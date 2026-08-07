Alexa Chung Just Styled the Most Elegant Colours Together, Along With a Shorts-and-Heels Trend Seen All Over London This Summer

I told you it was time to slip into khaki

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Alexa Chung wears khaki shirt and shorts header
(Image credit: Marie Claire/Backgrid)

Answer me honestly: how often do you read Marie Claire? Every month? Every week? Every day? Our most avid, fashion-focused readers may well remember that way back in February, I dubbed safari chic the key trend to take note of this summer. And, not to toot my own trend-spotting horn too loudly, that bet has become a solid winner—Alexa Chung is here to prove my point, stepping out in a khaki shirt, shorts and studded leather belt look that's surprisingly easy to recreate.

Has the model-turned-TV-host-turned-muse been scrolling our site? I'd like to think so. Or perhaps she's kept a sharp eye on the Spring/Summer 26 runways of Isabel Marant, Burberry, Balmain, Saint Laurent and Lemaire, toeing the line between elevated everyday and off-duty cool. And as with all great outfits, the key is in the details. A longer-length short for a more polished finish. A studded belt for an extra layer of interest. A more feminine shoe to soften an otherwise action-man-inspired look.

As someone who tends to shy away from a loud logo, however, tracking down Alexa Chung's exact outfit is near impossible. So I bring you the most similar pieces our favourite retailers have to hand—though you probably own a few of them already.

Shop Alexa Chung's Khaki Look

Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
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Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 