast iron casserole dish, an assortment of plates and a range of mugs.

Prices start from £9 and go up to £240 for the cast iron dish, and all items are available to buy online on the Le Creuset website right now.

The company are describing the new pink pots as ‘the perfect colour to help inspire romance.’ And while we’re not so sure that, factually speaking, they have the power to improve your love life, we are sure that the range promises to be a great home investment.

A French company (if you didn’t already gather from the name), Le Creuset shared the news of their new collection on Instagram. The post read: ‘Introducing Shell Pink… gorgeously subtle, this soft and delicate shade of pink will add charm and sophistication to the kitchen.’

We reckon the range will look pretty sweet in any kitchen, plus rest assured if the price tag looks a little, well, pricey for you, all Le Creuset products come with a lifetime guarantee, so technically count as a life investment. Yep.

Still too dear for you? Just this week, Lidl launched a rainbow-coloured cookware range that’s the spitting image of its pricier Le Creuset counterparts, with the cast iron casserole dish costing just £24.99.

It’s worth giving the Le Creuset social accounts a follow to be kept in the loop with the latest product news and drops–they’re normally first to share anything exciting.

Otherwise, keep your eyes on the MC socials—we’ll be the first to let you know if we hear of any new drops, too.