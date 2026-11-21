Gabby Logan needs no introduction. A former international gymnast and one of the UK’s most well-known and loved sports broadcasters, she’s dedicated her life to movement in all its forms.
In recent years, she’s also used her platform to help us all get comfortable talking about and understanding the symptoms and impacts of menopause. As a woman in a male-dominated field, it’s all the more admirable that Logan elected to speak up.
While progress has certainly been made—from the HRT prepayment certificate making treatment more affordable in England, to menopause being added to the school curriculum—there’s still work to be done. Take new research from Menopace, for example, the supplement brand Logan represents, which found that women only begin taking their health seriously at the age of 46, yet believe they should have started almost a decade earlier. This is indicative of a clear truth: too often, women wait until symptoms are debilitating, rather than taking proactive, preventative measures while time is on our side.
This is a gap that Logan knows all too well. While she’s always been health conscious (that athlete mentality), reaching her forties made her reassess what being well truly means—and confront the fact that it’s rarely about overhauling everything overnight.
So if you’ve ever felt it’s too late to prioritise your health, or that you just can’t find the time, Logan’s insights on perimenopause, perfectionism and why midlife might be where it all begins are exactly what you need to read.
What Do You Wish You'd Known About Your Long-Term Health in Your 30s?
“I’d have told myself to look at health as something you’re investing in for the future, rather than something you only think about when there’s a problem. I’ve always been active because of my background in sport, but in my thirties I probably took for granted how easily my body could recover and adapt.”
“What I’ve learnt is that it’s not just about exercise. Sleep, nutrition, recovery and mental wellbeing are all connected, and the habits you establish earlier in life can make such a difference later on. I wish I’d understood more about the importance of looking after my health at every stage of life, and how our nutritional and lifestyle needs can change as we get older. I wouldn’t want my younger self to worry about getting everything right, but I would encourage her to be curious, ask questions and think about the kind of life she wants to be living in 20 or 30 years’ time.”
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“Midlife can be a real turning point in how you approach your health. Menopace recently conducted research which found that 81% of women experiencing perimenopause or menopause are thinking more about their future health than ever before, and that really resonated with me.
“There’s this idea of ‘Menopause Maxxing’, which is essentially about using midlife as an opportunity to reassess your wellbeing. For me, that doesn’t mean overhauling everything overnight. It’s about making thoughtful, sustainable changes and taking a more proactive approach to looking after my health for the years ahead.
“These days, I’m much more focused on how I feel and what my body can do, rather than simply how it looks. I think much more about maintaining my strength and mobility, so I can continue doing the things I enjoy for as long as possible.”
Why Do So Many Women Put Off Prioritising Their Long-Term Health Until Their 40s?
“Life can become incredibly busy, and it’s easy to get caught up in everything that’s happening in the present. Between work, family and all the other commitments we have, thinking about our health in 10 or 20 years’ time isn’t always at the forefront of our minds.”
“Research from Menopace found that women over 40 say they start taking their long-term health seriously at 46, on average, but believe they should have started at 37. That’s almost a decade, and I think it highlights how much we can benefit from starting these conversations earlier.”
“I wouldn’t want anyone to feel they’ve missed their opportunity. One of the things I’ve learnt through my podcast and conversations with health experts is that it’s never too late to make positive changes. Whether that’s incorporating more movement into your day, making time for yourself or paying closer attention to nutrition, small steps that become daily habits can help build a positive approach to long-term health and wellbeing.”
“One of the biggest lessons has been recognising the importance of understanding your body and being proactive about your health. When I first entered perimenopause, it was a period of learning for me. In my world of work, where you’re constantly having to think on your feet, it made me realise just how important it is to feel informed and confident about your health.”
“Opening up the conversation around menopause, I’ve learnt how valuable it is for women to have access to reliable information, to feel comfortable asking questions, and to share their experiences. There’s so much value in understanding the changes that happen at different stages of life rather than simply feeling that these are conversations we shouldn’t have.”
Which Changes Have Made the Biggest Difference to Your Wellbeing in Midlife?
“Strength training has been a real priority for me. As I’ve got older, I’ve become much more conscious of maintaining my strength and looking after my long-term health, rather than just focusing on cardiovascular fitness. I love Pilates, too, and I try to balance that with walking and other activities I genuinely enjoy.”
