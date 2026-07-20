I'm a Cardiometabolic Expert: GLP-1s May Improve Inflammation and Heart Health—But There's More to the Story

GLP-1s are, without doubt, the hottest topic in women's health right now. Whether you're pro or sceptic (and it's clear that most people are one or the other), there's so much noise around the jabs that it can be difficult (read: impossible) to form an unbiased, science-based opinion on them.

And we get it: the topics of size, weight and weight loss are some of the most triggering, traumatic and loaded conversations out there, with emotions running high on both sides. But when we read that GLP-1s might have benefits beyond the numbers on the scales, we'll bite: we were intrigued.

While research into the drugs is in its early stages, there's evidence that GLP-1s are not only effective in helping us shed excess pounds but have potential metabolic gains, too. Studies (such as this one, from the journal Nature) suggest that GLP-1 use is associated with a reduced risk of cardiometabolic disorders, respiratory conditions, infectious illnesses and even dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Meanwhile, further research reveals that the drugs may have an anti-inflammatory effect, leading to them being (albeit tentatively) hailed as a potential longevity drug.

So, before making up our minds as to whether the advent of the GLP-1 is a miracle or a misogynistic marketing tool designed to keep us all obsessing over our size - or perhaps both - we consulted some trusted experts to hear their take. Keep scrolling to hear their thoughts - and don't miss our guides to glucose guarding, the longevity trends worth skipping and the best science-backed anti-inflammation tips. Plus, read MC UK Health Editor Ally's take on the claims that Ozempic can 'delay' ageing, here.

Do GLP-1s reduce inflammation and improve cardiometabolic health?

What are GLP-1s?

Before we really get into it, let's have a quick recap of what GLP-1s actually are.

"GLP-1 receptor agonists (known as GLP-1s) are a class of medicines that mimic a naturally occurring hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), which is released naturally by the body after eating," explains Dr Anju Verma, clinical lead for weight loss at Boots Online Doctor. "They work by helping to regulate appetite, increasing feelings of fullness, slowing the rate at which the stomach empties and reducing hunger. GLP-1 medicines can also help to regulate blood sugar levels."

"These medicines have been used for several years to support people living with type 2 diabetes, and some are now licensed for weight management in people who meet specific clinical criteria."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How do GLP-1s work?

Now for the science bit.

"GLP-1 receptor agonists (semaglutide) are medications that mimic the natural hormone humans release after eating, but with a much longer and stronger effect," explains Dr Charlie Cox, longevity doctor and cardiothoracic intensive care consultant at Reborne Longevity clinic. "They work on multiple levels at once: slowing gastric emptying, acting on appetite centres in the brain, and improving how the body handles insulin and blood sugar."

"Although the class is generally referred to as 'GLP-1s', newer drugs actually target more than one hormone at once. Tirzepatide (Mounjaro) is a dual agonist, acting on both GLP-1 and GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide), another gut hormone involved in insulin release and fat metabolism. Combining the two seems to produce greater weight loss and metabolic benefit than GLP-1 alone."

What seems to be emerging now is what the experts call a third wave, which is the proactive use of GLP-1s as a preventative measure, rather than a cure.

"A third class is coming through trials now: triple agonists, adding a third hormone target (glucagon) on top of GLP-1 and GIP," continues Dr Cox. "Early data suggests even greater effect, though it's not yet licensed. Originally, this was developed for type 2 diabetes, then repurposed for weight management."

@steven Ozempic change digestion more than appetite. Dr Benjamin Bikman explains that GLP 1 drugs slow digestion by increasing satiety hormones, sometimes leaving food in the stomach far longer than normal. This reduced digestion is why appetite drops, but it also causes common side effects like bloating and burping. He says the drugs are effective for weight loss but can also lead to muscle loss if not managed carefully. His view is that they may work best when used in short, low dose cycles to help reduce carbohydrate cravings while building sustainable eating habits. Should these medicines be used long term or as a temporary tool? ♬ original sound - The Diary Of A CEO

What are the benefits of GLP-1s?

Here's where things get really interesting. We know that GLP-1s were first developed as a treatment for type 2 diabetes, but over the past few years, their use has extended to private prescription (off-label) use to manage obesity and as a weight loss tool.

"GLP-1s trigger significant, sustained weight loss, but that's the least interesting part clinically speaking," notes Dr Cox. "Other benefits include improved insulin sensitivity and blood sugar control, even before major weight change, and a reduction in visceral fat - specifically, the fat around organs that drives most of the metabolic risk."

"Additionally, we're seeing a proven reduction in heart attack and stroke risk in high-risk patients; this is now backed by dedicated cardiovascular outcome trials, not just inferred from weight loss alone."

"Lastly, the drugs work effectively on appetite and food noise reduction. Patients often describe this as the biggest quality-of-life change. There is also emerging evidence for benefits in fatty liver disease, sleep apnoea, and joint load-related pain."

So, what about inflammation and heart health - should we all be taking GLP-1s?

