I’ll admit there was a time when my morning routine consisted of a hurried shower, a coffee en route and a mad dash to the office, usually with very little thought given to breakfast. I’d convince myself I wasn’t hungry, promise I’d eat something when I got to my desk, and inevitably find myself ravenous, distracted and full of brain fog by mid-morning. Sound familiar?

Apparently, I’m far from alone. According to a 2025 survey commissioned by Weetabix , 11% of women skip breakfast entirely on weekdays. Whether it’s a lack of appetite, an early commute, or simply having too much on our plates (no pun intended), the first meal of the day is often the easiest to sacrifice.

Since going freelance a year ago, however, I’ve made a conscious effort to change that. Having more control over my mornings means breakfast is no longer something I squeeze in between emails or eat standing up in the kitchen. And while I can’t attribute every improvement in my energy or mood to a bowl of porridge, I’ve certainly noticed the difference between starting my day properly fed, usually with a protein-rich meal , and attempting to function on caffeine alone.

Now, emerging research suggests this seemingly ordinary habit could have implications beyond our energy levels. Breakthrough research from Binghamton University in October 2026 found an association between eating breakfast regularly and greater psychological resilience, suggesting that our morning habits may influence how effectively we navigate stressful situations.

Of course, breakfast isn’t a magic solution to chronic stress, nor does skipping it automatically mean your hormones are suffering. But with growing interest in how nutrition influences our mental health, I spoke to GP and metabolic coach Dr Flora Bailey and registered nutritional therapist at Wild Nutrition, Sasha Parkin, to understand what the science actually says, and whether making time for breakfast is a habit worth prioritising.

Feeling sluggish? Read what happened when one MC staffer did an energy audit of her day to find out what is actually draining her energy. I’d also recommend reading our guides to supplement stacking , circadian fasting, and the Mediterranean anti-inflammatory diet . Looking for some breakfast inspo? Our guide to the best healthy breakfasts is packed with ideas that’ll keep you satisfied all morning.

New Research Suggests Skipping Breakfast Can Have An Impact On Our Mental Health—Experts Explain

According to the most recent science , researchers found that eating breakfast at least five times a week was associated with greater resilience, with psychological flexibility helping to explain the relationship.

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Psychological flexibility refers to our ability to adapt our thoughts, feelings and behaviour when faced with stressful situations. In other words, rather than eliminating stress, it may influence how we respond to it.

“The food we put on our plate directly impacts our energy, mood and stress levels by providing nutrients required for our body’s energy and neurotransmitter production and for blunting the body’s stress response,” explains Parkin.

So, where does cortisol come into it?

“Cortisol naturally rises in the morning to help us wake up and feel alert,” explains Bailey. “Eating breakfast doesn’t directly switch off cortisol, but it provides energy and nutrients after an overnight fast. A balanced breakfast can help support steady energy and blood sugar throughout the morning.”

Parkin adds, “When we eat a breakfast with protein, fat and fibre, the morning cortisol spike is reduced, whereas if we skip it, cortisol can remain elevated.”

This can strain the Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Adrenal (HPA) axis (our body’s stress response centre).

The Impact On Our Health, Brain, and Hormones

Anyone who’s attempted to concentrate through a morning of meetings on an empty stomach will be familiar with the frustration of feeling simultaneously wired and exhausted. But how much of that experience can we attribute to skipping breakfast?

“Skipping breakfast doesn’t automatically increase stress or cortisol, but for some people it can contribute to low energy, irritability and difficulty concentrating,” explains Bailey. “If you’re already not eating enough, missing another meal can make it harder to meet your nutritional needs and leave you feeling tired and run down.”

Parkin agrees that nutrition plays an important role in supporting the body’s stress response. “We require regular fuel in the form of macronutrients, vitamins and minerals for all of these biochemical reactions,” she explains. “The food we put on our plate directly impacts our energy, mood and stress levels by providing nutrients required for our body’s energy and neurotransmitter production.”

Of course, the relationship between meal timing, blood sugar and hormones is more complicated than a single missed breakfast. Our bodies are generally capable of maintaining blood glucose during an overnight fast, and responses to delayed meals vary considerably between individuals.

For women, the bigger consideration may be whether routinely skipping breakfast makes it more difficult to consume enough energy and essential nutrients across the day, particularly alongside demanding schedules and regular exercise.

If you’ve spent years avoiding breakfast, the good news is that neither expert recommends forcing yourself into an elaborate morning routine.

“Start small rather than forcing yourself to eat a large meal,” Bailey advises. “A yoghurt, banana with nut butter or a boiled egg can be a good starting point.”

Parkin also recommends easing into the habit, particularly for people who don’t feel hungry immediately after waking.

“Some people don’t enjoy eating first thing or may have trained their body not to expect food in the first two hours of waking,” she explains. “Those individuals could try a smoothie or protein drink.”

And while breakfast can help establish a consistent eating routine, it isn’t necessarily the right choice at the same time for everyone. Appetite, activity levels, health conditions and personal preferences all influence what works.

The most useful advice? Rather than treating breakfast as another wellness rule to follow, consider how your existing routine makes you feel. If you’re regularly struggling with mid-morning fatigue, irritability or hunger, experimenting with an earlier meal could be a sensible place to start.

What To Eat For Breakfast To Support Energy And Stress Management

Before you start searching for elaborate breakfast recipes, both experts agree that the nutritional composition of your meal matters more than making it complicated.

“Aim for a combination of protein, fibre-rich carbohydrates and healthy fats,” says Bailey. “Eggs on wholegrain toast, Greek yoghurt with berries and nuts, or porridge with seeds are all good options. Protein and fibre help keep you fuller for longer and support more stable energy levels.”

Parkin recommends a similar approach, suggesting salmon, eggs and avocado when time allows, or kefir with nuts, seeds, berries and nut butter on busier mornings. Preparing chia pudding the night before is another option for anyone who finds mornings particularly hectic.

For me, the biggest change has been recognising that breakfast doesn’t need to be particularly impressive to be worthwhile. Sometimes it’s eggs on toast; other mornings it’s whatever I can assemble before opening my laptop.

And perhaps that’s the most reassuring takeaway from the research. Eating breakfast won’t eliminate life’s stressors, but giving ourselves enough nourishment to meet the demands of the day is a small, practical habit worth making room for.

Some days, Georgia opts for toast; others, she'll take more time. She's learnt that breakfast doesn’t need to be particularly impressive to be worthwhile. (Image credit: Georgia Brown)

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