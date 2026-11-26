I think we can all agree that wellness right now feels complicated. Between 5 am cortisol hacks, supplement stacking and optimising our hormones, it can feel as though wellbeing is just another thing we’re failing at. A cursory scroll on social media only makes things worse, as we’re faced with glowy-faced influencers crushing their self-optimisation goals hours before we’ve blearily opened our eyes.
Research shows that wellness fatigue is a real thing: over-reliance on wearables and obsessively tracking stats isn’t doing us any favours, causing us new conditions (such as orthosomnia, which is anxiety caused by a low sleep score) and a low-level nagging feeling that we’re never quite good enough.
And while the wellness backlash may not be swift (after all, the UK wellness industry is currently valued at a staggering £160 million), the tide does seem to be turning on elaborate and expensive protocols, as we’re increasingly sceptical of their claims, not to mention unable to fork out for them.
Rather, we’re seeking more holistic, traditional ways to reclaim a little calm, whether that’s seeking morning light or swapping scrolling for breathwork. Dubbed a ‘minimum viable wellness’, the premise is certainly appealing.
Could switching up my approach to wellness and embracing a simpler take really be the antidote to self-optimisation I’ve been seeking? There was only one way to find out: give it a go myself.
Is a 7-Day Minimum Viable Wellness Routine the Antidote to Self-Optimisation? I Tried It—These Are My Honest Thoughts
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What is a minimum viable wellness routine?
So, what do we mean when we talk about a minimum viable wellness routine? Refreshingly for the wellbeing world, it’s exactly what it sounds like.
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“We’re surrounded by advice about what we should be doing for our health, and it can sometimes feel as though you need to spend hours every day looking after yourself,” shares wellness and longevity expert and founder of Clinicbe, Dr Barbara Kubicka. “But most people simply don’t have that kind of time. A minimum viable wellness routine is really about working out what you need to feel well and making sure you’re doing those things regularly.”
Of course, we are all unique, with our own individual foibles and preferences, so what works for one won't fit all.
“A routine like this will look different for everyone,” notes Dr Kubicka. “Some people might benefit from getting outside more, improving their sleep or making time to exercise, while others might need to focus on managing stress or simply finding a bit of time for themselves.”
While there’s no prescriptive approach, there are a few factors to bear in mind when considering what might work (or not work, as the case may be) for you.
“We all have different needs, different demands on our time and different things that help us feel like ourselves,” remarks entrepreneur and leadership coach Jo Irving. “But I think there are a few incredibly simple practices that almost anyone can build into their day.”
We’re talking about things including (but not limited to) taking five minutes to yourself at regular intervals throughout the day, practising gratitude, prioritising sleep and making social plans. If you’re more connected to physical sensations, you could try a morning jump or sitting in a deep squat.
What are the benefits of a minimum viable wellness routine?
So far, so straightforward. But does tuning into what really makes us feel good actually have any legitimate benefits, aside from making us feel more content?
In a word: absolutely.
“Honestly, I think this is one of the healthiest shifts we've seen in wellness,” shares registered nutritionist and founder of The Well Edit, Eleanor Hoath. “It's taking everything back to where it started, with those foundational practices that support your health without a subscription, a gadget or a £60 supplement.”
Music to our ears. Let’s take a look at some of the benefits.
1. It helps build resilience to stress
Much of what we deem to be wellness hinges on our stress resilience: our ability to cope with the ebbs and flows of daily life. And practising minimum viable wellness habits can boost our overall hardiness, promoting better sleep, energy and focus.
“I explain it to clients like a bank account,” shares Hoath. “Each minimum viable habit is a small deposit into your resilience account. None of them feels like much on their own, but over weeks they add up, so you have more in reserve when life gets busy.”
2. It’s accessible
A minimum viable wellness routine is free, easy and suitable for quite literally anyone, says Irving.
“The whole point here is to keep it ridiculously simple. You don't need a complicated morning routine or an hour of free time. Take five minutes to breathe or meditate. Think of three things you're grateful for and choose one word that represents how you'd like to feel today. You can write it down, put it in your phone or simply think about it while you're having your morning coffee.”
3. It gives us time to think
It’s often said that time is the only thing you can’t get back, and while this is a scary thought, it’s also excellent motivation to try and carve out some precious moments for the things that really matter.
“The biggest benefit of a minimum viable wellness routine is creating space to think,” remarks Irving. “When we're constantly responding to everything happening around us, it's very easy to become overwhelmed by things that are outside our control. Taking even a few intentional minutes for yourself allows you to recognise what you're feeling, what you need and what actually deserves your energy.”
4. It boosts calm
“Practices like meditation and breathwork can help us feel calmer and more present, while spending time outside, practising gratitude and getting sufficient sleep can support our overall wellbeing,” shares Irving. “But beyond that, there's something incredibly powerful about simply giving yourself permission to exist for a few minutes without needing to achieve anything.”
