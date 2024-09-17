in Features
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Think Dyson, GHD & Babyliss...
By Rebecca Fearn
A brief look back...
By Penny Goldstone
Where the western and boho trends meet
By Jazzria Harris
Marie Claire UK is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.