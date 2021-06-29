Find the right pair of denim shorts is a bit like finding the Holy Grail. It can be a long gruelling task, but once you’ve found that perfect one, you’ll never look back.
Put simply, they are a major summer wardrobe essential. They are the first thing you put on your holiday packing list and the one item you wear endlessly on your travels (and to festivals, remember those?).
Women’s shorts work beautifully with an oversized shirt and chunky loafers for a stroll around town, or over a swimsuit for an al fresco lunch on the beach. For an impromptu soirée, they’ll look fab with a slinky satin top and wraparound summer sandals.
So it’s only natural to want to own more than just one trusty pair, and what perfect timing, since denim shorts are having a bit of a revival.
A word of warning to wallflowers: this season, shorts are not understated. Au contraire. Over at Givenchy, Isabel Marant and Saint Laurent and Versace, it was all about teeny, tiny micro shorts – think the cheek-skimming kind. It’s not as scary as it sounds though, the key is proportion. Team yours with an oversized jumper or short to balance things out.
Meanwhile, over at Louis Vuitton, Balmain and Chanel, bold colours and funky prints were the ordre du jour, paired with more statement clothes. For a more wearable take on the trend though, do team your colourful denim shorts with a plain white racer top or tee.
That said, if in doubt, the classics are always reliable. Think high-waisted, ripped jean styles or mum shorts, teamed with your favourite chunky trainers or sandals. I’m also loving the longer, bermuda styles as inspired by Balmain.
So time to get ahead of the next heatwave and shop my favourite denim shorts below.
Patch Pocket Denim Shorts, £55 at & Other Stories
For major 70s vibes, look no further than these high-waisted patch pocket shorts.
RIPPED DENIM BERMUDA SHORTS, £19.99 at ZARA
Bermuda shorts are much more flattering than you'd think, I love wearing mine with mules.
BALMAIN Tie-dyed denim shorts, £950 at NET-A-PORTER
Tie-dyed with pretty pastel shades, this high-waisted pair has stitched pleats through the front and turned-up cuffs to enhance the slightly loose legs.
Denim shorts High Waist, £17.99 at H&M
Black shorts are the ultimate festival fashion staple, but you can dress them up as well with a tailored denim shirt.
ISABEL MARANT Deverson denim shorts, £295 at MATCHESFASHION
Bring a retro charm to everyday separates with Isabel Marant’s pastel-pink shorts, which are shaped to a panelled construction. They’re crafted from robust cotton-blend denim and features a high-rise waist, back patch pockets and gold hardware.
Mom-fit denim shorts, £19.99 at Mango
These high-waisted shorts are an absolute wardrobe essential. Wear yours with a relaxed shirt.
Denimist Nic Distressed Denim Shorts, £250 at Browns
These green Denimist Nic distressed denim shorts are cut for a relaxed fit, and the mint green shade is perfect for summer.
PAIGE Robbie Denim Shorts, £205 at Browns
These blue PAIGE Robbie denim shorts feature a high waist, five pocket design and knee-length hems with frayed edges.
STRAIGHT-FIT DENIM SHORTS, £45 at COS
Made from a recycled cotton mix, these denim shorts are cut with a straight-leg and designed to sit on the hip for a relaxed look.