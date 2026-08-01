Welcome to What Lily Loves, a personal edit of the pieces, places, and ideas currently inspiring me. Think of it as your insider guide to what’s shaping my wardrobe and daily rituals. From standout finds and under-the-radar designers to shopping destinations, cultural hotspots—from restaurants and theatres to podcasts—here are the latest discoveries I’m loving.

The Designer Drop

Saint Laurent

Whilst it is most definitely not sweatshirt weather, designer collectables wait for no one. This Saint Laurent piece riffs on the embroidered logo sweatshirts Yves Saint Laurent produced throughout the late 1980s and 1990s, updating the house's signature branding with the more recent "Saint Laurent Paris" logo introduced by former Creative Director Hedi Slimane. It may be quite an investment, but if there was ever a sweatshirt capable of making even the most casual of days feel decidedly fashionable, this is it.

Spotlight On

Sarongs

My holiday wardrobe isn't complete without a wide selection of sarongs. I usually head to the beach wearing a kaftan or beach dress, but I always take a sarong in my bag for when I want to head to the bar or go for a stroll without covering up completely. Five years ago, it was virtually impossible to find sarongs anywhere other than on holiday, but that has changed. From Toteme to Pucci, investing in statement sarongs that will continue to bring joy year after year is one of my favourite pre-holiday purchases.

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New In This Week

Mango

Whether you're looking for an easy holiday dress, a standout occasion piece for a destination wedding, or are already planning some smart tailoring investments ahead of autumn, Mango ticks all the boxes right now.

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On My Radar

NIGO: From Japan with Love at the Design Museum

(Image credit: ©LukeHayes)

NIGO: From Japan with Love is the Design Museum's first-ever retrospective of pioneering Japanese designer and creative director NIGO. Founder of A Bathing Ape (BAPE) and HUMAN MADE, co-founder of Billionaire Boys Club with Pharrell Williams, and Artistic Director of KENZO, NIGO has played a defining role in bridging the worlds of streetwear and luxury fashion. The exhibition explores his influence across fashion, music and design through more than 700 objects, including rare pieces from his personal archive. It runs at the Design Museum until 4 October 2026.

Tickets are available to book online at designmuseum.org.

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