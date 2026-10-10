Forget the Crash Diet: The 4-Week Midlife Reset That’s About Feeling Better, Not Eating Less

After years in clinic, I kept seeing the same thing. People would come in feeling exhausted, inflamed, wired, hungry, not sleeping properly, gaining weight, struggling with their digestion - and their response was often to do more. Eat less. Fast longer. Train harder. Cut out another food group.

And I just thought, this is completely backwards.

Most people don't need more restriction. They need some structure and a chance to get back to basics. Good food, enough protein, fibre, sleep, movement, hydration, some space between meals, less ultra-processed food, less alcohol, less constant input.

That was really where my new book, The Reset, came from. I wanted to take the principles I use in clinic and make them practical enough to work in normal life. The Reset creates the conditions for your body to start doing its job properly again.

The book reframes midlife specifically because the basic rules of health don’t suddenly change at 45. The fundamentals are still the fundamentals, and they can and should be leaned on at any age.

What does change in midlife is the context.

This is often the point where the effects of years of stress, poor sleep, under-recovery, less movement, changes in body composition and metabolic health start to become more noticeable. Muscle mass becomes more important to preserve, insulin sensitivity can shift, recovery can take a little longer, and people may find that what worked for them at 25 or 30 simply doesn't work in quite the same way anymore.

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It's really about recognising that midlife can be a useful moment to reassess how you're living and make the basics work harder for you.

And I feel quite strongly that we shouldn't wait until midlife to think about any of this. What you do in your twenties and thirties matters too. Midlife is not the beginning of the story; it's often just the point where the body starts asking for a bit more attention.

“The Basic Rules of Health Don’t Suddenly Change at 45”

People are very often made to feel as though their bodies have suddenly gone wrong.

There's so much messaging around fixing your hormones, fixing your metabolism, losing the belly, reversing ageing. It can become quite negative and frankly exhausting.

Your body is doing the best it can, in an often challenging environment – which a lot of the time is due to factors outside your control.

Midlife (and before) is a time when it becomes useful to understand your physiology a little better and work with it. You may need to think more consciously about muscle, bone, blood glucose, recovery and sleep than you did at 25; it is about listening to your body and changing what you do as you change.

I'm much more interested in helping people feel strong, well and capable where they are in life, rather than trying to turn them back into a younger version of themselves.

Can You Really See Results in Four Weeks?

Four weeks is long enough to notice things.

People may find their energy is more stable, their digestion is better, they're sleeping more consistently, cravings settle down, and they feel less bloated. As they eat differently and move more, they will also start seeing changes in blood glucose control and body composition.

But I never want to overpromise. You're not going to undo years of metabolic dysfunction in four weeks. You're not going to completely change your microbiome or build enormous amounts of muscle. And the aim isn't to lose some dramatic amount of weight in 28 days.

The four weeks is a framework to give you a structure and time to focus on you. It allows you to try a new way of eating and living for size, and that will set you up for a long, long time.

You'll address hormonal balance, inflammation and gut health together, rather than treating them separately, because the body doesn't operate in separate departments.

Why? Because:

Your gut influences immune signalling and inflammatio n.

influences and n. Your microbiome is involved in the metabolism of hormones .

is involved in the of . Your sleep affects insulin sensitivity and appetite signalling .

affects and . Chronic stress affects digestion , blood glucose and reproductive hormones .

affects , and . Muscle influences metabolic health.

Everything is talking to everything else.

Functional medicine has always looked at those relationships, rather than simply chasing individual symptoms. If someone has poor sleep, constipation, erratic blood sugar, high stress and low muscle mass, it makes very little sense to pick one of those things in isolation and pretend it has nothing to do with the others.

What Does Giving the Body "the Chance to Work as it Should" Every Day Look Like?

It's much less glamorous than people think.

Eat proper food.

Get enough protein and fibre.

Eat plenty of different plants.

Drink water.

Move every day and lift something heavy a few times a week.

Get outside in the morning.

Sleep.

Don't snack continuously from breakfast until bedtime.

Give your digestive system a break overnight.

Don't drink too much alcohol.

Don't spend your entire day sitting down.

None of those things is particularly sexy, but physiology likes consistency.

We've become very good at looking for the next supplement, wearable or biohack when quite often the biggest gains are still sitting in the boring basics.

One Thing Women in Midlife Do They Think Helps Their Health, but Actually Works Against It

I see women under-eating while over-exercising all the time—and it's the one thing you see women in midlife doing that they think is helping their health, but might actually be working against them.

Women become worried about weight gain, so they cut their food right down and add more cardio. Then they're tired, hungry, not recovering properly and losing muscle, which is exactly the tissue we desperately want to preserve as we get older.

I'm not saying everyone needs to eat more and exercise less. But I do think we need to move away from this idea that the answer to every body composition change is simply more restriction.

Often the better question is—am I eating enough protein, am I strength training, am I sleeping, am I recovering, and what is my metabolic health doing?

What Makes This Approach Genuinely Different After Countless Resets, Diets, and Wellness Plans?

Wellness has become incredibly noisy. One minute breakfast is essential, then breakfast is killing you. Carbohydrates are good, then they're bad. You should fast; you shouldn't fast. You need 20 supplements before 8 am.

Rather than try hundreds of different things, try four weeks of stripping away some of the noise and coming back to the things we know work—food quality, protein, fibre, plants, movement, muscle, sleep, circadian rhythm, stress and metabolic health.

Importantly, the goal is that you come out of it knowing yourself a little better. What makes you feel good, what doesn't, what habits are worth keeping and what you can happily leave behind.

For me, that is what sustainable health has to look like.

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