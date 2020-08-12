A dress brand has launched and I’m very excited about it

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It is no secret I’m a big fan of dresses, and pretty much never wear anything else in summer. I even try my best to avoid trousers in winter.

I love all kinds, maxi dresses, white dresses, floral dresses, puff sleeves, long sleeves, slinky slip dresses… but I’m quite specific with which ones I invest in, as they have to be the right cut, material and fit.

So it takes a lot for me to get excited about a new dress brand, but that I did when I was first sent the lookbook for Yasmina Q, founded by Yasmina Qanzal, who navigates between her studio in London and her hometown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Launched yesterday, the brand seeks to create ‘thoughtfully created womenswear’ to support communities and to give-back into a circulatory sustainable system that can be applied across many aspects of the brand. For this reason, for now, the label operates as an all-woman team who seek to encourage women to feel powerful.

The initial collection, entitled Enchanted Meadows, consists of just 8 styles, with a view to add more later on in the season. There are bias cut dresses, voluminous gowns and slink styles with strategically places cut-outs, as well as two signature floral prints (Yasmina’s name translates as Jasmine flower and she is inspired by flora and fauna and building upon a more artisan aesthetic).

Each gown is made from sustainably sourced fabrics and consciously developed to help protect our environment, and features FSC certified EcoVero viscose and ‘deadstock’ materials. They are also made in small runs to avoid waste.

Having managed to get my hands on a couple of samples pre-launch, I can confirm they are flattering and the quality os amazing too. This was a few weeks before the label launched, and it got a few enthusiastic comments which makes me think Yasmina Q is off to a good start.

If you don’t believe me, check out the designs for yourself.