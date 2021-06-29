Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Find the right pair of denim shorts is a bit like finding the Holy Grail. It can be a long gruelling task, but once you’ve found that perfect one, you’ll never look back.

Put simply, they are a major summer wardrobe essential. They are the first thing you put on your holiday packing list and the one item you wear endlessly on your travels (and to festivals, remember those?).

Women’s shorts work beautifully with an oversized shirt and chunky loafers for a stroll around town, or over a swimsuit for an al fresco lunch on the beach. For an impromptu soirée, they’ll look fab with a slinky satin top and wraparound summer sandals.

So it’s only natural to want to own more than just one trusty pair, and what perfect timing, since denim shorts are having a bit of a revival.

A word of warning to wallflowers: this season, shorts are not understated. Au contraire. Over at Givenchy, Isabel Marant and Saint Laurent and Versace, it was all about teeny, tiny micro shorts – think the cheek-skimming kind. It’s not as scary as it sounds though, the key is proportion. Team yours with an oversized jumper or short to balance things out.

Meanwhile, over at Louis Vuitton, Balmain and Chanel, bold colours and funky prints were the ordre du jour, paired with more statement clothes. For a more wearable take on the trend though, do team your colourful denim shorts with a plain white racer top or tee.

That said, if in doubt, the classics are always reliable. Think high-waisted, ripped jean styles or mum shorts, teamed with your favourite chunky trainers or sandals. I’m also loving the longer, bermuda styles as inspired by Balmain.

So time to get ahead of the next heatwave and shop my favourite denim shorts below.