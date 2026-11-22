If you were to ask me the toughest part of being an adult, I genuinely think that deciding what to eat every single day is right up there. Three times a day. For a family of five. Need I go on?
The sheer mental load of not only deciding on and cooking said food, but the lists and shopping that preface it, too, have pushed me close to the edge at times so, despite working in the health world, I’m as partial as the next person to anything that makes meals simpler (cereal for dinner is fine once in a while, right?).
Of course, nourishing our bodies with delicious food is also one of life’s greatest joys. As someone with Mediterranean heritage, sharing meals has always been an integral part of how we show love, connect and relax as a family—and, as I’ve grown up, this has extended to friends, too. I’m always the one who offers to bake the birthday cakes and gather everyone for dinner and, as far as I’m concerned, food is a source of deep joy and happiness.
Research shows that eating for pleasure (sometimes colloquially referred to as vitamin P) might even boost positive dietary and health outcomes (check out this study, published in the journal PLOS One), while more studies (such as this one, from the University of Oxford) point to the link between social eating and improved mental health.
But it’s also true that eating has become confusing and contentious, now more than ever. We’ve long been fed a stream of supposed advice around what we should (and shouldn’t) be filling our plates with and lately the increasing use of GLP-1 medication has changed the food landscape, with people switching up their eating habits to cater to changing appetites.
As a result, it can be impossible to tune out the noise and tap into what our bodies are telling us, let alone what they actually need.
“We’ve overcomplicated healthy eating,” says registered nutritionist Hannah Alderson. “Women are constantly bombarded with conflicting advice, whether it’s cutting carbohydrates, avoiding all sugar, or following the latest wellness trend. Ultimately, the aim is for women to feel confident around food, enjoy what they’re eating and understand that supporting their health doesn’t require sacrificing the things they love.”
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So, could nutritionist advice help us rediscover the joy of food, and stop it from feeling like yet another chore? I asked some Marie Claire nutritionexperts to devise me a weekly menu based around a realistic budget with the aim of bringing pleasure back to my plate without giving me more to do or worry about.
I Asked Nutritionists To Plan My Menu for a Week—Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
Why is joy and fun important when it comes to food?
It’s worth taking a closer look at the link between food and joy. Of course, we all need food for energy—but “food is so much more than fuel,” notes Alderson. “The pleasure, connection, culture, celebration and joy found in breaking bread with loved ones are unparalleled. We can become so focused on what we should and shouldn’t eat that we forget eating is supposed to be enjoyable.
“When we remove the rigid rules and bring pleasure back to the table, we can create a much healthier and more sustainable relationship with food,” she continues.
The benefits of a more joyful, relaxed relationship with food extend beyond our plates, helping us to build healthy habits for life.
“When we genuinely enjoy the foods we’re eating, healthy habits are much easier to maintain long term,” says registered dietitian and author of How Not To Eat Ultra Processed, Nichola Ludlam-Raine. “There’s little point following a supposedly perfect diet if it's so restrictive or boring that you can’t stick to it.”
Enjoying our food can lead to improved nutritional benefits, too. “Enjoying a wide variety of foods can encourage greater dietary diversity, which is particularly beneficial for gut health,” explains Ludlam-Raine. “Different plant foods provide varying types of fibre and plant compounds, helping to support a diverse gut microbiome.”
Food is vital for our mental wellbeing. The University of Oxford research touched on above reveals that as well as what we're putting on our plates, who we're eating with matters. Regularly eating with friends and family is linked with greater social bonding and emotional wellbeing.
“Food plays an important role in our social and emotional wellbeing,” agrees Ludlam-Raine. “Cooking with family, sharing meals with friends or simply taking time to enjoy something delicious can provide a sense of connection and pleasure.”
What's the best way to build our plates for nutrition, fun and joy?
All this being said, I’m a sucker for some proper guidelines. So, how should we be building our meals to ensure we’re ticking the pleasure and nutrition boxes? Ditch the rules and have some fun, apparently—within parameters.
“I’m a big believer in having a loose framework rather than a rigid set of rules,” advises nutritionist and author of The 30g Plan Cookbook, Emma Bardwell. “My 30:30:30 approach encourages people to aim for 30g protein per meal, 30g fibre per day and 30 different plant foods per week. Its a useful starting point, but it’s not about hitting perfect numbers at every meal, and I’m always telling people that it's a guide, it’s not the law.”
As a general rule, try to fill roughly half your plate with vegetables, a quarter with protein (fish, eggs, chicken, tofu, beans and so on) and the remaining quarter with carbohydrates such as potatoes, rice or whole grains. Ideally, add some healthy fats (extra virgin olive oil, nuts, avocado), and you’re looking at a well-balanced plate.
Don’t stop there though, says Bardwell. “Think about flavour and texture, not just nutrients,” she advises. “A bowl of chickpeas and vegetables might tick plenty of nutritional boxes, but roast the chickpeas in olive oil and add a punchy lemon, garlic and tahini dressing, scatter over some chopped fresh herbs and a sprinkle of toasted seeds, and suddenly it’s something to get excited about.
And last but not least, consider contrast: something crunchy, something creamy, something sharp or tangy, something fresh—all of these will elevate your plate from average to amazing.
“A squeeze of lemon, a spoonful of yoghurt, a handful of herbs or a little chilli oil can completely transform an otherwise ordinary meal,” notes Bardwell.
