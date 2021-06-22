I’m a coffee snob and this is the best beans-to-cup machine I’ve ever used

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Ok, so I know I told you all about this amazing Nespresso deal (60% off!) I found in the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale, and it really is great if you can’t be faffed with the whole coffee grinding, machine cleaning process.

BUT, as a self-confessed coffee snob, I will admit I do adore my beans-to-cup machine, for that truly authentic, fresh coffee taste – and don’t get me started on the smell.

Shop the best coffee machine deals on Amazon Prime Day 2021 – Quick links:

They are a bit pricier, but absolutely worth every penny. I actually bought my own Delonghi machine three years ago in the Amazon Black Friday sale, and it’s still in perfect condition, so absolutely worth the investment.

I’ve just spotted a very similar one in this year’s sale, and the discount is pretty good, almost 20% off. It’s on the higher end of the budget, however if you’re serious about it investing, you do get what you pay for.