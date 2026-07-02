My Pilates Teacher Recommended These 5 Simple Moves to Support Healthy Ageing—After Two Weeks, I Feel Physically and Mentally Stronger

Want to know the secret to healthier ageing? Spoiler alert: it's not found in an eye-wateringly expensive bio-hacking clinic, the latest health-optimisation tracking device, or even (don't shoot the messenger) a daily supplement ritual - it's actually far more attainable than that.

Put simply, it's movement. According to studies, exercise is one of the best ways to slow cellular ageing, extending both lifespan and healthspan (check out this review of research, published in the journal Ageing). Further research adds to the evidence: this 2025 study (published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine) shows that consistently active adults have a 40% lower risk of all-cause mortality.

The good news is we're not talking marathon-level session, here - anti-ageing movement is about consistency over intensity. Think walking, strength training and workouts that boost flexibility, mobility and balance in particular.

And you know which activity ticks all these boxes? Pilates. Touted by experts as one of the best forms of movement for longevity,

"Pilates is an excellent form of exercise for healthy ageing because it addresses many of the physical changes that occur as we get older," explains Pilates instructor and founder of East of Eden, Abby McLachlan. "It helps maintain muscle mass, supports joint mobility, improves posture, enhances balance and strengthens the core, all of which contribute to better movement and function in everyday life."

Convinced? Us too - so, when I was asked to try out some simple moves to support healthy ageing for two weeks, I was well and truly sold. As I head into my late 40s, I'm a prime candidate for both osteopenia (loss of bone density) and sarcopenia (loss of muscle mass - midlife is a real ride), both of which can be staved off with resistance training like Pilates.

To find out how I got on, keep reading, but in the meantime, you might want to check out all things Pilates, from the best Pilates moves of all time, our expert guide to the best Pilates workouts and the different types of Pilates to the Pilates moves every runner should be doing, here.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pilates is the ultimate workout to support healthy ageing - here are the 5 moves to try today

Why is Pilates so good for healthy ageing?

So, what is it about Pilates that makes it so good for supporting healthy ageing? Let's take a look.

"I often describe Pilates as one of the best forms of exercise for healthy ageing because it focuses on the things that allow us to stay active and independent as we get older: strength, mobility, balance, coordination and body awareness," shares Pilates instructor Aleksandra Warburton. "When it comes to ageing, encourage clients to think about longevity rather than aesthetics. I feel strongly that the real goal should be maintaining the ability to move well for years to come.

"Pilates helps us move our joints through their full range of motion, which promotes both mobility, flexibility and joint health. As Joseph Pilates once famously said: 'You are only as old as your spine.'"

Additionally, when we think about ageing, we tend to focus on how our physical abilities can begin to diminish, but in fact, it's just as vital to keep our minds in excellent working order, too.

"It’s also worth noting that ageing isn’t solely a physical process. Pilates requires concentration, precision, and mindful movement, creating a strong mind-body connection," notes McLachlan. "This cognitive engagement may provide additional benefits for coordination, confidence, and overall wellbeing.

Crucially, Pilates is also highly accessible - no matter your age or ability. "Perhaps most importantly, Pilates is sustainable," agrees McLachlan. "Because it’s low-impact and adaptable, many people can continue practising it for decades, making it one of the most accessible and effective forms of exercise for long-term healthy ageing."

What are the best Pilates moves for healthy ageing?

Before I settle into my two-week challenge, I'm keen to find out which moves I should be prioritising for healthy ageing, so it's back to the experts I go.

"My favourite Pilates exercises for healthy ageing are those that move the spine in all directions," says Warburton. "A healthy spine needs to be able to flex, extend, rotate and laterally bend, yet many of us spend most of our day sitting, driving or looking down at screens, repeatedly moving through only a limited range of motion."

1. Swan

"Most of modern life happens in flexion, whether we're sitting at desks, driving or looking at our phones," says Warburton. "Swan encourages spinal extension, helping to strengthen the muscles along the back of the body while opening the chest and improving posture."

Mat Pilates Swan Exercise Demo - YouTube Watch On

2. Mermaid

"Mermaid is one of my favourite exercises because it encourages lateral flexion of the spine - a movement pattern we often lose as we age," explains Yvette McGaffin, director of Pilates at iFit and founder of Reform RX. "Maintaining the ability to bend, reach, and move comfortably side-to-side supports spinal mobility, posture, and everyday functional movement, while also helping to keep the torso strong, supple, and resilient."

1 Minute Pilates Break | Mermaid Sways - YouTube Watch On

3. Spine twist

You might have noticed a theme here: it's all about the spine.

"Rotation is one of the first movements we tend to lose as we age," shares Warburton. "A spine twist helps maintain rotational mobility through the thoracic spine, supporting everyday activities such as reversing the car, reaching behind us, or simply turning to look over a shoulder."

Are you doing the spine twist correctly? #pilates #pilatesforbackpain #fitlara - YouTube Watch On

4. Bridge

"To support the body over time, I gravitate toward movements that directly mimic and support daily function," says Pilates instructor at BetterMe, Brittni Johnson. "The bridge is a non-negotiable for me because it targets the posterior chain (the hamstrings and glutes), which are vital for walking power and pelvic stability, while simultaneously giving the front of the hips a much-needed stretch."