I Ate Like a Nutritionist for a Week—my Honest Thoughts
Breakfast:
I’ll be honest from the outset: my cooking skills leave a little to be desired. While I can absolutely whip up a few regular favourites and my Sunday roast is always a hit, those nights when I don’t really have anything in the cupboards or any kind of plan are often a miss.
So I’m excited to see what the nutritionists have in store for me this week—and not having to decide what to cook is probably the most appealing part. I’ve asked for a range of breakfast, lunch and dinner ideas so that I can pick and choose depending on my mood, which we all know is key when it comes to really enjoying food.
The suggestions all sound delicious, as well as relatively simple to prepare. For transparency, I didn’t make every single meal for the whole week, because—well, life—but I gave it a good crack and at least one meal every day was nutritionist-approved. Progress over perfection.
I’m a real breakfast fan; for me, nothing really beats that first meal of the day. I’ll often hold off until I have time to make a morning feast, so I couldn’t wait to try out some recipes. My favourite? Ludlam-Raine’s carrot cake overnight oats. She claims they’re like eating dessert for breakfast, and she’s not wrong. Even better, they’re super simple to make and can be prepped the night before; a win.
How to make carrot cake overnight oats
Mix 40 to 50g oats with milk, a few spoonfuls of natural yoghurt, half a grated carrot, cinnamon and a few raisins.
Leave overnight in the fridge and top with chopped walnuts or seeds in the morning.
As for why they’re so good for us? “Oats provide beta-glucan, a type of soluble fibre that helps support healthy cholesterol levels, while the carrot adds fibre and beta-carotene,” explains Ludlam-Raine. “The yoghurt contributes protein and calcium (and probiotics!), and the nuts provide healthy unsaturated fats.”
They are my new favourite breakfast: satisfying, delicious, and they keep me satiated until lunch. Plus, waking up knowing I have breakfast ready and waiting for me is a level of accomplishment I could get used to.
Lunch:
Lunch is my nemesis meal. Often, I’ll raw dog the afternoon, grabbing a handful of nuts or crackers until I realise I’ve overlooked my hunger cues for hours and am actually starving. That said, my energy levels and focus tend to go haywire around 4 pm. A coincidence? I think not.
But I can’t spend an hour of my working day prepping lunch, so my request to the experts was for quick and easy midday ideas—reassuringly, their response was that sometimes the healthiest meal is simply the one you have the time, energy and ingredients to make.
“We’ve lost sight of how straightforward eating well can be,” shares Bardwell. “Not every meal needs 15 ingredients, an air fryer and an hour of preparation. Scrambled eggs on wholemeal toast with tomatoes can be a perfectly good lunch or dinner, as can a jacket potato with baked beans and cheese.”
But beans and toast can only get a girl so far, so learning how to make an incredible tuna steak in about five minutes and tastes delicious is a revelation. Proof that ealthy, nutritious food really needn’t be a labour of love.
Other lunch ideas that worked for me include the obligatory avocado and eggs on sourdough, as well as Ludlam-Raine’s Mediterranean chickpea and feta bowls. It’s a running joke in my house that I’ll quite literally put chickpeas on and in anything and everything (they’re great roasted as a snack, too) and it turns out, I’m onto something.
“Chickpeas are an inexpensive source of plant protein and fibre,” says Ludlam-Raine. “I mix them with colourful vegetables to provide vitamins and beneficial plant compounds, and feta cheese to add plenty of flavour. Plus, you can easily make extra for lunch the following day.
Mix a tin of drained chickpeas with chopped cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, a little crumbled feta and a dressing made from olive oil, lemon juice and dried oregano.
Serve with wholemeal pitta bread or leftover rice.
Dinner:
On to dinner, and arguably the most complicated meal of the day, given my three children have wildly differing tastes. But this week, I’m not accommodating them, and I’m determined we’ll all eat the same meal. So, I plump for something I know we’ll all enjoy: nutritionist Lola Biggs’ smoky three-bean chilli.
2 x 400g tins chopped tomatoes and 2 x 400g tins mixed beans, drained
100g red lentils and 300ml vegetable stock
Toppings: yoghurt, grated cheese, spring onion, sweetcorn, lime wedges
Soften the veg for 8 to 10 minutes, then add the garlic and spices for a minute.
Add the tomatoes, beans, lentils and stock and simmer for about 30 minutes until thick.
Serve with rice or tortilla chips and the toppings in little bowls.
And it’s a result: we all enjoy it, and having the toppings in small bowls for us all to help ourselves is genius for the kids.
My Verdict:
By the end of the week, I’m well and truly in the swing of thinking about what I’m eating just that little bit more. I’m not advocating we all start obsessing over the perfect plate, but my biggest take-home from the week is that, when it comes to meal planning, a little bit of thought goes a really long way. Rather than winging it from meal to meal, I’m altogether more considered in my approach to food, which I’m taking as the biggest win of the week.
As for joy and fun? I’ve leaned into both. I’m sure it won’t surprise you to learn that the times I’ve felt the most benefit are when I’m with my friends and family, proving that a sprinkling of love really is the best ingredient.
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Anna Bartter is a freelance journalist who writes about health, fitness and women's lifestyle for publications including Women's Health, Stylist, The iPaper, Metro and Psychologies, among others.
She's always on a quest to find a variety of fun and functional workouts that give you the most bang for your workout buck and she's passionate about championing movement for everyone's mental and physical wellbeing.