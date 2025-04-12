Diane von Furstenberg has a new home at Zalando, signifying an exciting new chapter for the iconic brand

Diane von Furstenberg has entered an exclusive partnership with online retailer Zalando, and the designer believes this exciting collaboration will help the brand reach "a new generation of women."

This long-term collaboration makes Zalando, a leading European online destination for fashion and lifestyle, the Diane von Furstenberg brand's exclusive retail partner in Europe.

Zalando will showcase a broad selection of DVF designs, including, of course, the iconic DVF wrap dress, making it the only European retailer to offer the brand outside its website and the DVF Brussels boutique.

The collaboration celebrates the legacy of the iconic fashion house and a new era of Diane von Furstenberg, with the brand's ethos at the centre—that women should always express themselves unapologetically. As the fashion designer famously said, "The biggest mistake a woman can make is not to be herself in public or private."

Diane von Furstenberg at Zalando (Image credit: Diane von Furstenberg/Zalando)

Lena-Sophie Röper, Vice President Designer at Zalando, said of the collaboration, "The new campaign really brings together our shared values and how we want customers to feel inspired in their own personal style.

"We are thrilled to be on this journey together with Diane, building an inspiring and elevated assortment and innovative shopping experience for the next generation of designer customers."

Röper said of the iconic designer: "Diane von Furstenberg is a true fashion icon and industry pioneer. She has consistently empowered women to feel confident in themselves and the clothes they wear."

Diane von Furstenberg and Zalando's launch in Berlin (Image credit: Diane von Furstenberg/Zalando)

The striking campaign imagery features Diane herself alongside international models Grace Elizabeth and Arnelle Shaniqua, as well as mother-daughter duo Gaia and Cecile Orgeas. In the campaign, the legendary designer shares how she uses fashion to be the woman she wants to be, championing individual style.

Von Furstenberg said of the partnership: “For decades, I have designed to make women feel confident! Zalando shares that vision, making them an ideal partner for reaching a new generation of women.”

To celebrate the collaboration, Zalando and Diane von Furstenberg attended an intimate event in Berlin to explain how this iconic campaign came to fruition.

The event was held at a contemporary Reethaus space and honed in on the brand's heritage as well as its new chapter. Key archival looks were showcased, as well as pieces from the new collection, which is available exclusively to Zalando across Europe.

(Image credit: Diane von Furstenberg)

Guests gained more insight into the campaign in a discussion moderated by writer and director Alexandra Bondi de Antoni.

During the event, Röper shared a touching anecdote about what the brand means to her. She told the crowd, "I’d moved to New York City to work in fashion as a buyer, and one of my first purchases was a DVF lavender silk wrap dress, which I still own today."

Diane von Furstenberg added that she partnered with Zalando to shape her brand's future after retaking control of her business in February 2025.

She explained: "It was important to find partners that were digital, to support my product and narrative. Zalando is a remarkable company that is only 16 years old, but they do everything so well. There’s so much we can do together.”

While the brand has a prestigious heritage, von Furstenberg believes the best is yet to come. She continued, "It was clear to me that we have so much to give, and once we really get going, we can make history.”

Röper added, speaking of the strength of the partnership: "There’s a lot of skills and strengths between us that can be married together, there’s a lot we can do and we see a big opportunity in driving this to the next level."

The latest DVF collection is now live and shoppable on Zalando.