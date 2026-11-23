Pop into Boots today and you might spot a section you haven’t come across before. In more than 220 stores nationwide, products for firmer-looking skin and thinning hair sit alongside supplements for digestion and energy. The sign above them reads ‘GLP-1 Support’. And the high street stalwart is just one of several retailers making room for shoppers taking weight-loss medication. Beauty specialist Superdrug has introduced a similar dedicated area in select stores, while Holland & Barrett began rolling out a dedicated supplement range in partnership with Applied Nutrition in 400 stores in July.
Meanwhile online, searches for collagen products on LookFantastic rose by 762 per cent in 2025 and demand for skin-firming products more than doubled between 2023 and 2025. Of course, we can’t be sure how much of that demand came from people taking GLP-1 medication, but there are certainly clear trends in the ‘problems’ consumers are hunting solutions for, on- and offline.
L’Oréal Group is paying attention. Last month, group chief executive Nicolas Hieronimus told investors that the rise in GLP-1 use was influencing what people bought for their skin, while its chief innovation and prospective officer, Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, revealed to Reuters that L’Oréal was now running separate product testing trials with GLP-1 users. When almost a quarter of UK households are predicted to have at least one GLP-1 user within the next 18 months, you can see why such a move is not just smart, but essential.
For shoppers, the most visible change so far is where these products sit and how they’re sold. But will the boom in GLP-1-related beauty lead to more effective formulas for the skin and hair changes people notice as they lose weight, or simply give brands a new way to sell products they already make?
What’s Actually New About the Skincare?
For some brands, the change starts with what they recommend. Dermalogica has published a guide for GLP-1 users that brings together products already in its range. UK brand ElastiK Skin launched in April 2026, offering customers a skincare system loaded with collagen, peptides and hyaluronic acid, inspired by the needs of its founder, influencer Marc McKee, who lost nine stone on Mounjaro. In the brand’s pre-launch trial, all 11 participants said their skin looked more hydrated and felt firmer or more elastic. The trial included people taking GLP-1s, but the brand pooled their feedback with other participants and relied on self-reported results. Whether a range developed with GLP-1 users in mind offers any real advantage over the firming products already on the market remains to be seen.
Other brands are changing who they test on. Kiehl’s tested its Collashot Plump Collagen Serum over 12 weeks in people prescribed a GLP-1 for weight management and reported an improvement in the appearance of cheek sagging. Similarly, SkinCeuticals conducted a 12-week study of 25 patients taking weight-loss medication. Researchers compared its A.G.E Interrupter serum and cream routine with a basic serum and moisturiser on opposite sides of the face and neck. Participants also had Softwave ultrasound treatments after four weeks, showing how the skincare performed alongside cosmetic treatments.
Can Skincare Really Help With Facial Volume Loss?
A plumping serum might make skin look more hydrated, but the hollowness people notice after significant weight loss often starts much deeper within the skin. That’s why consultant dermatologist and Self London founder Dr Anjali Mahto is wary of blanket terms like ‘Ozempic face’. “The reality is that significant weight loss, regardless of how it is achieved, can lead to a reduction in facial fat, making the cheeks and temples appear hollow and folds more prominent,” she says. “Skin which previously had more underlying support may also appear looser.”
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There is still a long way to go in establishing true efficacy for products claiming to address the loss of volume and sagging reported post-GLP-1 use. “This is not the same as restoring the underlying structures which give the face its shape. I would be sceptical of any cream claiming to offer the equivalent of injectable filler,” cautions Mahto.
Hair Shedding Is Part of the Story, Too
Marked weight loss is a recognised trigger for telogen effluvium, a form of diffuse hair shedding. It’s a concern haircare brands are hearing about directly from their customers. K18 surveyed 3,000 women in the UK and US, and found that 48 per cent of their users on GLP-1 treatment found hair shedding to be a problem they wanted to address. Meanwhile, Look Fantastic reported that sales for hair-loss products increased 27 per cent year-on-year in 2025, while Worldpanel by Numerator estimated that UK sales of hair-loss products rose 32 per cent in the year to the end of August 2026.
L’Oréal-owned Redken included GLP-1 users experiencing hair loss in a consumer test of its Acidic Grow Full System, with claims focusing around fuller-looking hair and reduced breakage from brushing.
“It’s sensible that the industry is recognising GLP-1 users as a group with specific needs,” says founder of dermatology-based haircare brand, rhute, Dr Aamna Adel. “Whatever the cause, the fundamentals are the same: correct what’s lacking nutritionally and look after the scalp.”
How Are Aesthetic Clinics Responding?
The shift is playing out in clinics, too. Galderma, the maker of the dermal filler Restylane and the collagen-stimulating injectable Sculptra, has studied how existing treatments perform in people who’ve experienced facial changes after losing weight on GLP-1 medication. Nine months after starting treatment with a combination of Sculptra and Restylane, nearly nine in ten people who completed Galderm’s study said they looked better than before the treatment. Boston Consulting Group estimated that revenue from clinical aesthetic treatments associated with weight-loss medications could increase from the current $700 million to $2 billion over the next five years.
Surgeons note a difference in consultations, too. “With the growing use of these weight-loss treatments, we have seen a noticeable increase in patients seeking facial rejuvenation surgery,” says Dr Nora Nugent, consultant cosmetic surgeon and President of the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons. “It’s an extension of a pattern we’ve always observed in post-weight-loss patients, now amplified by the wider use of these medications.”
What a clinician might offer depends on whether the concern is loss of volume, looser skin or a change in texture. “As part of our weight management service, we use technologies such as Sofwave for selected patients with mild skin laxity and fractional lasers to improve texture, fine lines and photodamage,” says Dr Mahto. “However, neither will replace lost facial fat, and their effectiveness depends on the nature and extent of the changes.”
From the aisles of Boots to the aesthetics clinic chair, GLP-1 users are already changing who the beauty industry sells to and who it tests its products on. The next question is whether the findings will change the products themselves. A shelf pulling together existing skincare products is useful—but formulating a product specifically for skin that has undergone significant weight-loss-related changes could be a game-changer. Watch this space.
Emma Strenner is a journalist, author and creative consultant with over 20 years of experience covering beauty, wellness, travel and lifestyle. She has held editorial positions at Vogue, ELLE, Net-a-Porter and Stylist, and contributed to The Times, Condé Nast Traveller and The Telegraph. Her debut novel, My Other Heart, was published in 2025.