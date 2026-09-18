Oh, hormones. If there was ever a subject a woman could feel truly at peace with, this is not it.
We’re taught the basics at school, then more or less sent out into the world to figure out the rest on our own. And if the group chat - aka my FYP - is anything to go by, we’re all trying to navigate the minefield of “hormone balance”: what to eat, avoid, take, track and whether we’ve somehow been sleeping, exercising and drinking our coffee incorrectly. Somewhere between seed cycling, cortisol cocktails, cycle syncing and oestrogen detoxes, the saxophones of hormone health are getting louder, aren’t they?
I say this as someone who spends a lot of time writing about women’s health. I’ve saved the posts, read the studies, and lord knows my cupboards have seen every supplement on the market. I’ve even wondered whether a late dinner might somehow be sabotaging my endocrine system.
So, rather than adding to the noise, I wanted to do the opposite. I asked some of the best experts in women’s health to strip things right back: if you’re hormonally challenged, feeling depleted, and just outright lost in the sauce of it all, what should actually be on your list? Whether that means your period has gone rogue, your sleep is all over the place, or you simply want to look after your hormones as you get older.
Consider this your very own hormone-health checklist - micro-habit edition. The one to return to before you buy the powder, download the tracker or convince yourself you’ve been doing it all wrong. Twenty-five genuinely micro things, backed by the best in the business, that are worth knowing about - and, importantly, actually doable.
Right. Get your checklist out. And for once, let’s make this a list of things women are supposed to be doing a manageable one.
Your Hormone Health Edit Starts Here
Ladies, pull up a chair and get comfy, because I’ve done the homework for you: five experts, five categories, and the small shifts they’d prioritise if they were starting from scratch. Let's get into it.
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Sleep: Let's Start With Your Body Clock
Our first guest, and our first category to conquer: sleep. And who better to kick things off than world-leading sleep scientist Wendy Troxel. She’s spent years studying the relationship between sleep, our body clocks and our wider health, so I asked her which small habits she’d prioritise if we wanted to give our hormones a helping hand. Here are the five she’d start with.
1. Wake up within the same one-hour window
You don’t need a military-grade bedtime. Wendy’s priority is simply keeping your wake-up time relatively consistent, aiming to get up within roughly the same one-hour window each day. It gives your body clock a reliable cue - and yes, that includes weekends.
Why it matters: Your wake-up time is one of the strongest cues for your circadian rhythm, which helps regulate the daily timing of your hormones, including cortisol and melatonin. Keeping that rhythm steady can support more consistent sleep and overall hormonal health.
2. Take your coffee outside
Your morning light exposure can be as simple as taking your coffee into the garden, onto the balcony or outside the front door. Even a few minutes of natural light soon after waking gives your body clock a useful signal that the day has begun.
Why it matters: Morning light helps set your body clock, which in turn helps coordinate the hormones that govern your sleep-wake cycle - so think of it as giving your hormones a useful little nudge in the right direction.
3. Charge your phone across the room
Keep your phone more than an arm’s reach away at night.
Why it matters: That tiny bit of friction can make late-night checking less automatic, reducing exposure to stimulating content when your brain should be winding down. Remember: better sleep matters > a more regulated system involving stress, appetite and metabolism. Evidence shows that - need evidence that supports
4. Dim one light before bed
There’s no need to transform your bedroom into a candlelit retreat. Simply switch off one bright overhead light or dim the lights a couple of hours before bed. If you’re using devices, turn down the brightness, too.
Why it matters: Evening light can suppress melatonin and shift your body clock later. Creating a darker environment helps reinforce the natural rise in melatonin that prepares your body for sleep, supporting the hormonal rhythms that keep your sleep-wake cycle on track.
5. Use two duvets
For those sharing their beds: consider the Scandinavian method: one bed, two separate duvets, so you can each control your own temperature without disturbing the other.
Why it matters: Hot flushes and night sweats can repeatedly interrupt sleep, while being too cold can make it harder to settle back down. Having control over your own bedding is a tiny practical change that can help you stay comfortable when your temperature decides to do its own thing.
Food: More, Not Less
Our second guest, and arguably the category with the most rules attached to it: food. Eleanor Hoath, registered nutritionist, is here to make a compelling case for doing something slightly different: instead of asking what we should cut out for the sake of our hormones, what could we simply add? From a spoonful of flax to being a little more intentional about breakfast - five tiny habits she’s recommended - no elimination diets welcome.
6. Add protein to your first bite
Whatever you were already planning to eat, add a source of protein. An egg, a spoonful of nut butter, a scoop of Greek yoghurt, or a handful of nuts. That’s it.
