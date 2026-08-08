My Long, Natural Nails Never Look Clean—Here’s How 3 Nail Experts Recommend Keeping Them Salon-Fresh

Real talk: I’ve had long nails for years now, but always struggle not to get them grubby after just a few days. This is particularly noticeable given that neutral shades are my go-to, meaning grime shows up more easily. And although it’s embarrassing to admit, I also know I’m not alone.

“It's something we all experience, particularly if you're typing, cooking, gardening or using self-tan regularly,” says Suzanne Cummins, Founder and CEO of 14 Day Manicure. “Longer nails naturally have more free edge underneath, which creates more space for everyday dirt, makeup, fake tan and even fabric fibres to collect. Lighter shades simply make any build-up more noticeable,” she explains.

Lately, I’ve even been considering ditching my neutral hues and/or longer length because I can’t seem to keep them clean. But here’s the thing: I really don’t want to. It’s my aesthetic (the long nails, not the dirt!) and makes me feel put together. Short nails just don’t feel like me.

Luckily, the following tips from three top nail experts have reminded me it’s absolutely possible to maintain a manicure, regardless of colour and length. Here’s what to know if you’ve been having the same problem.

I’m guilty as charged for this first one—literally, send me straight to jail. Whether it’s popping cans open, reaching an itch on my back or peeling stickers, my nails are my best built-in tools. But according to Emma Forrest, Founder & CEO of Buff , this is one of the biggest culprits for dirt build-up—and it has to stop. “It’s a fast track to damaged nails, and they will always seem to collect even more dirt once the free edge becomes rough.”

Instead, treat your nails delicately and avoid using them directly for any jobs that may damage them. Struggling to open your daily Coke Zero? Use a blunt knife instead—or, call for a roommate/partner/co-worker. That’s what they’re there for, right?

2. Know when to reach for the gloves

Another crime I should be locked up for? Failing to utilise the rubber gloves that sit over the faucet in my kitchen sink. A quick washing up job? Might as well just get right to it. Cleaning and dusting? I’ll just give my hands a wash after.

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But for Cummins, this is a cardinal sin. “I recommend wearing gloves for jobs like gardening, cleaning or applying fake tan,” she says. Even chopping certain vegetables (I’m looking at you, onions) and preparing meals can necessitate some suitable gloves. If you’ve never cooked with turmeric before and have long nails… well, I envy you.

3. Keep it clean

Perhaps the simplest step to follow? Keeping your nails clean. It sounds simple, but given our busy lifestyles, it’s easy to forget to give the underside of our nails a quick scrub daily. “Regular hand washing is of course important, but don't forget underneath the nail too,” comments Mylee Brand Mentor, Jack Harper. “A soft nail brush is much gentler than using another nail or a sharp object to scrape dirt from underneath, which can actually damage the natural nail over time.”

4. Visit a quality manicurist

In terms of preventative measures, the best thing you can do is receive a high-quality manicure in the first place. “Proper prep is important,” notes Harper. “Making sure the underside of the free edge is smooth, the cuticles are neat and the gel is applied evenly can all help reduce places where debris might cling.” Cummins adds that a great nail tech will also “ensure the product is properly sealed around the edges, which helps prevent lifting and makes the nails easier to keep clean.” For at-home manis, she says that “finishing with a quality top coat makes a real difference to how fresh your manicure looks throughout the week.”

5. Keep nails hydrated

Dry, thin nails = breakage and splitting, meaning easier access for dirt and debris to cling to the areas around the nails. For this reason, keep reaching for your hand cream and cuticle oil for stronger, healthier nails. As someone who’s notoriously bad at remembering to apply hand cream, I sometimes treat myself to a ‘boujee’ buy like Chanel’s, because I always feel polished when I apply it.

6. Re-consider length (just a little)

Ok, take a deep breath. I’m by no means suggesting you should forgo your long nails (fear not), but as Forrester explains, “if you know you’re always hands-on, don’t feel like your nails have to be extra long. Even taking a couple of millimetres off can make them so much easier to keep looking fresh.” They can still be long; just a little more practical.

Again, seeing an experienced nail artist can make all the difference here. “A good nail technician will shape the nails appropriately for your lifestyle rather than simply following trends,” says Cummins.

Remember: compromise is a key life skill worth learning...