I Was Stuck in a Major Exercise Rut—Until One Workout Taught Me to Love Movement Again

Can I let you in on a secret? Over the last few months, I’ve really struggled with the motivation to exercise.

Admitting that makes me feel like a bit of a fraud. Let’s face it: my job is to write about health and fitness. I remind you all, almost weekly, about the benefits of movement, with all its longevity and mood-boosting qualities. Outside of work, I lead a run club, where my job is to inspire others to show up on days when they don’t feel like it. And when someone tells me they’re feeling low, my immediate advice is for them to don their trainers and get outside.

And yet… Since the start of the year, I’ve been in what can only be described as an exercise rut. I wake up promising myself I’ll move my body, only to lie in bed dreading every second of it. Every run, every home Pilates class, every gym session requires a silent negotiation.

Partly, I think it’s down to boredom. Research shows that perceived variety can contribute to overall exercise wellbeing, which makes my rotation of the same three running routes, strength sessions and Pilates routine hardly a recipe for success.

Also, I’d started to fall into the trap of over-optimisation. I’m innately competitive, and like many of us, I had started to measure the quality of my movement by distance covered, pace achieved, or weight lifted. There’s nothing wrong with this, but when it becomes obsessive, it can (in my experience) get quite exhausting, pressurised and unenjoyable.

I knew I needed to shake things up, so in early April I decided to switch the gym for outdoor movement - and that’s when I discovered the wonder of trail running. Combining fresh air, nature, and a welcome lack of emphasis on pace, it became the antidote to my slump.

For my journey into the sport, read on. And for more outdoor movement inspiration, check out our guides to road running vs trail running , the benefits of going headphone-free and why running slower might actually make you faster . Oh, and if motivation is a struggle right now, we’ve got tips to train your brain to enjoy exercise .

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After Months of Exercise Burnout, Trail Running Helped Me Reconnect with the Joy of Movement

What is trail running, and why is it so popular right now?

I’m hardly alone in my shift to the trails - statistics from RunRepeat show that participation in the sport has risen by over 200% in the last decade. The growth is particularly prominent amongst women, who now make up 30.5% of competitors in ITRA races, up from just 16% in 2007.

And though it’s become synonymous with Dolomite-esque mountains and UTMB races, trail running is actually far simpler, more varied and accessible than you think. “Trail running is just a run that is off-road,” explains Nike run coach and founder of Ultra Black Running, Dora Atim. “It could be a rocky path along the coast, a forest route through woodlands or a trail path through the mountains.”

As for why it’s so popular right now? According to feminist sociologist of sport, Dr Bethan Taylor-Swaine, it’s linked to the way trail running can separate exercise from performance. “In road running, the first question we often ask is, ‘How fast did you run?’” she says. “It’s become the way we categorise people, which presents a lot of pressure, especially for women who already face a demand to conform in order to be accepted in sport.”

Trail running, in contrast, grants women freedom. “It’s not about how fast you run, it’s not about competition, it’s about women as individuals, moving through nature, taking that time for themselves,” says Dr Taylor-Swaine. “That can be a really empowering and slightly counter-cultural experience.”

What are the benefits of trail running?

That sense of freedom is one of the key benefits of trail running. “People often say it clears the mind,” says Atim, who says it helps her to compartmentalise her thoughts. “I find the constant mental to-do list starts to quieten as the beauty of nature takes over, and this can make you feel more relaxed during and after a trail run,” she explains.

Research backs her up here. Time in nature has been shown to activate the parasympathetic nervous system and has been linked to reduced rumination (that horrible cycle of overthinking and worry that so often occupies us when we’re stressed).

Dr Taylor-Swaine agrees, adding that there’s a rebellious element to trail running. “Trail gets you out of the regulatory framework of running as we know it. You don’t have to run as fast as you can; you don’t have to look a particular way. You’re in places where you’re less likely to be observed, and there’s a sense of adventure to it. In a hyper-regulated society, that’s a very attractive prospect.”

That’s not to say that trail running is without markers of performance. “Tenacity, grit, perseverance are still highly valued,” says Dr Taylor-Swaine, “but this idea of pace, which a lot of women get in their head about when running, is taken out.”

Of course, there are also numerous benefits for our muscles, bones and tendons, too. “Trail running terrain is often softer than the pavement, which makes it lower impact,” says Atim, who adds that the uneven ground improves balance, coordination and proprioception. “These three qualities will improve any kind of running you do, so it’s a win-win,” she says.

Are there any risks to trail running?

Of course, we have to acknowledge that trail running doesn’t come without risk, nor does it come without its own accessibility barriers, particularly for women and people of colour. Historically, the sport has been white and male-dominated, with a lack of safety, research on diverse physiologies, time, financial freedom, and confidence often keeping other communities out of the sport.

“We can’t ignore that in trail, you’re often on your own in remote places for long periods of time,” says Dr Taylor-Swaine. “The sport also challenges your body differently, requires elements of mountaineering and better preparation when it comes to fuelling.”

Thankfully, efforts are being made to make trail running more inclusive, thanks largely to groups like Atim’s Ultra Black Running, which create spaces for black women and non-binary people in trail running. But that doesn’t mean you should go out unprepared. “Things like knowing how to use a map or what to do in an emergency are important,” says Dr Taylor-Swaine. “Doing mountain skills courses is something I encourage - if you did outward bounds at school, it will come back quickly.”

