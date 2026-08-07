Kitten-Heel Sandals, Lace Dresses and the Season's New Favourite Shade of Blue— These are the Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Trends to Note

The trifecta of bike-friendly outfits, outdoor show locations and mountains of whipped butter mean one thing and one thing only: it's Copenhagen Fashion Week. Even those who've never been to the capital might know something of its street-style scene, which is famously exuberant (read: more fun than Paris; less polished than Milan). And with its position ahead of New York, which kicks off fashion month in early September, it's very often a litmus test for autumn-facing trends; a chance for show-goers to experiment. While many continued to prove that fashion can be fun (and cheerful!), others took a surprisingly wearable approach to front-row dressing, making the most of shoes that will soon be stowed away until next summer, for example, or slipping on what looks very much like the autumn jacket after months of bare arms.

The Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Trends to Note

Leather Jackets

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With lower temperatures than London, Milan or Paris, Copenhagen is often a good bellwether for what jackets will be popular in the core-four fashion capitals next month. Leather won by a landslide, with iterations that dialled back the bells-and-whistles in favour of minimal styles that were largely single-breasted.

Kitten-Heeled Flip-Flops

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As the last chance a lot of attendees have to wear summery footwear before fall, Copenhagen Fashion Week usually features plenty of sandals. This season's pick is the kitten-heeled flip-flop, a shoe that's about as evergreen as its flat rubber counterpart. Keep things simple with black or choose something more statement (a pomodoro shade of red or PVC).

Lace Dresses

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There was much to love about this outfit, but it was the contrast between its dressy lace and more casual denim that made it particularly worth bookmarking. Psst: OpéraSPORT's asymmetric dress could also be styled over cargo pants or nylon tracksuit bottoms for an evening-adjacent take.

Turquoise

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There's nothing revelatory about the colour blue, except for one gradation doing the rounds: turquoise. The shade cropped up repeatedly—on dresses, sequinned tees and fringed clutch bags in otherwise monochrome outfits—edging out its competition to become the "pop of" shade in Copenhagen.

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