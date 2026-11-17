Does your mind start racing before you’ve even got out of bed in the morning? If you’re anything like me, you’re mentally running through the day’s to-do list and reaching for your phone before you’ve even sat up.

That early morning buzz is completely normal. Cortisol, AKA the stress hormone, naturally rises and peaks within the first hour or so of waking; one 2025 study published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B found it actually starts climbing before we even wake up.

While that rise is largely down to our body clock, psychologists say how we spend those first few minutes after waking can influence how we feel as we ease into the day.

It’s perhaps not surprising then, that trends such as ‘rawdogging boredom’ (the art of doing absolutely nothing as an antidote to our overstimulated lives) are gaining traction. But sitting with your own thoughts isn’t always easy. Take this well-known study, published in Science in 2014, where many participants chose to give themselves a mild electric shock rather than spend up to 15 minutes alone with nothing to do but think.

Thankfully, you don’t need to sit in silence or resort to inflicting electric shocks on yourself to give your brain a break. I spoke to two psychologists to find out how the start of your morning shapes the rest of your day, plus the simple ways to reduce stress first thing. And while you’re here, don’t miss our first-person experiments trying the NSDR relaxation technique, a five-minute nervous system reset and a two-minute breathwork hack.

How Does The First 10 Minutes After Waking Shape The Rest of Our Day?

“The first 10 minutes of the day can carry real significance in shaping the rest of our day, both in terms of our physical state and psychological outlook,” outlines Eloise Skinner, psychotherapist and author.

While it might not feel like it, there’s already a lot happening in your brain and body when you first wake up, explains clinical psychologist Dr Tracy King. “The first 10 minutes of the day provide the baseline for all that comes next,” she says. “It’s a bit like the foundations of a house.”

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So, where does cortisol come into it? That first 10-minute window is when we’re transitioning from sleep to being alert. “Cortisol is not just a stress hormone; it’s an activator,” adds Dr King. Put simply: its job is to help us get going, but what we do next can affect how smoothly that happens.

Take the snooze button. How many times have you hit it for those extra few minutes of rest? Dr King points out the sudden noise of the alarm can actually cause a cortisol spike, over and over again.

“We need to remember that sleep and wakefulness are not an ‘all or nothing’, ‘either or’ state; it is a gradual process on a continuum,” she explains.

What Happens When We Reach For Our Phone As Soon As We Wake Up?

The urge to check your phone within the first few minutes of waking is a hard habit to break. But according to Dr King, doing so can set the tone for the rest of the day.

“If the first thing we do is look at our phone, read a negative or worrying headline, see all those emails in our inbox, we are inviting the cortisol to spike up quickly,” she says.

Skinner says it can also mean starting the day on someone else’s terms, rather than our own.

“If we’re checking our phone to see how other people are responding to our emails, posts or messages, we might not have as much of an opportunity to check in with ourselves and set our own agenda,” she says.

And sometimes it’s a way of avoiding how we feel. Those early moments are often when we’re at our most reflective, Skinner explains. So reaching for our phone can become an easy distraction—but it’s only a short-term fix.

4 Practical Ways To Protect The First 10 Minutes of Your Day

Protecting those first few minutes doesn’t mean you suddenly need to start waking up earlier or add more to your to-do list. The experts recommend starting with a few simple changes to help you ease into the day.

1. Put your phone out of reach

The simplest change is creating some distance between you and your phone. Skinner suggests keeping it on aeroplane mode until you’re ready to start your day or, if you use your phone as an alarm, swapping it for a real clock so you can leave your phone out of the bedroom.

“The absence of notifications or emails can help you feel calmer, more present, and more intentional, since you choose when to begin your day,” she says. “You can often feel more equipped and prepared at this point, rather than being hit with demands and overstimulation first thing after waking up.”

2. Try a simple grounding exercise

Before reaching for anything, Dr King suggests a simple grounding technique.

“Notice three things you can see, two things you can physically feel and one sound you can hear,” she says. “It helps move attention away from worry into the here and now.”

This might be the light seeping through the curtains, the texture of your duvet or the sound of the birds or rain outside. “Pay attention to your shoulders and jaw, and acknowledge any tension and have a wriggle of your shoulders and let out a big sigh of air,” she adds.

3. Get some natural daylight

Open the curtains, step outside and get some natural sunlight. “Morning light is one of the strongest signals regulating our circadian rhythm, the body's internal 24-hour clock,” explains Dr King.

Light entering the eyes helps to suppress melatonin and promote alertness. “It also helps regulate the timing of cortisol release, supporting energy, concentration and mood throughout the day, which supports better sleep at night,” she adds.

Of course, it’s easier said than done when it’s winter and pitch black outside. Switching the lights on as soon as you’re up can help, and I swear by a sunrise alarm clock, which wakes you up gradually to mimic a natural sunrise.

4. Set an intention, not a to-do list

Rather than mentally running through everything you need to get done for the day, Dr King suggests asking yourself one question: “What do I need from myself today?” Then choose a simple phrase to carry with you, such as “One step at a time” or “Pause before productivity.”

It’s a small shift, but it allows you to start the day on your own terms. As Skinner puts it: “If you can bring an additional layer of intention and present-moment awareness to it, you can often feel that the day starts in a more deliberate way.”

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