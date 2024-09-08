A landmark new Ozempic study claims the drug can "delay ageing" - but top experts warn it's not that simple

It's hard to pick up a newspaper or scroll the news these days without seeing an article about the viral "wonder drug" Ozempic. And, in news this week, a new landmark study of nearly 18,000 people found that the drug could slow down the ageing process and has "far-reaching benefits beyond [those] initially imagined."

Originally developed as a drug for those with diabetes to manage their symptoms, in recent years, Ozempic - otherwise known as semaglutide - has been called a "generation-defining medicine," with some doctors even joking about putting it in tap water, as per this Telegraph article. And it's not solely because of the fat loss it promises, either. Research, including the landmark study published earlier this week, suggests that not only could Ozempic "delay ageing", but boost heart health, too. That's right - according to research by one of the UK's top cardiologists, Professor John Deanfield, weekly injections could cut your risk of heart attack and stroke by up to 20 per cent.

That said, as a Health Editor with nearly nine years of industry experience, I was sceptical about the amount of conclusive scientific research backing up these claims and further dubious about the number of sensationalist and clickbait headlines I'd seen doing the rounds. So naturally, I took it upon myself to chat with top experts in the field, interviewing doctors, nutritionists and dieticians for their honest take on the controversial injection.

Can Ozempic really boost heart health and longevity, or is it another fad quick fix that may actually damage a patient's health in the long run? Below, we deep dive. For more investigation, read our extensive explainers on Ozempic for weight loss, the dangers of black market Ozempic, and the difference between Ozempic and WeGovy.

As a new study claims Ozempic can "delay ageing," we ask experts for their take

A look at the research in question, first. According to registered dietitian at Nutri Peak Amie Alexander, the study looked at how the drug affected diseases related to heart failure, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, and even cancer. And the results? Well, they were interesting. "The all-cause mortality rates and those from cardiovascular issues and COVID-19 were lower in participants who had taken semaglutide compared to others who had been given a placebo," she explains. In short, those who injected Ozempic were less likely to die from cardiovascular diseases and COVID, in turn, prolonging their life. "Moreover, the drug improved symptoms of heart failure and reduced levels of inflammation, and tended to decrease the risk of adverse cardiovascular events consistently, irrespective of weight loss."

What exactly does this mean? Short answer - while the results are by no means conclusive, the study does tentatively position semaglutide as likely to have "wide-ranging implications for cardiovascular care and health in general."

So, is the study conclusive enough to rule Ozempic as a tool for anti-ageing?

The question we all want to know the answer to - not to mention, whether the research means we can conclusively rule Ozempic as "safe" for long-term use? Short answer, and according to every expert I spoke to for this piece: no. As Jacek Szymanowski, PN certified nutritionist and health coach, explains, "While this study provides strong evidence for the benefits of semaglutide in reducing cardiovascular risk and improving certain health outcomes, it's simply not sufficient evidence to conclusively rule the drug as safe for long-term use."

Other things to note - while the study did observe a large number of participants, it's still only one study, and regardless of the number of participants, you'd need to see the same findings in other papers before drawing conclusions. "Though the sample size was quite robust at over 17,600 participants, it is a single study," Alexander goes on. "Plus, it doesn't demonstrate the long-term consequences of semaglutide use (and we won't know this for several decades)."

Similarly, as Szymanowski notes, individual responses to the drug can vary, which means there's not a one-size-fits-all approach or guarantee that it'll have the same effects on you and your body.

Not to mention, as Doctor Kubanych Takyrbashev, a board-certified physician with over 30 years of experience in the public health and integrative medicine sectors points out, the study did actually highlight some pretty serious adverse side effects from participants which seem to have been left out of most of the mainstream reporting on the study. "17% of participants withdrew from the study due to adverse reactions, and nausea was the main complaint," he explains. "While there were substantial benefits in weight loss and improved glycemic control, the long-term safety profile of Ozempic remains to be further established about its association with risks such as thyroid cancer and pancreatitis."

In short, the new Ozempic study does highlight that it might be a valuable tool for weight loss if supervised by a qualified medical professional. That said, all experts stressed that without changing lifestyle, too, the drug would simply be a quick fix and likely result in you reversing the benefits once you stop injecting the drug.

A call for education over medication

As I read the findings of the study, I wasn't surprised to see that so many of the participants had lowered their risk of heart disease, COVID, and so on. Think about it - being obese or overweight increases your risk of both of these illnesses and so it only makes sense that you're less likely to suffer from them if you go from being obese to a healthy weight. That said, we never see headlines about how maintaining a healthy weight naturally via diet and lifestyle can "delay ageing."

While there are of course exceptional cases, my worry - not to mention, the worry of many of the experts I spoke to - is that anyone can get their hands on Ozempic. Not only is this peak fad diet territory if they haven't genuinely assessed their current lifestyle, but it's also a surefire way to gain the weight back once you stop taking it. Not only that, but we simply don't know the long-term side effects of the drug at current. And registered nutritional therapist Helen Perks agrees, stressing that the key here is education. "There is an urgent need for a comprehensive education programme on nutrition and lifestyle in the UK, which should start in school," she shares. Without the knowledge of how to cook tasty, nutrient-dense meals or how to move your body in an enjoyable way, she shares that many turn to pharmaceuticals, unaware of the natural options available to them through proper diet and lifestyle changes.

"We need to focus on education, not pharmaceuticals," she goes on. "Over 40% of cancers are preventable, and many are caused by poor dietary and lifestyle choices. The answer is not to add another drug to the market but to empower people with the knowledge they need to make healthier choices."

She goes on: "Ozempic for weight loss is not the solution, it is merely a band-aid on a much larger problem. We need more awareness of the potential side effects and a stronger focus on education, helping people understand the vital connection between diet, lifestyle, and overall health."

Bottom line?

As GP and medical adviser for IQdoctor Suzanne Wylie stresses, relying solely on medication may lead to dependency, and individuals could potentially regain weight once they discontinue use. "The Ozempic "boom" could also have unintended consequences," she goes on. "If seen as a miracle jab, it might discourage individuals from adopting healthier lifestyles, leading to a reliance on pharmacological solutions over holistic health approaches."

Not to mention, the psychological and metabolic impacts of discontinuing the drug after significant weight loss are not fully understood yet, which raises questions about long-term weight maintenance. "While Ozempic offers significant benefits, it is essential to use it as part of a comprehensive health strategy rather than a standalone solution," she highlights. "Ongoing research and careful patient management will be crucial in ensuring its safe and effective use."