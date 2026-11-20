Korea has spent the past decade establishing itself as one of the world’s most influential beauty markets. So, when highly discerning Korean consumers start looking to China for the next big thing, it’s worth paying attention. From #CBeauty averaging more than 10.8 million TikTok views globally each week to brands like Judydoll, Flower Knows, WINONA, and Florasis appearing on wish lists and landing on shelves worldwide, C-beauty is fast becoming one of the beauty industry’s most exciting categories.
China is already one of the world’s largest beauty markets, with cosmetics sales exceeding £120 billion in 2025. But after decades of international brands dominating Chinese beauty counters, homegrown companies now account for more than 57% of the domestic market. And having established themselves at home, many brands are now turning their attention further afield—Chinese cosmetics exports reached approximately £5.9 billion in 2025.
The shift is already being felt in Korea. According to Tracy Shim, managing partner at Seoul-based research firm Sentipl, Korean Gen Z’s beauty preferences are shifting. In a Sentipl report, she says “a new aesthetic sensibility is emerging” that C-beauty has tapped into. Driven by short-form video, algorithm-driven discovery, and demand for immediate visual impact, says Shim, Chinese beauty brands are reshaping “how young consumers perceive beauty.”
Unlike K-beauty’s well-established reputation for skincare innovation, C-beauty’s identity revolves around bold textures, innovative formats, and extravagant packaging.
Take Judydoll’s Curling Iron Mascara. Rather than using a traditional spoolie, it features an ultra-thin curved metal wand designed to coat and separate every lash for super precision. Lip muds, meanwhile, popularised by Chinese brands such as Into You, offer a whipped texture that creates a blurred, soft-matte finish. Elsewhere, Shanghai-based Kaleidos has built a following for its futuristic packaging, unconventional colour combinations and high-impact metallic finishes, while Girlcult’s surreal, collectable cosmetics show how varied the C-beauty aesthetic can be.
JUDYDOLL
Curling Iron Mascara
Kaleidos Makeup
Limelight
GIRLCULT
Miao Psychic Palette
Chinese beauty brands have become exceptionally good at spotting emerging trends and bringing products to market at speed. Behind that agility is one of the world’s most extensive beauty manufacturing ecosystems. In Guangzhou’s Baiyun district alone, more than 1,100 cosmetics manufacturers operate, accounting for about one-sixth of China’s total. Formulation laboratories, packaging suppliers, production facilities and testing services operate within a highly concentrated network, allowing brands to develop and refine products without relying on suppliers scattered across multiple countries.
Combined with China’s sophisticated social-commerce platforms, including Douyin, this gives homegrown brands another advantage. Online shopping behaviour can reveal consumer preferences and emerging trends, while established manufacturing partnerships make it easier to experiment with new textures, applicators and packaging.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Affordability is another reason consumers are embracing the category. Shim says C-beauty gives students and young professionals balancing style aspirations with financial realities the freedom to experiment, pointing to brands such as Into You and Judydoll, which deliver “high-quality colours and textures at a fraction of luxury prices.”
Brands like Florasis have transformed make-up packaging into works of art, drawing on traditional Chinese craftsmanship and architecture to create products that feel as collectable as they are functional. From intricately engraved lipstick bullets to elaborately embossed powders, the products are designed to be displayed as much as used. It’s a major move away from the sleek, minimalist packaging that has dominated beauty shelves for years and taps into today’s appetite for maximalism.
But beautiful packaging and viral products are one thing, establishing a commercially successful international beauty brand is another. Signs suggest C-beauty’s influence is beginning to extend beyond social media. Florasis entered US beauty retailer Ulta Beauty in 2025, with some of its palettes selling out within weeks. Chinese skincare giant Proya has also expanded into Ulta, rolling out to approximately 400 stores in November 2026, alongside investment in a new research and development centre in Paris.
Flower Knows
Strawberry Rococo Series Embossed Blush
Florasis
Blooming Rouge Love Lock Lipstick
“Since launching C-Beauty brand Flower Knows earlier this year, we’ve seen thousands of customers landing on its product pages every month. From looking at customer data and how the brand is performing on social media, it’s clear the brand is continuing to build momentum in the UK market. Based on the success we’ve seen to date, I predict we’ll see even more C-Beauty brands tapping into this newly formed UK audience,” says Grace Vernon, Director of International Retail Partnerships at Boots.
The challenge now is converting that initial curiosity into sustained demand. While viral products can introduce consumers to a brand, long-term international success depends on repeat purchases, consumer trust and the ability to compete for shelf space against established beauty names.
This also isn’t a competition between K-beauty and C-beauty; they each bring something different. “I don’t think C-beauty needs to become the next K-beauty. China has its own incredibly diverse beauty culture, botanical knowledge and research capabilities,” says Rui Liu, Herbar co-founder and Plant Nutrition Scientist. “The opportunity is to develop that identity further, without feeling we have to fit an existing idea of what Asian beauty should look like.”
Zeynab Mohamed is a London-based freelance beauty and lifestyle journalist whose work explores the intersection of identity, culture, and the ever-evolving beauty landscape. She began her career on the beauty desk at British Vogue and has since written for a range of titles including Dazed, ELLE, Who What Wear, and Stylist. Her writing often examines how beauty trends both reflect and shape the world around us, particularly how they impact women. She also pens Face Value, her Substack newsletter, where she takes a more personal perspective on the way beauty touches our everyday lives.