Scroll through wellness TikTok long enough, and you’ll find a new promise: fix your energy, curb your cravings and boost your mood in just three days. You only need to search #hormonereset to see there’s no shortage of day-by-day plans, along with real-life testimonies of women claiming they feel like a completely different person by day three.

It's not hard to understand the appeal of a three-day hormone reset. Instead of completely overhauling your life, you commit to 72 hours of ‘clean eating’, early nights and a few supplements, and your hormones supposedly fall back in line. And for women in perimenopause or menopause who are often dealing with symptoms that can easily be dismissed, a quick fix can feel especially tempting.

I’ll admit it’s something I’m more intrigued by, particularly after turning 40 this year and knowing that stage of life is slowly creeping up on me. But can you really fix your hormones in just three days? With October marking Menopause Awareness Month—a time when women are looking for answers about their hormones—I wanted to know how much can change in our bodies in 72 hours, and how much of the hype actually holds up?

The research is a good starting point. Take this 2026 systematic review of almost 2,000 women experiencing menopausal-related symptoms, published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. It found some evidence that dietary changes may improve certain symptoms. But the researchers said more high-quality evidence was needed, and crucially, they weren't ‘three-day hormone resets.’

So, what do the experts say? I spoke to three leading women’s health professionals to find out whether there’s any such thing as a quick fix for hormone health. Keep scrolling for your guide, and while you're here, don't miss our explainers on the everyday habits that can be impacting your hormones, how to balance your hormones and the best foods for hormone health.

As 3-Day Hormone “Resets” Trend—What Our Hormones Actually Do In 72 Hours

What is a 3 day hormone reset?

While there’s no official definition, the plan tends to follow a pattern. “These diets and resets typically promise things like blood sugar stabilisation, reduced inflammation and improved insulin sensitivity to ‘reverse’ hormone resistance and reset metabolism,” explains Bethany Francois, a specialist eating disorder dietitian.

Typically, this includes cutting out foods, such as refined sugar, alcohol, gluten and dairy, as well as prioritising high fibre, healthy fats and lean proteins and reducing snacking to promote a longer overnight fasting window. Francois says that they can also encourage supplements or herbal products like magnesium or ashwagandha.

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While most of this probably sounds sensible enough, Francois warns there isn’t good evidence that any of these behaviours can reset or rebalance your hormones. “Cutting out gluten and dairy without evidence of an allergy or intolerance isn’t going to improve someone's health.”

Chartered clinical psychologist Dr Tracy King explains why the idea of a three-day hormone reset is so appealing. “Instead of thinking, “I need to change my whole life and sort myself out,” a three-day reset gives us a boundary,” she says. “Doing something different for three days feels possible and gives us a sense of self-efficacy (the feeling that our actions can change how we feel), which reduces helplessness and naturally improves mood.”

Can you actually reset your hormones in 72 hours?

In short, no. “The idea around needing to ‘reset’ your hormones is generally misleading, especially whether it can be done in such a short timeframe,” says women’s wellness issues expert Dr Shirin Lakhani.

Hormones naturally fluctuate throughout the day, as well as across the menstrual cycle and during perimenopause and menopause. “It’s very important to note that hormones aren’t something you need to ‘fix’,” says Dr Lakhani. “The aim should be to understand and manage symptoms where they are affecting quality of life, rather than trying to force the body back to an earlier hormonal state.”

And Francois agrees. “Your body is constantly checking and regulating your hormone levels, so it’s not something that needs periodically resetting,” she adds. “Blood sugar is another popular target, but rises in glucose and insulin are normal and necessary. Companies know that menopausal women are a vulnerable group—but implying that they all need to be worried about possible insulin resistance and their blood sugar levels is really damaging,” she says.

And while diet can influence hormones, the evidence isn’t exactly suggesting a quick fix. One 2025 trial of 234 postmenopausal women found that a mainly plant-based dietary intervention was associated with lower levels of estradiol and free estradiol—but the intervention lasted 24 months, not 72 hours. The study doesn’t tell us how quickly these changes occurred, but it certainly isn’t enough to provide evidence for a three-day hormone reset.

That doesn’t mean you can’t feel differently after three days, though. “What you eat over a 3-day period can absolutely change how you feel,” adds Francois. Bloating, for example, can be affected by short-term factors including fibre, stress, salt, fluid intake and portion size.

And it’s worth bearing in mind Dr King’s point that how we feel can change much faster than our underlying hormonal system. “If we have poor sleep, stress, irritability, or are more tearful or anxious, a structured three-day plan can really help improve some of these things.”

Put simply, a three-day reset might change how you feel, but that doesn’t mean it has reset your hormones.

What can you realistically do to support your hormones in three days?

Rather than trying to completely reset anything, experts suggest focusing on behaviours that can make you feel better. “I’d move completely away from the idea of needing to reset anything,” says Francois.

Instead, start with these four areas.

1. Eat regular, balanced meals

There’s a lot of advice about what we should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to supporting hormone health, and it can quickly become overwhelming. Francois’ advice is refreshingly simple: eat regular, balanced meals.

“I’d focus on eating regular meals that include a combination of protein, carbohydrates and fats,” she says. She recommends eating a variety of fruit and vegetables, plus getting fibre from foods such as beans, pulses and wholegrains.

Going too long without eating can also make cravings harder to manage. “Cravings for food that provide quick sources of glucose tend to increase the hungrier we are,” says Francois. She suggests snacks combining different food groups, such as carbohydrates with protein or healthy fats.

2. Get outside every day

We know movement can support mood and energy, and Dr King has a particularly simple suggestion: get outside every day for a short walk early in the day, ideally around the same time each morning.

“A short walk outdoors early in the day combines several things our brains respond well to: daylight, movement, routine and a clear signal that the day has begun by the regulation of melatonin, which impacts our sleep-wake rhythm.”

It might not sound like a revolutionary hormone hack, but that’s the point. According to Dr King, our nervous system responds well to predictability, so a simple routine can be more useful than constantly searching for the next wellness fix.

3. Prioritise sleep

If you’re not always prioritising sleep (guilty), you’ll know only too well the impact a rough night can have on your energy and mood. And while one good night’s sleep won’t magically rebalance your hormones, it can help you feel better surprisingly quickly.

“You can definitely implement strategies that can make you feel better within three days, such as making changes to sleep,” says Dr Lakhani.

Francois also points to sleep alongside regular movement and social connection as important lifestyle factors when it comes to energy and mood.

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