The experts all agree that anecdotally, GLP-1s do seem to lower inflammation levels in the body.

"This is one of the most interesting areas of current GLP-1 research," notes Dr Cox. "Visceral fat is not just storage; it's an active endocrine organ, constantly releasing inflammatory signalling molecules. By reducing visceral fat, GLP-1s indirectly turn down this background inflammatory noise."

"This matters particularly for women, where chronic low-grade inflammation is closely linked to conditions like perimenopausal joint pain, migraine, and some autoimmune-adjacent symptoms."

This being said, there's still little research into how the drugs work to lower inflammation. "On the question of whether GLP-1s reduce inflammation, the answer is that it seems they do, but we don’t fully understand this mechanism yet," explains specialist dietician and director of City Dieticians, Sophie Medlin. "It could be simply that GLP-1s support us to make healthier ‘anti-inflammatory’ food choices, but it does seem there is more to it than that."

"GLP-1 could also reduce inflammation indirectly by improving insulin resistance, visceral fat and blood glucose, which are all pro-inflammatory in the body. It has also been shown that GLP-1s reduce CRP, a marker of inflammation."

"However, while we’re still unsure of the mechanism, we do need to be careful not to present GLP-1s as anti-inflammatory drugs."

What are the drawbacks of GLP-1s?

Taken at face value, it's undeniable that the research and medical advice for the drugs is compelling. But that's only part of the story: there are legitimate concerns over its off-label usage, and the impact this is having both on our health and our perception of what is (and isn't) healthy, when it comes to weight.

Our feeds are overrun with emaciated, frail-looking celebrities, and while we can't comment on their overall health and wellbeing, it's clear that where Hollywood leads, the general population follows - and in this case, this could end badly.

"What’s genuinely worrying right now is how many people already living with an eating disorder or disordered eating are ending up on these drugs," shares body image expert, positive psychology coach and author of Food Freedom, Elle Mace. "We're focusing on weight but missing what may be happening underneath. These aren’t medications that fix a broken relationship with food - they switch off the hunger signal. For someone who has spent years restricting, bingeing or battling with food, a GLP-1 can feel like the answer they’ve been searching for, while actually giving the eating disorder another tool to work with."

"We are prescribing powerful appetite-suppressing medications at scale, to a population that includes people they may not be appropriate for, without always asking the most important question first: what is someone’s relationship with food and their body?”

Additionally, experts warn that unless the drugs are accompanied by lifestyle and diet interventions (increasing protein intake and upping weight training being two of the most crucial), women in particular run the very real risk of exacerbating bone frailty (osteopenia and osteoporosis) and losing muscle mass (sarcopenia) at an even faster rate - both things we know accelerate as we age, as it is.

"Muscle loss is a real risk if these drugs are used without proper protein intake and resistance training," agrees Dr Cox. "Weight loss on these drugs can strip lean muscle mass as well as fat if you're not deliberate about protecting it."

"It's important to remember that these are prescription medications requiring proper medical assessment, monitoring, and follow-up, not something to source without oversight."

As is so often the case in health, there's also concern over the lack of research conducted on women in particular. "As with much of medicine, the major GLP-1 trials have historically enrolled more men than women," notes Dr Cox. 2This is partly because the big cardiovascular outcome trials recruited people at the highest baseline risk of heart attack and stroke, a group that skews male, particularly in mid-life.

"That means we have less direct data on how these drugs perform specifically in menopausal women, where hormonal changes already alter fat distribution, insulin sensitivity, and cardiovascular risk in their own right."

"We extrapolate from the wider evidence base, and it's reasonable to expect similar benefit, but this is exactly the group where closer monitoring and a properly individualised approach matter most, rather than assuming a one-size-fits-all response."

The upshot? It's an evolving picture: we'll know more in the coming years. For now, there are absolutely benefits to be gained from responsible GLP-1 use for many people, subject to medical supervision and suitability. As for the wider cultural conversation, only time will tell how this one plays out.

Shop MC UK's go-to wellbeing essentials now:

Adanola Ultimate Halter Cross Back Top in Eucalyptus Green £36 at Adanola We can't speak for you, but some gorgeous new gym wear is the fastest way to boost our (mental) wellbeing. We're currently loving Adanola's emerald green fits - try this stunning halterneck for seamless gym to brunch style. The Appetite Reset: How to Eat, Drink and Thrive Before, During and After Glp-1s £19.63 at Amazon Medical scientist and registered public health nutritionist Dr Federica Amati is always a level-headed voice in the nutrition and wellbeing space, and her latest book is a bible for those on GLP1s. Packed with tips, advice and recipes to ensure you're keeping up with essential nutrients, it's a must-read. Wild Nutrition High Fibre Plus £28 at Wild Nutrition Whether you're taking a GLP1 or not, as a nation, our fibre intake is low. Wild Nutrition's new high-fibre plus supplement is a great way to start hitting your fibre goals - plus, it's gentle on the stomach, too.