Why it matters: Protein can help keep blood sugar steadier after eating, which takes some pressure off insulin and cortisol - two hormones closely involved in the body’s wider hormonal and metabolic picture. And the best bit? It costs seconds.
7. Stir in a tablespoon of ground flaxseed
Once a day, stir one tablespoon of ground flaxseed into something you’re already eating. Porridge, Yoghurt, a smoothie, even soup. Buy it pre-ground and keep it in the fridge; whole seeds can pass through largely undigested.
Why it matters: Flax contains fibre and lignans that can help bind used oestrogen in the gut, supporting its removal from the body. Research, including trials in postmenopausal women, suggests flax can influence oestrogen metabolism - making this more than just another wellness rumour.
8. Add a handful of broccoli sprouts
Not broccoli - broccoli sprouts. Keep some in the fridge and add a small handful to something you’re eating: eggs, a sandwich, avocado toast, whatever’s happening.
Why it matters: Broccoli sprouts are rich in sulforaphane, supporting liver enzymes involved in processing oestrogen. Eleanor sees this as a useful partner to the flax habit: one helps with processing, the other with getting used oestrogen out of the body.
9. Give yourself 10 minutes without input
Less about what’s on your plate, more about what you’re putting into your head. For the first 10-15 minutes after waking, resist the urge to press play. No podcast, news, emails. Just get ready, make your tea, and let the morning happen in relative silence.
Why it matters: The idea here isn’t to suppress our cortisol, but to avoid immediately bombarding ourselves with information before our nervous system has had a moment to find its footing.
10. Don’t ignore the urge to poo
A very simple habit: when you need to go, go. Don’t routinely hold it because you’re mid-meeting, running late or otherwise pretending your bowel doesn’t exist.
Why it matters: The gut is one of the routes the body uses to remove used oestrogen. Certain gut bacteria can allow some of that oestrogen to be reabsorbed, so keeping things moving with regular bowel movements supports the body’s natural clearance process. The micro-habit is simply listening when your body says now.
@drhazelwallace
1 HOUR MEAL PREP ⏰ If I could only recommend one eating pattern for women's health, it would probably be a Mediterranean style dietary pattern. Research suggests it may support fertility, women with PMOS, endometriosis-related pain and health after the menopause, alongside its well-established benefits for heart and metabolic health. This week's meal prep is inspired by those principles: 🥣 Granola Breakfast Parfait with homemade nut & seed granola, live yogurt and berries. 🥗 Pearl Couscous & Butter Bean Salad with halloumi, olives and a lemon herb dressing. 🥚 Prep-Ahead Egg Cups with pesto, spinach, peppers and feta. Recipes in the comments 💕♬ original sound - Dr Hazel Wallace
Strength: Lift for the Long Game
11. Fit in a 15-minute “exercise snack”
Next up: your metabolic secret weapon - strength. And who better to make the case for getting stronger than Laura ‘Biceps’ Hoggins? An award-winning PT, she's keen to remind us that our hormones aren’t static - so there’s no one “best” workout for hormonal health. And the good news? You don’t need hours in the gym - Hoggins says even 15-minute "exercise snacks”, dotted throughout your week, can make a real difference. Here are the five she’d start with.
12. Aim for consistency
Aim for resistance training 2-3 times a week. Bodyweight exercises, weights, bands - it all counts. Resistance training builds lean muscle, supports bone density and can improve insulin sensitivity, making it a pretty useful tool for metabolic health.
13. Pick exercises that do more
During your strength work, choose compound movements that recruit several muscle groups at once - think squats, lunges, rows or presses.
14. Make those final reps count
Repeat after me: you don’t need to go max out every time. Instead, choose a weight resistance where the last few reps feel genuinely challenging, while still keeping your form. You can build strength and muscle across different rep ranges - it’s the effort that counts. And remember, recovery is part of the training, too.
15. Spread protein across the day
Short but sweet: adequate protein helps support muscle growth and repair and gives your body what it needs to recover from all that strength work. So, don't sleep on this part of your training.
16. Get stronger as oestrogen declines
As oestrogen declines with age, particularly through perimenopause and menopause, strength training becomes even more important. Start where you are, then progressively overload. You don’t need to start heavy - just keep giving your muscles a reason to get stronger. Progressive overload is the name of the game.
Nervous System Support: Give Your Body a Break
Next up: your nervous system. Contrary to popular belief, stress isn’t just about what happens when you have a terrible day - it’s also the cumulative effect of everything your body is processing, from caffeine and alcohol to constant stimulation and everyday chemical exposure. Kayla Barnes-Lentz, a longevity expert and advocate for nervous system health, focuses on creating small opportunities for the body to reset. Leaving all elaborate rituals at the door.
