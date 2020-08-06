Lindt chocolate cereal balls are here and they’re perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There are plenty of tasty treats out there for the sweet-toothed snacker, whether you’re a fan of McVitie’s new biscuit range, Jaffa Cake flavoured ice lollies or Asda’s new Sid the Sausage Dog cake (yes, that’s Colin the Caterpillar’s rival).

There are also Creme Egg Dairy Milk bars on offer for those who want a creamy chocolatey fusion, and hot cross bun gelato if you prefer your snacks chilled.

And now there’s another helping of sugary goodness on the scene thanks to master chocolatiers, Lindt.

They’ve created a brand new chocolate covered cereal – and it sounds like an absolute delight. Think crispy crunchy goodness covered with the iconic smooth and creamy Lindt chocolate, all in one delicious bitesized piece. Mmm.

There are not one but two different flavours to try, and both have been added to the Lindt Sensations range.

The first is the Crunchy Sensation, a chocolate cereal ball with crisp puffs enveloped in the beautiful milk chocolate which we’re totally sold on.

For something a little fruitier, there’s the Fruit Sensation, taking the same shape but with a fresh mango and passionfruit inside a dark chocolate coating. Sound dreamy? We think so too.

If you want to give these a go, the new flavours will set you back £3.50 a pack and are now on sale in the UK via Lindt chocolate shops and online.

Who says you can’t enjoy chocolatey cereal as an adult?

Enjoy!