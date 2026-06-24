I Asked Top Longevity Experts How They Reduce Inflammation—Not One Mentioned Green Juice

What springs to mind when you think of inflammation? The chances are, it's nothing good. The term gets an unequivocally bad rap, and we'll bite: it's well documented in scientific literature that systemic chronic inflammation is linked to higher rates of the diseases that are leading causes of disability and mortality worldwide (check out this research, from the journal Nature) - we're talking cancer, heart disease, autoimmune disorders, liver disease and diabetes - to name just a few.

It's little wonder, then, that inflammation is the wellness world's pariah. You've likely seen a slew of anti-inflammatory content on your feed recently, ranging from eye-wateringly expensive green juices (seriously, though - when it comes to a choice between paying rent or a weekly smoothie habit, things are genuinely out of control) to detox teas, cold baths, red light therapy and more.

But let's face it: most of us aren't rising with the sun at 4 am, heading straight to our home ice bath and/or sauna and relishing a morning cold press in beautific silence every day (or, indeed, ever). And if your day looks less like self-optimisation and more like frantic disorganisation, it can feel like you're setting yourself up for an inflammatory-disease-ridden future.

So here's the good news: inflammation doesn't have to be the enemy. It's actually a perfectly natural - and useful - bodily response to threat, and as such, serves a vital purpose for us all.

"The word inflammation has become a bit of a buzzword in recent years, but it’s important to remember that inflammation itself isn’t the enemy," says TV GP and Stannah Stairlift spokesperson, Dr Punam Krishan. "We need inflammation. The goal isn’t to eliminate it completely, but to support the body so it can switch that response off when it’s no longer needed."

Keep scrolling for the expert-approved ways to naturally reduce inflammation - without a green juice in sight. And, for more on the topic, you might be interested in our guides to simple, five-minute anti-inflammation hacks, the dangers of anti-inflammatory diet culture, and all about the viral Mediterranean anti-inflammation diet, here.

Longevity experts share their top daily habits to reduce inflammation - and there's not a green juice in sight

What is inflammation?

First up, let's get some clarity on what inflammation actually is. As touched on above, it serves a crucial purpose.

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"Inflammation is your immune system's first line of defence," explains Dr Lucy Hooper, GP and co-founder of Coyne Medical. "It is the process by which the body fights infection, clears damaged cells, and repairs tissue after injury. That short-term, acute inflammation is entirely healthy and necessary. The problem we are increasingly concerned about is chronic, low-grade inflammation: a persistent, smouldering immune activation that often produces no obvious symptoms, yet silently contributes to some of the most serious diseases we face."

You'll likely notice it as redness, swelling and tenderness around a cut, for example. But there's much more to it than a bit of external discomfort - it's a sign your body is working hard in the background.

"Although we can often see some of the effects of inflammation, there is much more happening beneath the surface," shares Dr Krishan. "Blood flow to the area increases, immune cells are recruited, and various proteins are released to help protect the body and support repair. This short-term response is completely normal and an essential part of staying healthy."

Why is it important to control inflammation?

If it's so normal and useful, you might be wondering why inflammation is deemed to be such a problem, health-wise. It's important to make the distinction here between normal, essential inflammation and chronic inflammation - which is the baddie when it comes to wellness.

"Inflammation can become a concern when it becomes chronic and low-grade," explains Dr Krishan. "This is when the immune system remains activated over a long period of time, despite there being no obvious injury or infection to fight. Rather than helping the body heal, ongoing inflammation may begin to contribute to health problems."

Researchers are increasingly recognising the role chronic inflammation may play in a number of long-term health conditions, including the following:

Long-term inflammation: Is thought to contribute to cardiovascular disease by damaging blood vessel walls and encouraging the build-up and instability of fatty plaques, which may increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Is thought to contribute to cardiovascular disease by damaging blood vessel walls and encouraging the build-up and instability of fatty plaques, which may increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. Inflammation: Is also a feature of many autoimmune conditions, where the immune system mistakenly attacks the body’s own tissues. Conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and lupus are all associated with ongoing inflammation.

Is also a feature of many autoimmune conditions, where the immune system mistakenly attacks the body’s own tissues. Conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and lupus are all associated with ongoing inflammation. Chronic inflammation: There's growing evidence that chronic inflammation may contribute to biological ageing, affecting how well our cells repair and function over time.

What are the signs of chronic inflammation?

So, how can we tell if our inflammatory response has morphed from helpful to harmful? Well, there are a few universal tell-tale signs, according to the experts.

"The tricky thing about chronic inflammation is that it doesn’t always announce itself loudly; you’re unlikely to see obvious swelling or redness," shares Dr Krishan. "Instead, it can show up as symptoms people often put down to being busy, stressed, run down or simply getting older.

"One of the most common symptoms associated with chronic inflammation is persistent fatigue. People often describe feeling exhausted despite getting a good night’s sleep. This can happen because the body is constantly using energy to maintain an ongoing immune response.

"Joint aches, stiffness and muscle pains are also commonly associated with inflammation and can sometimes be dismissed as simply part of getting older.

