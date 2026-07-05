Pilates Isn't Just About a Strong Core—These Surprising, Lesser-Known Benefits Can Genuinely Change Your Life

By now, you'll know that we're big fans of Pilates here at MC UK. The low-impact, full-body workout has soared in popularity in recent years, with boutique studios and on-demand platforms popping up left, right and centre. While social media might make it seem like a passing wellness trend, the method has more than a century of history, not to mention a growing body of research to back up its benefits.

Popularised by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, the classical format of the workout was first developed in the 1920s by Joseph Pilates, who created his method - which was originally called Contrology - to help improve strength, posture, flexibility and body awareness through mindful, controlled movement.

Today, Pilates is widely recognised for far more than its sculpting credentials. Research suggests regular practice can improve core strength, balance and functional mobility, while systematic reviews have also linked it to improvements in wellbeing and quality of life. In other words, those slower, more intentional movements can deliver benefits that extend well beyond toned abs.

But perhaps the best part? Scientists are continuing to uncover lesser-known ways the practice may support both body and mind.

For those of you who don't know me - I'm Ashlea McKee, a classical Pilates instructor, MC UK Master and founder of Élan Wellbeing and the Pilates with Ashlea app . Below, I've explained the one benefit you might not have heard about yet - plus exactly why Pilates is worth adding to your routine this year.

If you're eager to read more Pilates content, while you're here, don't skip our guides to the best Pilates exercises for beginners , best Pilates core moves , best core sculpting Pilates moves and the best Pilates bar exercises , here.

The rise of the Pilates runner

You'll know from my first Marie Claire Masters article back in March that I think Pilates is an incredible all-rounder of a workout - but there's one lesser-known benefit that no one seems to be talking about.

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You see, Pilates is an incredible method to train alongside cardio disciplines, like running, as it boosts core strength, coordination, recovery times and injury prevention (I'll go into more detail on each below).

First up: training Pilates alongside your weekly mileage helps to aid joints and improve mobility and body awareness, making you a more fluid, form-focused runner. It also assists with any postural imbalances which, if left unnoticed, could lead to potential injuries down the line. It's an excellent workout for boosting abdominal and pelvic stability, too, creating a stronger core foundation which, in turn, supports better balance, control, and running efficiency.

Connecting to your breath is a key tenet in both disciplines; focusing on your breath during Pilates will only improve your ability to do so during training miles or races. Breathing is one of the main principles of Pilates, as you'll know, and there's a big focus on connecting your breath to movement. To sustain your pace while running, breathing is essential, and efficient breath control can help take your performance to the next level.

One of the things I love most about Pilates is what a mindful form of movement it is: it creates a powerful connection between breath, mind, and body.

Next, Pilates trains controlled, low-impact movement in a way that running can't. Running is high-impact and cardio-based; Pilates is a slower and controlled low-impact workout. Train them both together, and you'll reap the cardio benefits from your mileage and the strength gains from the mat or Reformer work. Pilates can improve running efficiency and economy in many ways, in other words, making you a stronger, faster runner.

And finally? Pilates can help reduce injury risk during marathon training, mainly by improving form, body awareness, and breathing. It helps runners move more efficiently and stay stable during long-distance running, especially when you start to tire. Pilates gives runners the tools to better support their bodies throughout training, which you can then take into your race.

Take it from those who've tried it

I asked the members of my Pilates community who workout regularly with me while fitting in their weekly miles, and they said the main benefits they've noticed themselves span:

The core stability and control helps with your leg control and therefore your stride.

and control helps with your leg control and therefore your stride. The coordination of your arms and legs with the power and pace you're generating.

you're generating. The posture perspective - if you're running long distance, staying straight and aligned through the trunk and spine helps to sustain pace, movement, and speed, as well as distribution of weight.

- if you're running long distance, staying straight and aligned through the trunk and spine helps to sustain pace, movement, and speed, as well as distribution of weight. The reduction of tension , aches and pains

, aches and pains The stamina from the classical order (progressions and transitions).

The importance of a strong core and glutes

Underpinning many of the Pilates moves I'd recommend if you're a runner is a focus on core and glute strength. Both muscle groups are essentially for runners and non-runners alike: they carry you through your day-to-day and help to boost lifespan, too.

