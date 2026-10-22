The Autumn Energy Slump Gets Me Every Time—So I Asked Experts How to Feel Less Run Down Without Overhauling My Entire Life

If you've been feeling more exhausted than usual over the past few weeks, you're not alone. We've enjoyed a long, hot summer, but there's no doubt that the season is shifting, and with it, our mood and motivation.

With the clocks soon to change, feeling like you could happily spend the whole weekend hunkered on the sofa under a blanket is actually totally natural. As it turns out, seasonal energy slumps, particularly in the autumn, are pretty common. So common, in fact, that there's even a name for it: seasonal asthenia.

While there's no definitive research into autumn energy slumps themselves, anecdotally, the experts agree that they're legitimate.

“Shorter daylight hours can affect our body clock, sleep patterns and mood, which may leave some people feeling less energised during autumn and winter,” explains Shazna Khanom, head of clinical mental health at Bupa Health Clinics. “However, if you feel persistently exhausted, it may not necessarily be the time of year that’s causing it, so it’s worth seeing a health professional to get yourself checked.”

We know that there's nothing the internet loves more than a woman wanting health-related solutions, and there's certainly no shortage of advice online, but we're keen to bring you actionable, easy tweaks that can really help you feel less exhausted—without requiring a whole life overhaul.

Keep scrolling for our top expert-backed tips—but in the meantime, do check out our guides on how to beat fatigue, all the reasons we feel tired all the time and the different types of rest—plus, find out how one Health Writer got on when she stopped trying to fix her tiredness, here.

The Autumn Energy Slump Is Real—These Science-Backed Tips Might Just Be the Answer

What is the autumn energy slump?

So, we're all a little tired, lethargic and lacking in energy right now, but why is this? Well, it seems there are a number of reasons for feeling like we're running on empty in autumn. The days are shorter, there's a distinct chill in the air, and it's darker for longer—but there's more to it than just this, the experts note.

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“At this time of year, light deprivation is a significant and underestimated energy drain,” explains longevity and lifestyle medicine doctor and founder of The Million Hour Club, Dr Alka Patel. “Shorter days and darker mornings affect our circadian rhythm, melatonin production, mood and alertness.”

Even a slight shift to our circadian rhythm can leave us susceptible to feeling fatigued and low on energy, and combined with September's manic back-to-school energy, we can be staring down the barrel of a very tiring season.

“At this stage in the year, many of us find that life can become a bit of a juggle,” agrees Dr Daniel Grant. “Be it preparing for half term, fighting cold and flu bugs, work targets needing to be met, or even beginning to think about Christmas. Our minds are in overload, and there is little time for rest and recovery.”

It's important to note here, however, that there is a difference between usual tiredness and lack of energy, and full-blown exhaustion.

“Speak to your GP if you’ve been feeling unusually tired for a few weeks without a clear reason, if it’s affecting your daily life, or if you have other symptoms,” advises Khanom. “Underlying health conditions, such as iron deficiency anaemia, thyroid problems, diabetes, sleep apnoea and depression, can cause persistent tiredness or fatigue. Always contact a health professional if you’re worried about exhaustion, as it could be a sign of something more serious.”

Can we solve the autumn energy slump by getting more sleep?

If you're consistently waking up sluggish and sleepy even when you've banked a solid eight or more hours of sleep, it might be time to think about how else you can restore your energy reserves—because it's not only unrealistic, sometimes, to just get more sleep; it also won't necessarily help.

“While getting enough sleep is essential, it’s certainly not the only factor influencing our energy levels,” notes GP, longevity expert and founder of HUM2N, Dr Mohammed Enayat. “You can get a full eight hours of sleep and still wake up feeling exhausted if the quality of your sleep is poor or other aspects of your health aren’t being supported.

“Hydration, nutrition, physical activity, stress and exposure to daylight all play important roles in how energised we feel throughout the day.

“It’s also about consistency. Going to bed and waking up at roughly the same time each day can help regulate your body clock, making it easier to fall asleep and wake up feeling refreshed. Even small changes to our daily routines can make a noticeable difference over time.”

