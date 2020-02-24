And prices start at just £3.99

Words by Ally Head

If you’re anything like us, you’ll have been eyeing up your own Le Creuset cookware set for a while now. Problem is, you’re also stuck in a conundrum about whether your bank account can stretch to £170 for a cooking pot. Yep… gulp.

As great an investment as a real-life Le Creuset would be, good news just in for the bargain-hunters among you: Lidl are stocking their very own range of what look like LC pots inspired by the famous cookware designs. Head in stores to shop casserole dishes, crockery sets and mini frying pans for a fraction of the cost of the real deal.

The best bit? They’re rainbow-coloured and we’re totally in love. Choose from bright yellow, red, teal and pale green pots to suit whatever your kitchen decor.

The range landed in Lidl supermarkets last Thursday, 20th February, with prices starting at a very purse-friendly £3.99. They’re all oven safe, perfect for warming stews, soups and one pot recipes, and suitable for all hob types, including induction.

Keep an eye out for their red wine magnums, whilst you’re in store, too, not forgetting rival Aldi’s 1kg Nutella tubs and booze-infused Easter eggs, in supermarkets just in time for pancake day and Easter celebrations.

Whether you’re after a new stock pot (£19.99), oven dish (£4.99) or cast iron casserole dish (£24.99), you’re in luck—Lidl have got a whole host to choose from, in a variety of colours, as we touched on above. Plus, compared to the £169.99, £39 and £210 you’d pay for the real-life Le Creuset alternative, they’re a right steal.

Time to channel your inner Nigella and upgrade your kitchen, we think. The range is limited edition and, as always, when it’s gone, it’s gone, so make sure to get in store quick. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.