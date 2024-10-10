Trust me, this is the only style of boot that you need to invest in for winter

As a self-confessed sun worshiper, there aren't many things I'd wish summer away for. I love cosy nights more than the next person but nothing beats waking up to the sun piercing through my curtains. I could quite happily bask in the rays 365 days per year, with frothy frocks and open-toe footwear to boot, but the reality of living in the northern hemisphere means I spend more time dressing for chillier and wetter climes and this is why I became something of a boot aficionado. My speciality? Knee-high boots.

When it comes to buying a new pair of boots every autumn, my first thought is budget. Given the nature of the purchase, price points tend to be higher than summer footwear so making sure I'm getting enough bang for my buck is essential - and there is one style of knee-high boots that continue to fill my feed.

If I were to choose one pair that would best encapsulate this trend, it would have to be Toteme's riding boots - that continue to be an influencer favourite. The glossy leather finish and minimal design details are exactly what make this style so versatile. Whether is a draped jersey dress and blazer for the office, or dressed down leggings with oversized knit for a casual every day outfit - adding this style of boot will make any outfit look chic. And the good news is that there are a whole host of minimalist boots to suit any occasion, featuring comfy kitten heels, sturdy block heels and OTM square toes.

Still not convinced? Continue reading for 18 knee-high boots that I think will truly stand the test of time and most importantly make any outfit look fabulous.

+ Net Sustain the Riding Leather Knee Boots
Toteme Riding Leather Knee Boots

Toteme's classic riding boots with standout glossy finish continue to be a favourite for anyone looking for winter boots that are polished yet practical.

& Other Stories Knee High Boots
& Other Stories Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots

These high street boots took me by surprise.

Remy Knee Boot
Remy Knee Boot

A modern silhouette offered up in 2024's lauded burgundy.

Katlynn Leather Kitten Heel Knee Boots
Hush Katlynn Leather Kitten Heel Knee Boots

Don't sleep of Hush's offerings this season.

Roly Embellished Leather Knee Boots
Ferragamo Roly Embellished Leather Knee Boots

A classic riding boot with a polished gold accent.

Anja Leather Knee Boot
Paris Texas Anja Leather Knee Boot

Paris Texas is best known for knee high boots and with styles like this, it's no wonder why.

Arket Knee High Boots
Arket Knee-High Leather Boots

Head to Arket for a capsule of unique boots this season.

Dear Frances boots
Dear Frances Bucket Boot

Dear Frances is one of my favourite footwear retailers.

Harlow 65 Leather Knee-High Boots
Zimmermann Harlow 65 Knee-High Boots

I always make sure I have a smart pair of knee-high boots that will take me from day to night - this Zimmermann pair tick all the boxes.

Clarisse - Ganache
Bobbies Clarisse Boots

French retailer Bobbies, crafts some of the best quality mid-priced footwear.

Carmen Leather Patent Black
Flattered Carmen Leather Patent Black

The cracked leather and an elongated heel loan itself to evening style.

Drama Boots
Rouje Drama Boots

The adorable rose adornment sets this style apart from the other boots on the market.

Torin Leather Knee Boots
Aeyde Torin Leather Knee Boots

This year Aeyde has amassed a huge fan base and although its mary-janes are exceptional, the boots are also worth investment.

Leather Riding Boots
Leather Riding Boots

A pair you'll slip on and off with complete ease.

Arket Slouchy Suede Boots
Arket Slouchy Suede Boots

This season's cocoa hue and preferred textile on a slouched boot.

Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots
Toteme Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots

I have a similar style boot from 2023 and I've worn them countless amounts.

Textured-Leather Point-Toe Knee Boots
Jill Sander Textured-Leather Point-Toe Knee Boots

The textured leather and pointed toe gives this classic style a directional feel.

Wally Suede Knee Boots
Wally Suede Knee Boots

Allow me to introduce you to one of Staud's best selling knee high boots.

Vagabond boots
Vagabond Hedda Boots

Whether intentional or not, this squared-toe iteration boasts a matrix feel.

Condora Botta 85 Leather Knee-High Boots
Christian Louboutin Condora Knee-High Boots

The Condora boots sculpt your legs and feet to create a perfect silhouette.

Avalon Afriyie is a British Freelance Fashion Editor and Storyteller based in Paris, France. Since graduating in 2013 with a degree in English and Contemporary Media, she’s written for some of the world’s most esteemed brands and publications. spends her days discovering the wonders of Paris, writing to her heart’s content for business and pleasure, shooting on film and dreaming of residing a stone’s throw away from the ocean with her love and pup (clad in a sweeping frock, of course). She’s currently penning ideas for a book of personal essays and free verse poetry on love, life and the stages nestled between.

