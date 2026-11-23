What would you say if I told you there might be a way to rewire an anxious brain? To calm those racing, spiralling, sleep-and-sanity-disturbing thoughts? With more than one-in-ten people in the UK living with an anxiety disorder, there’s clearly a need for practical, effective ways to find a little more peace of mind.
I should know—if anyone’s brain is in desperate need of a little rewiring, it’s mine. I’ve spent much of my adult life living with anxiety: overthinking, catastrophising and finding problems in parts of my life where anxiety really has no business showing up. At times, it’s been crippling. I’ve never felt embarrassed by my anxiety, but I’ve always been uncomfortable with just how much it rules my life.
Anxiety and I have had a fairly public relationship—regular readers will know that much. At this point, I practically treat writing about it as a form of exposure therapy. I’ve written about it extensively, seen multiple therapists and gathered quite an array of coping mechanisms. But there’s one thing I’ve never explored: whether I can actually “rewire” and change the thought patterns behind it all.
So, rather than simply accepting that constant anxiety is part of who I am, I’m investing in my own headspace. After speaking with clinical hypnotherapist Anna Lancaster and Dr Tara Quin-Carillo, a psychologist with over 20 years of experience in mental health, I wanted to explore whether it’s possible to retrain an anxious brain and whether I could learn to respond differently when those all-too-familiar spirals start.
Of course, there’s only one way to find out. Armed with three psychologist-backed techniques, let’s see what difference I can make in seven days.
I’m an Anxious Person Who Finally Retrained My Brain: Here’s How
What’s Happening Inside an Anxious Brain?
Before I get ahead of myself and dive into how we can attempt to retrain our anxious thoughts, I want to get under the bonnet of my anxious brain for a moment—why my thoughts get so tangled in the first place and what’s actually going on up there when anxiety takes hold.
When anxiety kicks in, our brains essentially go into protection mode. “Our threat system reacts as if we are in danger, whether the threat is physical or psychological,” explains Quin-Carillo. “This triggers our fight-or-flight response, or sympathetic nervous system, prompting the release of stress hormones including adrenaline and cortisol.”
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It’s this response that causes those wildly unsettling physical symptoms, from a racing heart and tense muscles to heightened alertness and raised blood pressure. But anxiety doesn’t just affect the body. It can also change the way we think. “The front part of the brain, which controls logical, clear thinking, essentially goes offline, making it harder to make effective decisions and respond in a way that’s more considered,” continues Quin-Carillo.
And if you’re wondering why your brain seems so determined to prepare you for every possible disaster, there is some science behind it. A 2024 study published in Nature Communications identified a distinct pattern of brain activity associated with anticipating potential threats, particularly when the outcome is uncertain. So, that familiar feeling that something must go wrong, even when everything is fine? There’s scientifically more to it than being a natural-born worrier.
Can You Rewire an Anxious Brain?
Which brings me to the big question: can we actually teach our brains to be a little less anxious, or are some of us just destined to overthink everything? Thankfully, there’s a rather encouraging bit of science called neuroplasticity.
“Neuroplasticity is the brain’s ability to learn, adapt and form new connections in response to experiences,” explains Quin-Carillo. While we can’t erase anxious thoughts or memories, we can learn to respond to them differently. “We can develop competing responses and strengthen these over time, so our nervous system learns to respond in different ways,” she says.
I’m realistic enough to know that years of anxious habits won’t disappear in a week—but I’m curious to see what can change. “Some people notice a difference within weeks, while more ingrained patterns may take a few months,” says Quinn-Carillo.
Armed with the knowledge that my brain isn’t necessarily stuck in its anxious ways, I’m keen to put its neuroplasticity to the test.
The 3 Anxiety-Reducing Techniques I Tested
I first met hypnotherapist Anna Lancaster at a dinner party about a month ago, where we got chatting about my audaciously overreactive brain. After hearing about my knack for overthinking everything, she shared three techniques to help me challenge those familiar thought patterns, calm my nervous system and find a different way of responding to anxiety.
