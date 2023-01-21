Kate Middleton shares the secret to staying in shape with a busy schedule

Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) never fails to have us on tenterhooks when it comes to her wardrobe looks, beauty and skincare secrets, as well as her fitness regime, as we are eager to know exactly where her outfit is from and what make-up products she uses, so we can emulate her flawless style.

The 41-year-old royal has sparked quite the conversation around her appearance over the last few years, in particular what great shape she is in.

Now, the Princess of Wales - who was formerly known as the Duchess of Cambridge before King Charles was crowned the British monarch (opens in new tab) - has revealed the secret to staying in shape, and she has her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to thank, according to the Daily Mirror.

During the week, Kate attended a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League Team.

For the visit the mother-of-three greeted team members and coaches at London's Hampton Court Palace, and shared how she makes time for fitness herself.

She said: "It's running around after the children — I do it all, whenever I can squeeze in exercise I do, even jumping on the trampoline with my children before school."

Not only does the family love being active, but they have true sportsmanship mentality, as Kate has revealed they are all super competitive with one another.

She added: "We're always slightly competitive with each other. They all love sport and Louis is mad about rugby. They are at an age where they just love running around."

It is known how much Kate loves tennis, whether it is watching or taking part herself.

But she has also got a penchant for Crossfit and yoga.

A source previously told the Daily Mail, "Kate takes her toned physiques exceptionally seriously. The Princess is reportedly also a fan of CrossFit and yoga, makes time to go for a run most days, enjoys cycling, and does most of her workouts without a personal trainer."

Kate's love of sport has seen her take on the role of patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, a title she has held since February 2022.

Kate received the patronages from the late Queen Elizabeth II - who tragically passed away in September 2022 from old age - although they were roles previously assigned to Prince Harry before he quit the royal family in 2020.