How to feel less exhausted, according to the experts

While the experts agree that sleep is foundational to not feeling exhausted, there are a number of things we could do differently to improve our chances of staying alert and functioning until March rolls around. And the best bit? They're all entirely free.

“Ultimately, improving energy levels doesn’t have to mean completely changing your lifestyle,” advises Dr Enayat. “Simple habits such as getting outside in the morning, eating regularly, staying hydrated and making time for movement can all help support better energy levels. The key is consistency rather than trying to make lots of dramatic changes at once.”

1. Get outside within an hour of waking up

We're often told that exposure to morning light helps to regulate our circadian rhythm and boost sleep, and the experts unanimously agree.

“One of my favourite recommendations is to get outside for some natural daylight as early in the morning as you can,” shares women’s health GP and founder of The Female Health Doctor Clinic, Dr Nikki Ramskill. “Our body has an internal clock, known as the circadian rhythm, which helps regulate when we feel awake and when we feel sleepy. Exposure to natural daylight in the morning helps reinforce that rhythm, which can improve alertness during the day and support better sleep at night.

“You don’t need an elaborate morning routine. Even taking your morning cup of tea into the garden or walking around the block can be a good starting point.”

2. Tweak your diet

Nutrition becomes even more crucial during winter months, when bugs are widespread, and we're more prone to feeling run down.

“From a nutrition perspective, something I see quite a lot is people simply not eating enough during the day,” shares registered nutritionist and consultant at Healthspan UK, Rob Hobson. “They might skip breakfast, grab something small for lunch or rely on coffee to keep them going. Sometimes we're so focused on eating healthily that we forget about eating enough to fuel our day.

“Don't leave it too long between meals - Going for long periods without food can leave you feeling sluggish and struggling to concentrate, particularly if you're not eating enough overall. Try eating regular meals and including a nutritious snack when you need one.

“Don't be afraid of carbs! Carbs are our body's main source of energy, but sometimes we're so focused on protein that we forget about them. Foods like oats, wholegrain bread, potatoes and rice can all help keep us fuelled throughout the day.

“Make your snacks work a little harder. If you're hungry between meals, try combining protein and fibre to help keep you satisfied. Something like yoghurt with fruit, hummus with wholegrain crackers or an apple with peanut butter is simple and nutritious.”

3. Go for an afternoon walk

“When the afternoon crash arrives, try five to ten minutes of brisk walking or stair climbing before reaching for another coffee,” advises Dr Patel. “Movement increases circulation and sends the nervous system a strong daytime signal. In one study of sleep-deprived women, ten minutes of low-to-moderate stair walking produced a greater subjective energy boost than 50mg of caffeine.

“While it might feel counterintuitive and the last thing you feel like doing, an exercise snack such as walking rapidly around the block, climbing several flights of stairs or dancing to two songs gives you energy rather than draining you.”

4. Stop treating rest as something you have to earn

“Many of us wait until everything is finished before allowing ourselves to stop,” says yoga teacher Carliann Langley. “But the list is never finished. Instead, try mono-tasking: take a short pause before you reach the point of complete exhaustion, rather than waiting until your body forces you to stop.

“Rest doesn’t have to mean a whole afternoon off; it can mean sitting down with a cup of tea without simultaneously answering emails.”

5. Do a quick energy audit

“Ask yourself what has been taking up too much mental space,” suggests psychotherapist and member of Counselling Directory, Amita Marwaha. “Write down what has been occupying your head recently and ask:

What can I do something about?

What do I need to let go of?

What genuinely matters to me for the next three months?

“This period doesn't need to be about squeezing more into your life. Sometimes it is useful to decide what deserves your energy and what no longer does.”

6. Stay hydrated

As the weather cools, it's easy to forget about reaching for your water bottle as often as over the summer, but dehydration can creep up quickly, causing lethargy and making it hard to focus.

“Dehydration is a common cause of fatigue, and it is well known that most individuals do not consume enough water,” says Dr Angela Rai, GP and longevity expert at The London General Practice. “Dehydration will decrease blood volume, making it harder for the heart to pump oxygen and nutrients to muscles and organs, leading to feelings of tiredness.

“Water is also essential for cellular functions and brain functions, helping us maintain our electrolyte balance, which is crucial for muscle function and energy.”

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