“I’ve become more thoughtful about nutrition, too. I try to include protein at breakfast, whether that’s eggs, yoghurt or salmon, and focus on eating a varied, balanced diet. I also incorporate supplements like Menopace Max into my daily routine as part of my wider approach to nutrition and wellbeing.”
“Sleep and recovery are just as important. I’ve learnt that doing more isn’t always better, and sometimes the most productive thing you can do is give your body time to recover. My schedule can be unpredictable with work and travel, so I try to be flexible rather than rigid. Even getting off the Tube a stop early or fitting in a short walk is worthwhile.”
“The biggest difference has come from looking at all these things together rather than treating exercise, nutrition and rest as completely separate.”
“Perfection is an impossible standard, particularly when you’re balancing work, family and everything else life throws at you. There will always be days when you don’t manage the workout you’d planned, or end up eating something convenient because you’re rushing between commitments.”
“I’ve learnt to focus on consistency rather than perfection. If I only have 10 minutes to move, that’s still 10 minutes. If I’ve had a particularly busy week, I might prioritise rest instead of pushing myself through another workout.”
“It’s important that looking after your health remains enjoyable. I love being active, and I want that to continue being something that adds to my life rather than another obligation on my to-do list. There’s no point creating a routine that’s so demanding you can’t sustain it.”
Are Women Being Let Down When It Comes to Education about Midlife Health?
“We’re having more open conversations about menopause now, which is incredibly positive, but there’s still work to be done when it comes to making information accessible and helping women understand the importance of looking after their health at every stage of life.”
“A statistic that really stuck with me is that half (51%) of women wished older women had spoken to them more openly about menopause. That says a lot about the importance of sharing experiences across generations and demonstrates how important it is to make reliable, practical information available earlier.”
“Nutrition is one part of the bigger picture. Understanding the role of nutrients such as calcium and vitamin D in maintaining normal bones, alongside eating a balanced diet and staying active, can help women make more informed decisions about their health.”
“I’ve experienced first-hand how valuable it can be to hear someone talking openly about something you’re going through yourself. When I started learning more about perimenopause, conversations with other people and experts helped me understand more about this stage of life and the importance of being informed.”
“For me, raising awareness isn’t about telling everyone they should approach menopause in the same way. It’s about making sure people feel comfortable having conversations, asking questions and finding the information and support that’s right for them.”
How Has Getting Older Changed the Way You Feel about Yourself?
“I’ve become more appreciative of what my body can do. Having spent so much of my life around sport, I’ve always admired physical ability, but getting older has given me a different perspective on what being fit and healthy really means.”
“I’m less interested in chasing a particular number or appearance and much more interested in maintaining my strength and staying active. I want to keep playing sport, travelling, spending time with my family and saying yes to new experiences for as long as I can.”
“There’s also something quite liberating about getting older. You start to understand yourself better and become more confident about what works for you. I certainly don’t see midlife as a time to start slowing down or limiting what you can achieve.”
“For me, it’s about making sure the decisions I’m taking today support the life I want to live in the future.”
What Is the One Piece of Advice You Would Give Your Younger Self?
“I’d say don’t wait until something changes to start taking an interest in your health. Be curious about your body, ask questions and build positive habits, rather than waiting until you feel you need to make a big change.”
“I would also remind myself that health isn’t just about fitness. It’s about looking after your mind, making time to rest, eating well, maintaining your strength and surrounding yourself with people who make you feel good.”
“Most importantly, I’d tell my younger self not to be frightened of getting older. Midlife has taught me an enormous amount about myself, and I still feel excited about everything that’s ahead. I want to be able to enjoy those years fully, and that’s what motivates me to look after my health now.”
Ally is Marie Claire UK's Senior Health and Sustainability Editor, a well-regarded wellness expert, ten-time marathoner, and Boston Qualifying runner.
Utilising her impressive skillset and exceptional quality of writing, she pens investigative, review and first-person pieces that consistently demonstrate flair and originality.
Ally manages a team of freelancers, oversees all commissioning and strategy for her pillars, and spearheads the brand's annual Women in Sport covers, interviewing and shooting the likes of Mary Earps, Millie Bright, and Ilona Maher. Shortlisted for three BSMEs and winning one in 2022, Ally lives and breathes her verticals: her eye for a story and connections within the wellness sphere are unrivalled. Follow Ally on Instagram for more.