“You should date older men, Hannah; they’re more mature than boys your age.” That was my Grandma’s sage advice. Hindsight exposes her misjudgement, but I don’t blame her because when an adult proposed to her when she was 14, everyone celebrated.
And that’s the culture that enabled predators like Russell Brand and David Walliams (allegedly) to thrive for decades.
Grandma wasn’t the only one dishing out this wisdom. Age-gap relationships for teenage girls weren’t just normalised in the early 2000s; they were admired. With the boys in my year more interested in flicking boogers, older male attention felt like a fairytale. So, I followed the well-trodden footsteps of the teenagers who came before me and had my first relationship with a 20-year-old man when I was just 15.
He was far from the only one; there was no shortage of men happy to date a child. Once, I spent weeks agonising over why a guy’s housemates didn’t like me. They were cold, blunt and ignored me at the pub. As an adult, it’s obvious: they were horrified by their 23-year-old housemate ‘dating’ a 16 year old. If only one of them had had the guts to confront him instead of directing disgust at the confused child.
I can see why teenage me fell under the enchantment of older men: they could drive, buy alcohol, and lived in their own homes away from their parents. They felt closer to the romantic movie ideal I dreamt of than my spotty classmates.
It’s easy to focus on individual creepers, but our culture is the worst culprit. We’ve cultivated a society that accepts teenage girls dating adult men “because they’re legal”. That same society encourages adults to find their own teenager to traumatise by flooding pornography websites with content that sexualises youth—’barely legal’ is a tagged search term, with bonus points for featuring school uniforms.
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And we’re not improving things by romanticising age gaps in spicy fiction, both on screen and in the media. The average male romantic lead is consistently 15 to 20 years older than his female counterpart. Porn and erotic fiction follows the same pattern, solidifying age gaps as the norm. While we can’t police everything, we have to consider how glamourising problematic relationships in popular media affects women and girls.
Adult men have long adultified girls to control their sexuality. For millennia, women were married off as property while still children, and we mirror the same attitude today through the extreme objectification of women and girls. Of course, hordes of teenagers have ended up in inappropriate age-gap relationships; we built a world that celebrates it. And we’ve handed men a shield that protects them from ever being held responsible for their actions: immaturity.
My mum desperately wanted to stop me dating adults. Once I turned 16, though, she had no power to intervene. She tried to talk to me, reason with me and discipline me. None of it worked. And she had no legal recourse. All she could do was get me on birth control and pick up the pieces when it fell apart. People say parents must protect their children from inappropriate relationships; meanwhile, parents are powerless because the law allows an adult to violate a 16-year-old child’s body.
Although adults have no business sleeping with teenagers, they still do because we’re arguing instead of taking action. This doesn’t require debate. Statutory rape laws protect those under 16, but once you hit that number, you’re fair game for every adult from ages 18 to death. A staggered age of consent would create the cultural shift we need. The Close the Consent Gap campaign, which has gained much-needed support since Russell Brand’s conviction and publication of the allegations against David Walliams, proposes prohibiting 16-year-olds from having sexual relationships with anyone older than 19, and 17-year-olds from having relationships with anyone older than 20. It’s that simple.
No, it’s not a catch-all solution to power imbalances in age-gap relationships, but it moves the dial in the right direction. Such a law would’ve prevented Walliams from pursuing teenagers without intervention. Introducing it now could deter adults from pursuing inappropriate and damaging relationships with children, either due to fear of legal repercussions or because the law would finally reflect the impropriety of such age gaps, and the subsequent public shaming would direct them toward age-appropriate partners.
And let’s be clear: 16- and 17-year-olds are children. We adultify teenagers, but they’re still kids. If under-18s can’t vote, legally drink, or send nude photos, they cannot safely consent to sexual relationships with adults. Truthfully, I think 18–22 year olds are still kids who deserve protection. I don’t know any adult who looks back at that time in their life and thinks, “I was so mature for my age.” We all think, “I was a baby who knew nothing!”
No matter how mature a 20-year-old is, they’re never going to be as experienced as a 30-plus adult. Grossly, that’s part of the appeal for these men. Their predatory nature desires someone ‘undamaged’ and naive because they’re easier to mould and manipulate, and the young person is likely less capable of spotting red flags. Then the man dumps them when they become too damaged, finds a fresh one, and continues the cycle.
Young adults need time to develop without gross adults interfering. Sadly we can’t legislate against all age-gap relationships for teenagers or erase centuries of putting youth on a sexual pedestal, but we can protect 16- and 17-year-old kids from predators.
It’s been over a decade since older men groomed me, and the law still sides with them. But legal doesn’t always correlate with acceptable. Lots of terrible things were once legal. In 1875, you could marry a 12-year-old. Spousal rape was lawful until 1991. Catcalling became a criminal offense just this year.
We change the law when society evolves. It’s time to do so again. We can protect young people from predatory adults. We can curate a culture that doesn’t sexualise young people. A staggered age of consent requires just one law, but it will protect millions of vulnerable people from abuse. I wish I could backdate it to protect my Grandma and every woman in the generations that came before, but I know she’d celebrate protecting little girls of the future.