5. It can help us react with more consideration
Constantly feeling on edge and close to snapping? Welcome to the club, but a minimum viable wellness routine might be the solution.
“When we're overwhelmed, we can find ourselves reacting to everything around us,” notes Irving. “A message, somebody else's mood, a problem at work. Before we know it, we're carrying the stress of things that might not even belong to us.
“Creating space gives us an opportunity to notice what's happening internally before deciding what to do externally. That's where the real benefit lies. It's not just about feeling calmer. It's about having more choice over how you move through your day.”
I Tried a 7-Day Minimum Viable Wellness Routine—Here's What Worked to Boost Energy, Focus and Calm
First things first: I’m not going to pretend that I found any part of these seven days easy. Despite waxing lyrical about how accessible this trend is (and it really is, with a few caveats), I’m the kind of person who finds it hard (read: impossible) to carve out time to do anything I don’t have to do.
But this is exactly why I need this challenge, argues Irving.
“The intentional part of this routine doesn't even need to take ten minutes,” she reminds me. “And I always say, if you don't have ten minutes for yourself, you probably need an hour.”
She’s not wrong: I start the week by setting a timer for five minutes to get myself used to taking a moment before I jump headlong into the chaos of my day.
Some days, this looked like opening up my window as soon as I got out of bed, taking a deep lungful of fresh air, and noticing the sunrise and colours in the sky. Even just a few moments of this had me feeling calmer than usual; normally, I’m a cortisol-spiking, heart-pounding, racing around kind of morning person. But now? I’m altogether more considered and a little, well, slower in my ablutions.
But I’m at pains to ensure that I don’t run out of steam early doors and, to this end, I have to remind myself to check in at regular intervals throughout the day. I know I’m all too guilty of going all-in with too many good ideas and then quickly ditching them.
To pre-empt this and stop me feeling like a failure, Hoath recommends choosing one or two habits and being diligent in their practice.
“In an ideal world, you’d start with just one habit,” she tells me. “Pick a single practice and do it well for two weeks before adding another. Taking on ten at once is how routines fall apart by Thursday.”
However, in the interests of making this a more exciting read, I’m keen to try more than just flinging my window open of a morning. I cherry-pick another couple of ideas from Irving—choosing a word for the day, and prioritising sleep—and two from Hoath—humming while boiling the kettle and deep squatting.
Despite the experts’ advice to practice these daily—Hoath wisely recommends habit stacking them to encourage consistency—I’ll admit that there were days that everything fell by the wayside. But I remind myself that this isn’t about perfection; after all, life happens.
And Hoath is reassuring about this, too. “Ditch the guilt,” she warns. “Minimum viable wellness shouldn't become another set of rules. If you miss a day, the next day is a fresh start.”
So, what worked, and what am I ditching? I’ll be honest, and I’m not just saying this: I loved them all. Choosing a word for the day was a fantastic way to set my intention for how I wished to approach things. Surprisingly, it stayed at the forefront of my mind.
I chose words that were the opposite of how I was feeling: serene, grateful, present.
This habit is a favourite of Irvings, too. “It's a simple way to remind yourself that although you can't always control what happens around you, you can be intentional about how you respond,” she shares.
As for prioritising sleep, while this was tricky at times, when I was able to, I was more mindful about my wind-down routine and getting to bed even just half an hour earlier. And the proof was in the pudding: even my Oura ring told me my sleep had improved.
Hoath’s favourites were also a hit. The deep squat has transformed my hips, and I’m honestly loving hanging out in the position.
“The deep squat is a simple, natural position that keeps hips mobile, and many people find it helps digestion feel more comfortable,” Hoath says. “Try it while you wait for the kettle to boil.” So simple, but a lovely, calming practice: the epitome of a minimum viable wellness habit.
Last but not least, while I felt a little silly doing it, the humming was a revelation.
“Hum or sing before or after meals,” shares Hoath. “It sounds unusual, but humming stimulates the vagus nerve, which is closely linked to the rest and digest side of the nervous system. It’s a lovely, free way to signal to your body that it’s safe to switch off and digest. Bonus: it’s fun.” Whether it aided my digestion remains to be seen, but something about the deep vibrations was oddly comforting.
So, at the end of the week, it’s official: I’m a minimum viable wellness convert. Just don’t ask me to do it every day.
Anna Bartter is a freelance journalist who writes about health, fitness and women's lifestyle for publications including Women's Health, Stylist, The iPaper, Metro and Psychologies, among others.
She's always on a quest to find a variety of fun and functional workouts that give you the most bang for your workout buck and she's passionate about championing movement for everyone's mental and physical wellbeing.