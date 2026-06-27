Welcome to What Lily Loves, a personal edit of the pieces, places, and ideas currently inspiring me. Think of it as your insider guide to what’s shaping my wardrobe and daily rituals. From standout finds and under-the-radar designers to shopping destinations, cultural hotspots—from restaurants and theatres to podcasts—here are the latest discoveries I’m loving.

The Designer Drop

New Balance X Miu Miu With Coco Gauff

Miu Miu New Balance X Miu Miu 530 Sl Deco' Leather Sneakers £880 at MiuMiu

New Balance and Miu Miu are once again joining forces with tennis star Coco Gauff, unveiling a new collection and campaign ahead of the Wimbledon Championships, which get underway on 30 June. Among the most coveted pieces in the collection are the cult New Balance 530 SL trainers, available in both brown and white leather. The styles have only just landed, but they're already selling out fast—so if you're hoping to get your hands on a pair, you'll want to act quickly. Shop the collection in full here.

Spotlight On

Tory Burch

American designer and entrepreneur Tory Burch founded her eponymous fashion brand in 2004 in New York. While the brand is widely known for its signature gold buckle ballet flats, polished everyday handbags, and timeless eyewear, it is her clothing that has become one of my personal highlights each season. For summer, whether it’s an anything-but-ordinary white vest paired with a pleated skirt or a chic carryall for work, it’s her ability to turn the everyday into something fun and unexpected while always maintaining that polished uptown aesthetic New Yorkers are known and loved for. With my wishlist growing longer every day, here are some of my favourites right now.

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New In This Week

Summer Workwear Skirts

Finding something to wear in the heat that is comfortable enough for the school run, comfortable for navigating public transport on the commute, yet still smart enough to look office-ready by the time you arrive can sometimes feel like a real challenge in summer. Which is why I have been gravitating towards skirts that are either midi in length or fall just to the knee. The colour, fabric and print options are endless, which means this wardrobe classic need not be boring. From pleated linen in soft, buttery shades to more structured printed styles, simply pair with a vest top or a crisp shirt and your favourite sandals and you’re good to go.

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On My Radar

The Ralph Lauren Clubhouse at Sloane Square, London

(Image credit: Ralph Lauren)

To celebrate the start of Wimbledon, Ralph Lauren is bringing Sloane Square to life this summer with a four-week immersive takeover. There are giant Polo Bear sculptures dotted around the square, plus The RL Clubhouse hosting everything from workshops and talks to family games and kids’ activities. From 29 June, it even turns into a Wimbledon screening spot, so you can catch the tennis live outdoors. Ralph’s Coffee returns with a summer menu of iced matcha, soft serve and Wimbledon-inspired favourites like strawberries and Pimm’s. There’ll also be shopping, gifting and eyewear, with proceeds supporting The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

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