A strong core helps you hold yourself taller and feel lighter while running. Strong abdominals also support better posture, and better posture helps you breathe more efficiently and sustain your pace for longer. Remember - it's all connected! Pilates emphasises movement from the centre in every exercise, helping to build strong foundations through the deep abdominal and stabilising muscles. This, in turn, creates better control and stability, especially as fatigue sets in.

Next up, your glutes. The glutes play a major role in powering and supporting movement, and the hips need to be both strong and mobile for an efficient stride. As we know, running is high impact, so if the glutes and hips are weak or tight, other muscles begin to compensate, which can lead to poor form, fatigue, and even injury. Pilates helps strengthen and mobilise these areas to improve overall running performance.

If you only have ten to fifteen minutes to work out, remember this: it's always better than nothing, and can still be super effective. Focus on moving the body through all planes of movement.

A beginner classical Pilates order is a great place to start with exercises like The Hundred, Roll Up, Single Leg Circles, and more foundational movements that never date.

Keen to prepare your body for smoother, more efficient running and reduce the risk of injury? Try the moves below.

7 Best Pilates Moves for Runners

Warm up: Bridges

One simple change runners could make this week to improve performance is simple: to warm up and cool down. Taking care of your body is key for longevity, injury prevention, and performance.

A warm-up can include some breathing, standing Pilates, spinal mobility, and hip, knee, and ankle mobility, keeping it dynamic but controlled.

A cool-down post-run can be more focused on releasing through stretching and mobility work for the hamstrings and hips, using exercises such as Child’s Pose, the Roll Up, Spine Stretch Forward, and a side-lying quad stretch.

Best for: Warming up the body, spinal articulation, glute activation, pelvic stability, and mind-body connection.

(Image credit: Ashlea McKee)

Move one: The Hundred

How to: Lie on your back, lift your head, neck and shoulders, and extend your legs to tabletop or a 45-degree angle while engaging your core. Pump your arms up and down in small, controlled movements, inhaling for five pumps and exhaling for five, until you've completed 100 arm pumps (10 breath cycles).

Best for: Breath, deep core activation, coordination, and full-body warm-up.

(Image credit: Ashlea McKee)

Move two: Single Leg Circle

How to: Lie on your back with one leg extended on the mat and the other raised towards the ceiling. Keeping your hips stable and your core engaged, circle the lifted leg in a slow, controlled motion, making small circles before reversing the direction.

Best for: Hip mobility, pelvic stability, and single-leg control.

(Image credit: Ashlea McKee)

Move three: Shoulder Bridge

How to: Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet hip-width apart. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from your shoulders to your knees, then slowly lower back down with control, keeping your core and glutes engaged throughout.

Best for: Pelvic stability, posterior chain (back body) activation including the glutes and hamstrings, ankle mobility through dorsiflexion (flex) and plantarflexion (point).

(Image credit: Ashlea McKee)

Move four: Side-Lying Bicycle

How to: Lie on your side with your head supported and core engaged, legs extended. Bend the top knee and draw it forward, then extend it back as you rotate from the hip in a controlled “cycling” motion, keeping the movement smooth and the pelvis stable throughout.

Best for: Hip and knee mobility, lateral hip stability, and single-leg control.

(Image credit: Ashlea McKee)

Move five: Single Leg Kick into Swimming

How to: Lie face down on your mat, propped lightly on your forearms with your elbows under your shoulders and your chest lifted. Bend one knee to kick the heel towards your glutes twice, then switch legs, maintaining a steady core as you transition smoothly into alternating opposite arm and leg lifts in a controlled “swimming” motion.

Best for: Hip flexor and quadriceps focus, posterior chain strength, and postural focus

(Image credit: Ashlea McKee)

Move six: Single Leg Stretch

How to: Lie on your back, lift your head, neck and shoulders, and draw one knee into your chest while extending the other leg away at a low diagonal. Switch legs in a controlled, rhythmic motion, keeping your core engaged and your upper body lifted throughout.

Best for: Deep abdominal strength, breath coordination, core and pelvic stability, control, and hip mobility

(Image credit: Ashlea McKee)