"Other symptoms may include brain fog, digestive issues, ongoing skin problems, low mood and feeling as though it takes longer than usual to recover from illnesses or infections."

What can we do to reduce inflammation?

But there is some good news: there are lots of things we can do daily that can help keep chronic inflammation at bay - and you're probably already doing some of them. Let's dive in.

1. Sleep

It likely won't surprise you to hear that sleep is top of all our longevity experts' lists when it comes to reducing inflammation.

"Sleep is one of the most powerful tools we have when it comes to supporting overall health and helping regulate inflammation," shares Dr Krishan. "This is when much of the body’s repair and recovery takes place. Poor sleep has been linked to higher levels of inflammatory markers and increased stress hormone activity. Most adults should aim for around seven to nine hours of sleep per night."

That being said, worrying about your sleep isn't going to help matters either, as we cover next.

2. Limiting stress

We know: life is stressful. But finding ways to cope with the inevitable will help keep inflammation to a minimum.

"Stress is also a legitimate, biologically grounded factor in chronic inflammation," explains Dr Hooper. "Chronic psychological stress activates hormonal and immune pathways that sustain systemic inflammation. It is not simply a lifestyle cliché; it is a well-established physiological mechanism."

Try and find something that works for you: this could be breathwork, spending time in nature, or going for a run. You'll know when you find it: your mind will stop racing, and your heart rate will slow.

This isn't about perfection - it's about weaving in pockets of time that build up to aid resilience and calm.

3. Take care of your teeth

Yes, really. Grab that toothbrush and set a timer: your health depends on it.

"One area that rarely receives enough attention is oral health," notes Dr Hooper. "Periodontal disease, commonly known as gum disease, is one of the most common inflammatory conditions affecting adults, and its effects do not remain confined to the mouth. Bacteria and inflammatory by-products from diseased gum tissue can enter the bloodstream and contribute to a systemic inflammatory response."

You heard it here first: don't skip the floss, either.

4. Work it out

Much like prioritising sleep, it's not surprising to note that staying active is one of the best things we can do to reduce inflammation in the body.

"Regular exercise has been associated with lower levels of inflammatory markers over time," shares Dr Krishan. "It can also improve cardiovascular health, support the immune system and help regulate blood sugar levels. You don’t need to be training for a marathon either. Brisk walking, cycling, swimming or strength training can all be beneficial."

5. Limit alcohol consumption

Partial to an Aperol Spritz in the sun? Us too - and you don't have to cut it out entirely if it's something you enjoy, but it's worth cutting back on your alcohol consumption if inflammation is a concern.

"Limiting alcohol intake may help too," notes Dr Krishan. "Alcohol can trigger inflammatory processes within the body, particularly when consumed in excess. NHS guidelines recommend drinking no more than 14 units per week, spread across several days, although less is generally better from a health perspective."

6. Eat like you're in the Med

A Mediterranean diet is considered the gold standard in supporting inflammatory pathways - but you might want to lay off the crisps and Fanta Limon (sorry!) We're talking plant-focused, high-fibre plates that include plenty of fresh, minimally-processed foods and healthy fats.

"From a dietary perspective, a Mediterranean or DASH-style eating pattern remains the best-evidenced approach," advises Dr Hooper. "This means plenty of vegetables, fruit, whole grains, legumes, olive oil, nuts and seeds, alongside two to three portions of oily fish each week. Refined carbohydrates, ultra-processed foods, processed meats and sugary drinks all promote inflammatory signalling, so reducing these can have a meaningful impact."

7. Gua sha

Interested in Chinese medicine? "One of the key principles of Chinese Medicine is that where there is stagnation, there can be heat," shares Chinese medicine practitioner and founder of The Hayo'u Method, Katie Brindle. "When your circulation is not moving freely, the body can become stuck in a pattern of imbalance.

"Gua sha works by moving circulation, clearing heat and reducing stagnation. This is why your skin often flushes red after using a gua sha tool, as the increased circulation brings fresh blood flow to the surface.

"Research suggests that gua sha can increase microcirculation by up to 400% and may influence the body’s inflammatory response, which is why many people find it helps ease muscle tension, reduce feelings of tightness and leave them feeling more relaxed."

Shop MC UK's essential wellbeing go-tos now:

Plantifique Gua Sha Jade Tool £12.95 at Amazon Gua sha has been on our beauty hit list for years, with fans extolling the virtues of a daily facial massage. Combine it with a little breathwork, and it's an anti-inflammation double whammy. This jade tool is as pretty as it is practical: if nothing else, it'll brighten up your sink aesthetic. John Lewis X Deliciously Ella Artichoke Hand-Painted Stoneware Plate £11 at John Lewis Ok, so a plate won't improve inflammation per se, but it might just encourage you to load up on plants. After all, who can resist an artichoke motif? Not us. ON Running Cloudrunner 3 £83.50 at The Sports Edit Nothing motivates us to get out and about on a daily walk or run quite like new kicks. These ON Running Cloudrunners have been on our wish lists forever.