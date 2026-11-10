There’s something about a winter morning. In theory, they’re crisp, bright and full of wonder, and we’re all warming our hands with steamy breath as we make our merry way. The reality, of course, is rather different.

As a mid-life mum of three, it’s safe to say that my nervous system kicks in the millisecond my alarm goes off every day. I’m instantly launched into fight or flight, cortisol raging and heart racing.

I know I’m not alone: studies (such as this one) show that working mothers experience significantly higher morning cortisol levels (tell us something we don't know!) But that’s not the whole story. Research also shows that mood actually peaks in the morning, ironically, before dipping around lunchtime—meaning that morning mindset sets the tone for your whole day. Gives new importance to the phrase ‘start as you mean to go on’, doesn’t it?

So I made it my mission to calm those cortisol spikes in the simplest, most time-efficient way possible (because my morning does not need another chore on its to-do list). The method? Two-minute morning mood boosters for an all-day win. Could just a couple of moments in the am really lift my spirits and improve my focus? Only one way to find out.

Of course, I’ve captured all the details for you below, but for more inspiration, read our brilliant guides on how to find joy, the best five-minute meditations, why we should be using joy as a wellness metric and our favourite low-effort wellness habits here.

I Tried Starting Every Morning With These Two-Minute Mood Boosters—Here’s Why I Think You Should Too

What are two-minute morning mood boosters?

As wellness hacks go, the two-minute morning mood booster is one of the simplest. The idea is to spend just two minutes of your morning (ideally first thing, but the point is not to be too prescriptive here) doing something that brings you joy, lifts your mood and promotes calm.

“A morning mood booster is a small, intentional ritual that shapes how you feel before the day begins,” explains meditation and yoga teacher and the founder of MOOD, Lauren Parmar. “Often we wake up and reach for our phones when we’ve barely even opened our eyes. Before we know it, we’re already feeling anxious and dysregulated, triggered by our inbox or another news story.

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“Starting your day with a two-minute ritual is a beautiful way to take your power back and transform your mood before the day begins. Our mornings often set the tone for the day that follows, so I like to think of this as a little practice to select the state and energy you want to occupy before life takes over.”

We're talking small practices such as breathwork, movement, stepping outside and affirmations—but you can improvise. It’s about what works for you.

What are the benefits of two-minute morning mood boosters?

Wondering if it’s worth setting aside a little of your time for these mood boosters? There are some legitimate wellbeing benefits to spending two minutes on yourself first thing.

1. They encourage intention

“Our mornings can often begin in a state of reaction,” says Carliann Langley, yin yoga therapist and wellbeing expert. “We reach for our phones, look at our emails and immediately start thinking about everything we need to do.”

“Mood boosters give us an opportunity to interrupt that automatic pattern. They encourage us to be more intentional about how we start the day, reconnect with our bodies and create moments of pleasure, calm or connection before the demands of everyday life take over.”

2. They signal safety

Constantly anxious and stuck in fight-or-flight? Two-minute mood boosters might be the circuit breaker your nervous system is craving.

“A few slow breaths or a moment of stillness sends a signal to your nervous system that it’s safe,” explains Parmar. “When we train ourselves to recognise and move out of fight or flight, into rest and digest, it can help to restore mental clarity and focus, and help us to cultivate a feeling of inner safety.”

3. They improve mood and mindset

“When we get intentional about how we want to feel and what we want for our day, we are much more likely to notice it,” explains certified business psychologist and founder Dr Lynda Holt. “This is because your brain is actively looking for the things you focus on, so we can literally set ourselves up for a good day (or a bad day) depending on what we are thinking about. Most of us leave this entirely to chance, but morning mood boosters help you to stay focused on what you want rather than what’s wrong.”

4. They boost self worth

“The deeper benefit of two-minute mood boosters is about identity,” says Parmar. She suggests thinking of it like this: “Every small ritual is a vote for who you’re becoming. Prioritising even small moments of joy and pleasure in the morning is an amazing way to build high levels of self-trust and self-worth.”

5. They enhance energy

Many of us try to feel good from the outside in—the right outfit, makeup and skincare routine—according to Parmar. “While those things can be great, real radiance comes from the inside out,” she explains. “When you start the day with loving thoughts, gratitude and a sense of connection to your body, it shows on the outside, and people can feel it in your energy.”

How can we incorporate two-minute morning mood boosters into our routines?

While you can adapt this practice to suit you, the experts are clear that it shouldn’t become another stick to beat yourself with. Once it starts feeling like something you have to do, it loses its power entirely.

“A mantra I love to live by is devotion over discipline,” says Parmar. “I like to think of these rituals as an act of devotion to the person I want to be. When we try to force ourselves into a routine, it starts to feel like a chore, and when we miss a day, we end up feeling guilty about it. Devotion is gentler and far more powerful. You’re not ticking a box for the sake of it; you’re giving yourself a moment of joy and pleasure that you can actually look forward to.”

