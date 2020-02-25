Tony’s Chocolonley just launched Easter eggs in their most popular flavours

Alongside some shocking figures about chocolate slavery

Easter is a time for slathering freshly-toasted hot cross buns in butter, eating Malteser chocolate bunnies for breakfast and planting brightly-coloured Easter eggs around the house in time for the mother-of-all-hunts; a time for family roasts, filling the house with daffodils and baking Easter desserts out of, well, even more chocolate.

Got your hands on an M&S chocolate sloth yet? Or Aldi’s booze-infused Easter eggs? Or Lindt’s new white chocolate, gold-wrapped bunnies?

On the topic of chocolate, Tony’s Chocolonely—producers of one of the most delicious chocolate bars on the market—have just launched two brand new products in time for Easter that we think you might just want to try. Trust us on this one. There’s a reason they sell 36 million bars of the stuff every year (and counting).

First to have on your radar are their great big chocolate eggs. Each packet comes packed with twelve little bize-sized solid treats (portion-sized, despite the name) in seven different flavours of Tony’s best-selling classic bars. Flavours include:

32% milk chocolate

Milk caramel sea salt

Milk hazelnut

Milk almond honey nougat

42% dark milk

Pretzel toffee

51% dark

Dark almond sea salt

70% pure dark chocolate.

Not an egg kind of person? They’ve also launched a limited edition lemon meringue milk chocolate bar flavour, packed with soft meringue pieces made from free-range eggs and a hint of zesty lemon. In a word: yum.

Both new products look delicious and need to be added to your Sainsbury’s cart ASAP, for more reason than one. As well as being really tasty, Tony’s brand ethos is worth reading up on.

As a company, their main aim is to eradicate chocolate slavery globally. Take a minute: have you ever thought about how exactly your Easter chocolate is made and how this may be affecting the communities who are producing it?

Tony’s Chocolonley great big chocolate eggs, £3.75, sainsburys.co.uk

The average British child eats 8.8 Easter eggs and adult consumes 187 chocolate bars a year; that’s a lot of demand for chocolate. And, according to research conducted by Tulane University and the 2018 Global Slavery Index, there are currently 2.1 million children working illegally and at least 30,000 instances of modern slavery on cocoa farms in Ghana and the Ivory Coast, where 60% of the world’s cocoa comes from.

So how does buying more chocolate help? Every purchase of Tony’s Chocolonely helps to fight slavery in the cocoa industry by investing in a company that’s striving for change. Tony’s buy traceable cocoa beans and invest in long-term partnerships with farmer cooperatives, as well as paying pay cocoa farmers a higher price and investing in proper training for them.

You can get your hands on your own great big chocolate eggs starting from £3.75 a box, or snap up a milk chocolate 32% lemon meringue bar for £3.98. They’re in store at Sainsbury’s, Whole Foods and Farmdrop, plus online at Ocado.com. Go, go, go.