These aren’t overnight fixes. The brain needs time and repetition to strengthen new neural pathways, so practising these techniques consistently is key. Naturally, for all my fellow worriers out there, I felt it was my journalistic duty to put them to the test—in the name of our collective sanity.
1. The Worst-Case-Scenario Switch
What? Lancaster’s first suggestion: thought reframing. The goal is to catch those automatic, often worst-case scenario thoughts and learn to look at them from a different perspective. She compares anxious thinking to a well-worn path: “the more often we follow it, the easier it becomes to slip into without even realising.”
Why? Remember our little science lesson on neuroplasticity earlier? Well, this is where it comes into play. As Lancaster explains, “The more we repeat a particular way of thinking, the more familiar and automatic it can become. But the same works in reverse: by consciously challenging those anxious thoughts and practising a more balanced response, we’re allowing the brain to strengthen new neural pathways.” It’s about giving your brain a new route to take, rather than letting it default to the same old anxious detour.
When? Lancaster recommends practising the moment you notice yourself slipping into an anxious thought spiral. The idea is to keep at it until questioning those knee-jerk reactions starts to feel more natural.
How? Lancaster suggests immediately pausing whenever an anxious thought pops up and asking yourself three simple questions. Answer yourself out loud, write it down in your notes app, or even put pen to paper:
What am I actually telling myself?
Do I know this to be true, or am I jumping to conclusions?
What’s another, more balanced way of looking at this?
For example, try swapping “I’ve made a complete fool of myself” for “I’m probably being much harder on myself than anyone else is.”
2. The Nervous System Reset
What? When you’re constantly on edge, it’s not just your mind that’s working overtime—Lancaster explains that your body can get stuck in a state of high alert, too. Her advice: use a combination of breathwork and visualisation to help bring your nervous system back down. The starting point? A physiological sigh: a simple breathing technique that involves taking a deep breath in through your nose, followed by a second, shorter inhale, before slowly breathing out through your mouth.
Why? “The double inhale helps reinstall the tiny air sacs in your lungs, while the long, slow exhale helps slow your heart rate and signals to your nervous system that you’re safe,” explains Lancaster.
Visualisation works from the other direction. The brain can respond to vividly imagined experiences in ways that are similar to real ones, according to Lancaster. So, picturing yourself somewhere calm and safe can help soften your body’s stress response and give your mind a chance to experience what feeling settled actually feels like.
When? Lancaster suggests practising for a few minutes each day.
How? Start with the physiological sigh, recommends Lancaster. Breathe in deeply through your nose, take a second, shorter inhale on top, and slowly breathe out through your mouth. Repeat one to three times, or until you feel the edge coming off.
Then bring in visualisation by picturing yourself somewhere you feel completely calm and safe. Try to make the scene as vivid as possible—what can you see, hear and feel?
3. The Calm Rehearsal
What? Lancaster’s final technique is self-hypnosis, which she calls the Calm Rehearsal. It involves guiding yourself into a deeply relaxed, focused state before mentally rehearsing a situation that would usually trigger your anxiety. The idea is that, over seven days, you’re teaching your brain a new response to an old trigger.
Why? First, let’s take the mystery out of hypnosis. Lancaster points out that it isn’t just sleep, and you’re never out of control. “It’s a natural state of focused attention and deep relaxation— something we drift into every day, whether we're waking up, falling asleep, or so absorbed in something that we lose track of time.” In this state, Lancaster explains, the critical, analytical mind takes a step back, making us more open to new ideas.
Visualisation is the other half of the exercise. Imagining an experience fires up many of the same neural networks as actually living it. And, as Lancaster details, the more familiar a situation becomes, the less threatening it can feel. A 2019 meta-analysis in the International Journal of Clinical and Experimental Hypnosis found people treated with hypnosis had significantly greater reductions in anxiety, particularly when combined with other psychological approaches.
