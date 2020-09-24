McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes and Digestives just got Halloween flavour makeovers

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

With spooky season just around the corner, Halloween lovers will be preparing to celebrate slightly differently this year. Current guidelines mean that it’ll likely be an indoors affair, but that just means getting into the spirit without the well-thought out costumes and Halloween makeup tutorials. Instead, October 31st will be a night of ghoulishly good jumpers, the Hocus Pocus board game, horror movies on Netflix and autumnal Yankee Candles.

But what snacks will you be able to feast on while enjoying all of the above?

Well, the sweet treat masterminds over at McVitie’s have given their iconic cakes and biscuits a frighteningly fun flavour makeover.

The classic Jaffa Cake has been transformed into a Zesty Orangey Cake Bar, filled with zesty orange on a purple sponge covered in dark chocolate. There are also Jaffa Cakes Fruity Blackcurrant Cake Bars, a blackcurrant flavoured twist on the original.

And that’s not all. The McVitie’s Funny Bones Chocolate Cakes Bars are a slight sponge, chocolate cream and milk chocolate bonanza, and the McVitie’s Digestives Cinder Toffee Flavour Slices are a cinder toffee chocolate topped delight.

Plus, for the cake lovers out there, you might be tempted by the McVitie’s Funny Bones Sticky Toffee Flavour Cake. Yum.

The range will be available at supermarkets such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons, and will cost just £1. Bargain.

Claire Hooper, Head of Marketing at snack company Pladis said: ‘This year the seasonal sales opportunity for cakes is bigger than ever.

‘Halloween celebrations are likely to take a different form, with many shoppers swapping parties and trick or treating for watching scary movies or hosting smaller gatherings at home.

‘Cakes are perfectly suited to these at-home occasions, so this presents a unique opportunity for retailers to boost sales in the cake category – and give shoppers a festive reason to celebrate.’

Happy Halloween!