How to do a shoulder bridge - YouTube Watch On

5. Pilates roll down

Pilates moves don't get much more classic than the roll down.

"The Pilates roll down works to combat age-related spinal mobility loss," says Pilates instructor, physiotherapist and founder of Core LDN, Claire Mills, "It promotes movement through the spine, improves body awareness and gently stretches the posterior chain, plus it's suitable for most people if comfortable rolling down to the floor."

Pilates Roll Down - YouTube Watch On

I tried 5 simple Pilates moves to support healthy ageing for two weeks - my honest thoughts

Week one

As the first week began, I was starting from a pretty unusual position for me. I'd taken a couple of weeks off from my usual thrice-weekly Pilates habit, as a result of illness, kids' stuff and the fact that it's been just. So. Hot. Previously, I would have berated myself for this, but mid-life does bring some benefits: an acceptance that not all weeks are perfect, being one of them.

So, it was with a little trepidation that I rolled out my mat and set about some gentle movement, and I was actually surprised by how different my body felt, compared to normal. I was stiffer, less flexible, and my rotation was nowhere near what it normally is - gulp.

However, this is where the expert-approved moves really came into their own. As I worked through a roll down (always my go-to starting point, as I love the whole-body nature of the move) followed by a spine twist and swan, I could almost feel my body loosening up. It's true what they say: motion is lotion.

I tried to do some of the moves on most days, either as a warm up before a workout session, or on their own as a gentle flow to start the day, and by the end of the week, I was already reaping the benefits: I felt better mentally for moving again, and I definitely noticed some slight achiness in my hamstrings - always proof that a move is doing it's job.

I didn't push myself for the first week: as someone with hypermobility, I can be guilty of over-extending and rotating, which can cause issues (hello, slipped ribs). I was also conscious that I was a little out of practice, so I played it safe in the hope of laying the foundations for a slightly more challenging second week.

During week one, Anna felt better mentally for moving, and definitely noticed some slight achiness in her hamstrings - always proof that a move is doing it's job. (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

Week two

As week two rolls around, there's a heatwave in the UK. Let me tell you, I'd never been so thankful for a low-impact challenge. Even in pushing 30-degree heat, I could just about motivate myself to wake up and move: a Pilates roll down is my new favourite way to begin my day.

And my prediction was correct: I felt so much more flexible this week. I noticed in particular that my side flexion was improved: my mermaid felt deeper and more fluid than the previous week.

Nevertheless, I was determined not to overdo things - something I've absolutely been guilty of in the past - taking heed of the experts' warnings of consistency over intensity.

"The goal isn't necessarily to perform the most advanced variation," cautions Warburton, "The goal is to continue moving well, challenging the body appropriately and maintaining strength and mobility throughout life."

Can I legitimately say that I've supported healthy ageing? Well, there may not be definitive proof, but I will say this: my Oura ring tells me I've been more relaxed than usual, meaning my resilience score has improved. The pros were right - Pilates is about far more than physical ageing. We know that stress directly impacts longevity, so I take comfort in the fact that even if my body is slow to show signs of progress, my mind is already reaping the rewards.

As for whether I'll continue with my healthy ageing Pilates protocol, it's a firm yes from me. I love waking up to some holistic movement, and anything that supports my mental resilience as well as my physical wellbeing is a win for me.

During her trial, Anna learnt that Pilates is about far more than physical ageing. She took comfort in the fact that even her body was slow to show signs of progress, her mind was already reaping the rewards. (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

Shop MC UK's go-to Pilates essentials now:

Adanola Ultimate Crop Shorts in Blossom Blue £34 at Adanola It's officially shorts season - and with a pair this good, we're totally here for it. Adanola continues to deliver on high-quality, fit-for-purpose fit that looks as good as it feels. FP Movement Go to Sports Bra £38 at Free People Low-impact activities like Pilates call for comfort over support, and the Free People Go To sports bra ticks all our boxes. Perfect for wearing alone or layering, it's also gorgeous to pop on at the end of a long day. Proiron Pilates & Yoga Mat £25.99 at Amazon Trust us when we say we've tried a lot of yoga mats in our time - and this Proiron one is up there with the very best. Just the right amount of squish, grip and support makes your Pilates moves flow.

Is Pilates enough exercise support healthy ageing? There's been quite a bit of noise recently over whether Pilates alone is enough to support fitness, strength and wellbeing. So, what about when it comes to healthy ageing - is a stand-alone Pilates practice sufficient? "One thing I think is often missing from the healthy ageing conversation is that Pilates is only one piece of the puzzle," notes Rebecca Dadoun, founder of Pilates Prescription. "For optimal ageing, I encourage people to combine Pilates with some form of resistance training. Pilates is excellent for mobility, stability, posture and movement quality, while resistance training provides the heavier loading that helps preserve muscle mass and bone density as we age. "Together, they make a powerful combination. Remember: the goal isn’t simply to live longer. It’s to maintain the strength, confidence and independence to enjoy those extra years."