When? Lancaster recommends trying this first thing in the morning or before bed. Aim for eight to ten minutes daily for seven days.
How? Choose your scenario: Pick a situation that triggers your overthinking—a meeting, difficult conversation, or even opening your inbox—and stick with it all week.
First, get comfortable. Sit or lie somewhere quiet. Fix your gaze slightly above eye level until your eyelids feel heavy, then close your eyes. Next, take three physiological sighs, then let your breathing settle.
Count slowly backwards from ten to one, imagining yourself walking down a staircase and feeling more relaxed with every step. Then, spend three to five minutes picturing your scenario in as much detail as possible. What can you see, hear and smell? Imagine yourself handling it calmly, with relaxed shoulders and a steady voice. Then step into the scene and experience it through your own eyes.
Finally, repeat three times: “I am calm, I am safe, I can handle this,”and come back to yourself by counting from one to five, telling yourself you’ll feel refreshed and calm. Open your eyes on five.
What Seven Days Taught Me About My Anxious Brain
I’m not going to be the person who sits here and tells you that using all three techniques for seven days completely rewires your brain. For me, that wasn’t the case—I didn't expect it to be. The real revelation was that my anxious thought patterns aren’t necessarily fixed. With a little practice, I can start teaching my brain a different way to respond. Sometimes, a switch, reset or rehearsal can help me find another way through. And, with practise, make some serious dents in my rather well-established worrying habits.
Oddly, the ‘Worst-Case-Scenario Switch’ was the hardest. I’m good at spotting when I’m catastrophising—it’s bordering on a talent, really—but pulling myself out of the spiral is another matter. The first few days were a slog. By days six and seven, though, reframing those thoughts felt comfortable. Not easier, just more comfortable. And I’ll take that small win.
I wasn’t expecting much from the Nervous System Reset, either. I find it difficult to come back down to earth once anxiety takes hold, but pairing physiological sighs with visualisation was genuinely comforting. By day four, I was instinctively returning to the beach I grew up on in Wales: the sea, the salty air, the cold on my cheeks. It had become somewhere my mind could go when I needed to snap out of it.
Self-hypnosis was another first for me, so the Calm Rehearsal felt like a leap into the unknown. I’m still getting to grips with the technique itself, but imagining myself handling situations calmly, rather than mentally preparing for a disaster, was a welcome change.
Marie Claire’s Essentials for Calming an Anxious Mind
Rheal Organic Coco Dream Functional Cacao Blend
If your mind is still racing long after the day is done, Rheal’s Organic Coco Dream Cacao Blend makes a good addition to your evening wind-down. Made with Cacao, reishi and ashwagandha, it’s a comforting alternative a hot chocolate.
Kind Patches Stress Down Patches
Does your brain have a habit of turning the smallest concern into a full-blown crisis? If your answer is yes, you know finding a little calm can feel like a full-time job. Alongside exploring psychology-backed ways to retrain anxious thought patterns, Kind Patches’ Stress Down Extra Strong patches offer another wellbeing option to consider. Featuring ingredients including ashwagandha, holy basil and L-theanine, they’re designed with stress support in mind—a little addition to your self-care toolkit when your mind is working overtime.
NodPod Body in Sage
Something I’ve discovered recently? The comforting power of a weighted blanket. There’s something about that gentle, cocoon-like pressure that makes switching off feel a little easier. Nodpod’s BODY weighted pod takes the same ideas and makes it wearable, offering a comforting, grounding feeling whether you’re curled up on the sofa or winding down for bed. Consider me converted.
Ellie-Mae is a freelance journalist specialising in women’s health, with bylines in Vogue, Dazed, The Guardian, and The Evening Standard. A proud advocate for endometriosis and adenomyosis, she’s making it her mission to turn whispered women’s health stories into bold, open conversations. Outside of work, you’ll find her hiking in the hills with her pomeranian (because yesm poms can hike too), digging into the latest women’s health trends, or hunting down the best sauna in town.