17. Have your coffee with breakfast
Have your caffeine alongside food rather than on an empty stomach. And make sure your last coffee is early enough that it’s well out of your system before bed - a conservative 10-hour cutoff.
Why it matters: Caffeine can raise cortisol and blood sugar, adding to the body’s stress response. Having it with food and cutting off your supply early gives your nervous system - and your sleep - a little less to contend with.
18. Make your next drink alcohol-free
You don’t need to make a dramatic declaration about your drinking. Swap your next alcoholic drink for something alcohol free when you can.
Why it matters: Alcohol can affect sleep, cortisol and oestrogen metabolism. Small reductions in exposure still count.
19. Take a Zone 2 walk
Walk at a pace where you can still hold a conversation, but wouldn’t exactly want to give a TED Talk. Aim for most days if you can.
Why it matters: Zone 2 builds mitochondrial health and supports fat oxidation, while being gentle enough not to add to your overall stress load. Think of it as a movement that gives back, rather than takes more out of you.
20. Swap one plastic container
Put the plastic Tupperware down - you don’t need to bin your entire kitchen. Start with the thing you use most. Move your daily water bottle, lunchbox or food container to glass or stainless steel.
Why it matters: Chemicals can migrate from plastic into food and, in recent laboratory testing, some of these migrants have been shown to interact with hormone-related receptors in the endocrine system. One small swap is an easy way to reduce everyday exposure.
21. Go fragrance-free with one daily product
Pick one product you use every day - perhaps your moisturiser, body wash or deodorant - and choose a fragrance-free version next time you replace it.
Why it matters: fragrance can contain multiple undisclosed ingredients, including chemicals with potential endocrine-disrupting effects. The goal isn’t perfection; it’s gradually reducing your everyday exposure, one product at a time.
Know Your Normal: Your Hormones Are Information
And finally, perhaps the most important one: knowing your normal. Because before we start blaming our hormones for everything from bad mood to a breakout - a natural default I’m sure we can all relate to - it helps to know what normal looks like for us. Dr Ravina Bhanot, women’s health GP, is here to give us tips on how to tune into what our bodies are telling us - before Google gets involved.
22. Keep a two-minute cycle diary
Jot down when your period starts, how heavy it is, and whether you spot anything that feels unusual. Two minutes, once a month.
Why it matters: Your cycle can offer useful clues about your wider health - especially if something suddenly changes.
23. Eat regularly
Three meals a day might sound wildly uncontroversial, but in a world obsessed with fasting windows and eating schedules, it’s worth saying: your hormones need fuel. You don’t need to follow a perfect eating schedule, but regularly skipping meals or chronically under-eating isn’t doing your body any favours. Aim for regularity.
Why it matters: Your body needs enough energy and nutrients to support healthy hormone production.
24. Know when to take a five-minute stress reset
Walk, stretch, move your body or simply step away from whatever is stressing you out. And yes, that may mean closing the laptop.
Why it matters: Short bursts of movement and recovery can help your body shift out of stress mode
25. Talk about your period
I think this may be my favourite of all the habits.
Tell your partner, friends, siblings - whoever you feel comfortable with. Let’s make periods less of a family secret.
Why it matters: Talking openly helps chip away at period stigma and makes reproductive health easier to discuss. Being open about our periods might also help someone recognise that something they’ve been experiencing isn’t something they have to put up with - or encourage them to get something checked. And sometimes, simply hearing someone talk honestly about their own experience can make someone else feel comfortable doing the same. That’s a huge thing.
26. Keep your health checks in check
Once a month: get familiar with your breasts. Keep up with STI testing when appropriate. And go when your cervical screening is due.
Why it matters: These tiny bits of health admin can help spot changes early - which is exactly what they’re there for.
Shop MC UK's Hormone-Health Favourites
TALA Dayflex High Waisted Flared Yoga Pant No Front Seam
For the days when your exercise “Snack” involves Pilates, a weight session, or possibly a long walk with a coffee afterwards, these Tala DayFlex flares tick all the boxes. They’re high-waisted, seriously soft, made from recycled fibres, and, crucially, come without a front seam. Basically, just the thing you’ll want to pull on for your 15-minute exercise snack.
Owala Freesip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
One of Kayla’s simplest swaps? Ditch the plastic water bottle for stainless steel. This OWALA bottle makes it an easy one to stick to: it’s insulated, reusable and built to be carried everywhere. One less everyday source of plastic exposure, one ting tick for the hormone-health checklist.
Nothing hits quite like a cool pillowcase at bedtime. Wendy recommends keeping your bedroom cool and using breathable layers to help regulate your temperature overnight- so a silk pillowcase is a small, rather lovely place to start. Particularly if your body has started treating bedtime as an opportunity to alternate between boiling and freezing.