Trail Running Helped Me Rediscover My Love For Movement—Here’s How

My introduction to trail

Before I started trail running, I really thought I’d need to get a train to the mountains or coast for my run to count. As it turns out, I was completely wrong.

Trails are anything that takes you off-road or pavement for the majority of the run. Which means that most of us can probably reach one within 15-20 minutes.

I’m fortunate to be able to access a route within a five-minute run, so, with the help of the AllTrails app for navigation, I headed out onto the farmer’s field behind my house.

At first, I found it tough to let go of the pressure for pace. I felt like I was moving so much slower than I would on the road, and a sense of dread loomed over me as I approached a hill. On the road, I’d avoid them at all costs, knowing they’d slow me down.

But with the reminder that trail running isn’t about pace ringing in my ears, I took it slow, focusing more on the way my body felt than the speed at which it was moving.

When I got to the top, I paused and took in the view. It was a beautiful day, and I realised that it was one of the first times I’ve ever allowed myself to stop on a solo run. Despite being only 20 minutes from my front door, I’d never taken in this view. It was gorgeous.

After catching my breath, I continued on my way, getting back home around 45 minutes after I’d left. At first, it was strange not to be looking immediately for the metrics, but quickly that discomfort turned to freedom.

As Ash soon discovered, trail running doesn’t have to involve mountains or coastal paths. It can be as simple as finding fields and woods close to home (Image credit: Ash S)

For the next few weeks, I kept my trail running super low pressure. I went out just once or twice a week, tried to mix up my routes and didn’t think about speed or distance.

Quickly, I realised how much I was looking forward to my runs - not dreading them as I had been on the road. Interestingly, my motivation for other forms of movement was coming back, too. With an injection of something new in the mix, the idea of a Pilates class or a gym session on my non-run days didn’t seem so boring anymore. Balance was slowly being restored.

Finding my feet

After spending my first few weeks tentatively broaching the off-road lifestyle, I decided it was time to step things up a notch. So far, my trails had been limited to farm tracks and woodlands, but with a trip to Northumberland on the cards, I decided that now was my moment to get really off-grid.

And this is where I really fell in love with trail running. Yes, the farmlands and woods around my house are lovely, but the freedom of being out in mountainous terrain, of hopping rocks and climbing steep hills to reach jawdropping views was what really sold me on this sport.

Trail running helped Ash realise that her love of movement had returned. With the wind in her face, dirt on her shins and not one thought about pace, time or distance, she felt fully present in her body. (Image credit: Ash S)

It was at the top of one particularly stunning hill that I realised my love of movement had returned. With the wind in my face, dirt on my shins and not one thought about pace, time or distance, I felt fully present in my body.

Of course, this wasn’t going to be my daily trail run. But peppering in these trips to new landscapes feels like a very good use of my weekend and a way to spice up my exercise routine.

Three months on

Three months on from my foray into trail running and I’m down in Bradford-on-Avon on a group trail running trip with Nike. We’re testing some of their new ACG collection, which involves an 18km trail run around the hilly Wiltshire countryside.

It will be the furthest distance I’ve covered and I’m undeniably nervous. The old familiar worries from road running kick in - will I be able to keep up? Will I manage the whole distance? What if I can’t handle the hills?

About 2km in, though, I realise I needn’t have worried. In trail running, walking up steep inclines is embraced, not shamed. Stopping to cool down in streams is encouraged and sprinting down wooded hillsides feels like fun rather than a race.

I didn’t stop smiling the entire run and, by the end, I’m exhausted, sweaty but completely buzzed. I feel free, relaxed, capable and very, very proud.

Ash, exhausted but buzzing, after her 18km trail run. (Image credit: Ash S)

In the last few months, trail running has given me a completely fresh perspective on movement. It’s taught me that pausing to enjoy a view isn’t failure, that you can still work hard without chasing a time, and that things don’t always need to be so serious. It’s fun and refreshing, and I’m definitely no less fit for it.

If you’re feeling a little burnt out or are just looking to inject something different into your routine, I highly recommend.

Shop MC-UK Approved Trail Running Gear Now:

Nike Acg Pegasus Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes £134.99 at Nike I recently upgraded my road trainers to a pair of Nike ACG Pegasus Trail, and wow, do they make a difference. I’m no trail racer yet, so I wasn’t looking for anything fancy or super technical. The Pegasus ticked all my boxes. From the first wear, they’ve been comfy, grippy and have plenty of room for your toes to splay (which again, helps with grip). mileoff Hydration Run Vest in Black £95 at Mile Off I have tried so many hydration vests and, honestly, I hate them all. That was until I tried Mileoff. Designed specifically for female physiology, it’s buttery soft on the skin, is sweat-wicking and has 12(!) pockets. I couldn’t love it more. SAP GOOD ENERGY Case of 10 £27 at Healf Fuelling on the trails is so important, especially as you’re not always going to be close to a shop to pop in and pick up emergency energy. But if you’re not into artificial tastes, then energy gels aren’t much fun. It’s why I’ve recently been converted to SAP: gels made solely from maple syrup and Himalayan sea salt. Relying on simple sugars and electrolytes, they’re a great whole-food source of energy.