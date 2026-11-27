If I shared the hours I’ve clocked playing Fallout 4 on my Nintendo Switch, you’d be mortified, but you might also fully understand why. Like many women my age, I am not having much, if any, sex. A 22-year-old boy-crazed me could’ve never imagined that at 30 I’d swap straddling a man for swaddling my gaming device at night, but here I am.
Our sex lives are inextricably linked to the economy and our finances have never been unsexier. Pinched pockets have meant we’re delaying entry into adulthood by staying at home much longer than feels acceptable, and having sex under your parents’ roof is a logistical nightmare. I also imagine some guy dithering about the kitchen in the morning while your flatmates make breakfast is annoying—and when was the last time you went to a good house party?
So, there isn’t anywhere to physically have sex, but what about all the expenses that require sex to happen? With unemployment hitting hard and wages not keeping up with inflation, who has the spare cash to spend on dates, nights out and social gatherings that make meeting up even possible? Constantly feeling strapped for cash is stressful and distracting, leaving no room for the pleasures of hooking up. Our political and economic state of affairs is bringing the entire mood down—who is getting laid in these conditions, especially if you’re single?
It must be stated that a lack of sex does not spell a lack of desire, because solo sex is up, and toys are carrying the weight of our longing on their slippery silicone backs. Women are devouring Romantasy and Smut because in these worlds men embody something truly sexy: charm, passion and unadulterated yearning.
These fictional men offer safety and unbridled obsession; they are everything a real man struggles to be. The “hey, wyd” text every 4-6 weeks, lacklustre planning skills, poor communication, and general disinterest make men incredibly hard to want—especially when literature is doing a wonderful job of creating the types of men women actually want to be with. Not to mention the rise in monster-human romances like Wicker and the growing prevalence of dystopian AI boyfriends.
We've reached a point where anything—quite literally a line of code powered by a data centre that gulps the entire ocean for a pixel—is better than a man. There are so many men I would’ve loved to have slept with; unfortunately, they started talking and, suddenly, the fantasy vanished along with my libido.
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I don’t think we’re having less sex because we’re prudish—the sexualisation of objects-turned-men proves that—but because we’re pickier. We have less time, money and patience, and our highly-optimised lives ruled by calendars, appointments and efficiency don’t spare us much opportunity to risk an evening of poor sex and mistreatment. Spending my afternoon battling giant mutated crustaceans that squirt acidic, life-draining liquid is far from sensual, but it’s reliably a good time. I don’t fear for my safety—in real life, anyway—and I know I won’t have that bad™ feeling afterwards.
Men seem too unreliable and unpredictable to place something as big as my desire in their hands. So much of my adult dating life has been ruled by dating apps; there are tons of men a swipe away, yet I’d rather leave them on my phone where they can’t disappoint me. I know I’m not alone; friends not in serious relationships have sworn off dating and men entirely, opting for other fun hobbies and other eclectic ways to keep themselves busy. Sex isn’t a big discussion because none of us is having it, and those in relationships don’t kiss and tell.
Having sex with men seems like a risk less women are willing to take because the risk-reward ratio is skewed; what is the payoff really? You probably won’t have an orgasm, and you could’ve been doing something actually satisfying. I would love to be having more sex; it is honestly a real dream of mine alongside winning the lotto and buying a house. I’m not exactly struggling to meet people who want to sleep with me, but the thought of cycling through more partners and navigating how unstable men seem and having to weigh up whether this is a smart decision, is exhausting. Put simply, it has never been an unsexier time to want sex.
Writer, award-winning podcast presenter and digital content producer.
Chanté is a writer, social commentator, host and social media influencer. In addition to being named one of the 24 most influential people under 24 in Bristol, Chanté was the recipient of the Alumni Association Award and the prestigious Vice Chancellors Award. Former editor and curator of Bristol's first ever Powerlist awards, and columnist at ELLE UK and VICE, her writing frequently appears in The Guardian, i, Crack Magazine and more.
In 2018, she wrote her first ever cover story for Wonderland Magazine interviewing musicians Chloe and Hallee. She is regularly interviewed on BBC Radio, BBC News, ITV, Channel 5 News about her work and activism.