“The easiest way to begin is to find what makes you feel good and see it as a little gift to yourself. Decide the night before what you will do the next day, so there’s nothing to think about in the morning, because you already know which mood booster you’ve chosen.”

@jihoon Do these things and I promise you’ll become happier and more productive! ♬ original sound - Jihoon

My honest thoughts on using two-minute mood boosters

Even though I spend my days writing about wellness and self-care, I’m notoriously poor at prioritising my own mental health (the irony is not lost on me). But I’m confident that I can find two minutes in my morning to test out a few mood boosters.

First things first, deciding which ones to try. I’m going with a gratitude jar, intentional breathing, mirror affirmations and stepping into daylight, figuring that I can try each one a few times before deciding whether they’ve actually helped. It feels achievable, which is a huge factor for me, given that it’s touch-and-go whether my kids have clean clothes each morning.

The gratitude jar

The idea is simple: you write something you’re grateful for on a small piece of paper, pop it in a glass jar and pull one out at random whenever you need a little boost.

“One of my personal favourites is finding one simple thing to be grateful for each morning,” says wellbeing expert Deborah Bulcock. “It might be something incredibly ordinary, but taking a moment to acknowledge it can help shift our attention towards the positives rather than immediately focusing on our to-do list or what might be worrying us.”

We know that practising gratitude can be powerful for mental health, with studies showing it can boost self-esteem, improve sleep and reduce anxiety and depression.

After a few days of trialling this, I can safely say that I’m fully on board. Rather than immediately jumping into my mental to-do list first thing, I’m stopping and pausing, and I can honestly feel my mood lift. The glimmers really are there, if you look for them.

Intentional breathing

I’ll be honest, breathwork and I have a complicated relationship, but recently I’ve been working on the habit—and I can confirm it gets easier.

Being a woman of a certain age, I can be prone to waking up with a start at 4am, heart racing and palms sweating, nervous system primed for attack. I’m not exaggerating when I say that practising breathwork in these moments has proved transformational for me, so I’m confident that spending two minutes activating my parasympathetic nervous system each morning will help boost calm.

In fact, all it takes is a few slow inhales (a count of four), a hold and a slow exhale (a count of six) to settle my heart rate and make me feel more in control. Another quick win.

@earthto_hannah Your breath can literally cool your nervous system. Sitali pranayama is known as the “cooling breath” for a reason. By inhaling through the tongue and exhaling through the nose, you activate parasympathetic pathways that help regulate body temperature, heart rate, and stress response. Physiologically, this breath increases moisture and airflow across the tongue and oral cavity, which sends signals through the vagus nerve to down-regulate sympathetic activation, shifting you out of fight-or-flight and into rest-and-repair. This is especially supportive when you feel overheated overstimulated emotionally reactive or mentally restless It’s not just symbolic cooling. It’s neurological. How to practice Sitali: 𖦹 Gently curl your tongue into a tube (or part your lips if you can’t curl it) 𖦹 Slowly inhale through the tongue, feeling the cool air enter 𖦹 Close the mouth 𖦹 Exhale slowly through the nose 𖦹 Repeat for 5–10 rounds You may notice your heart rate soften. Your jaw unclench. Your mind slow down. Your breath is one of the fastest ways to change your internal state. ♬ original sound - Hannah Singer

Mirror affirmations

This is something that was recommended to me by facialist and life coach Anna Miller. The premise is simple: challenge your inner critic, one morning affirmation at a time.

“As women, the way we speak to ourselves can be incredibly negative,” explains Miller. “But it is possible to change the narrative. Every morning, I spend two minutes at the mirror before the day takes over. I start by noticing how I’m feeling in my skin, then pay attention to the little voice that’s already niggling away. I don’t argue with it, I simply notice it.”

“Then, I say an affirmation (ideally one I don’t fully believe yet) and seal it with a high five in the mirror. It can feel a bit silly sometimes, but it really works to challenge that inner critic.”

Miller is right: I do feel a little silly to begin with, but she’s also spot on about how powerful it can be to speak to ourselves nicely. My mood is brighter, I feel more confident, and I leave my bathroom with a spring in my step.

Stepping into daylight

For the past 13 years, give or take, I’ve been walking at least one of my children to school each morning. But since my youngest is now walking with friends, I’ve found myself slipping into a dangerous little habit of opening up my laptop while still in my PJs, sometimes not seeing the light of day until way past lunchtime.

It’s well documented that exposure to morning light is a simple wellness win, helping to regulate circadian rhythm and wake the body up naturally. For all its benefits, I know that committing to a morning walk every day might just tip my mental capacity over the edge, so I settle for throwing open my bedroom window the second I get out of bed, leaning out and taking in a deep gulp of fresh air.

I’ll be honest: on the days when I don’t have a stupidly early alarm call, this is heaven, but at 6am when it’s pitch dark and freezing, I’m struggling to remember why I’m doing it. So, I compromise and wait until it’s approaching daylight before stepping into the garden for a couple of minutes, and it’s true what the early birds have always told me: dawn really is beautiful.

Does it boost my mood? Yes. Will I continue? Also yes.

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