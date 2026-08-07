Answer me honestly: how often do you read Marie Claire? Every month? Every week? Every day? Our most avid, fashion-focused readers may well remember that way back in February, I dubbed safari chic the key trend to take note of this summer. And, not to toot my own trend-spotting horn too loudly, that bet has become a solid winner—Alexa Chung is here to prove my point, stepping out in a khaki shirt, shorts and studded leather belt look that's surprisingly easy to recreate.

Has the model-turned-TV-host-turned-muse been scrolling our site? I'd like to think so. Or perhaps she's kept a sharp eye on the Spring/Summer 26 runways of Isabel Marant, Burberry, Balmain, Saint Laurent and Lemaire, toeing the line between elevated everyday and off-duty cool. And as with all great outfits, the key is in the details. A longer-length short for a more polished finish. A studded belt for an extra layer of interest. A more feminine shoe to soften an otherwise action-man-inspired look.

As someone who tends to shy away from a loud logo, however, tracking down Alexa Chung's exact outfit is near impossible. So I bring you the most similar pieces our favourite retailers have to hand—though you probably own a few of them already.

Shop Alexa Chung's Khaki Look

With Nothing Underneath The Classic: Oxford, Khaki £95 at WNU Few brands excel at shirt making quite like London-based label With Nothing Underneath. Crafted from 100% cotton in a classic cut, this style will work for both work and the weekend. White Stuff Gabby Combat Short £49 at White Stuff Google 'khaki shorts' and you'll see a swathe of micro mini lengths, but what makes Alexa's look feel more grown up is the longer length and looser shape. This pair comes in 3 different lengths, so select long if you want slightly more coverage. Free People We the Free Sola Stud Belt £48 at Free People Studded belts have quietly been making a comeback. I'd say it's the easiest way to elevate an outfit. PAOLA SIGHINOLFI Lia 18-Karat Gold-Plated Pewter and Resin Ring £380 at Net-a-Porter The only place I've seen turquoise jewellery as incredible as Alexa Chung's ring is a tiny family-owned jewellery store in Türkiye, so you may have to sniff out an independent designer for something truly similar. Otherwise, this Pala Sighinolfi ring is just as striking. THISTLES The Suede Square-Frame Acetate Sunglasses £275 at Net-a-Porter The sunglasses market is saturated, so it's not everyday a new label launches in a major UK retailer. Take this as your sign to put Thistles on your radar. Reformation Clementine Heeled Mule Sandal £298 at Reformation A black peep toe mule with a bow? How retro. And also far more versatile than they may at first appear. THE ROW Park 3 Medium Textured-Leather Tote £1,780 at Net-a-Porter Chung seems to have mastered the art of no logo dressing and The Row are certainly leaders in the quiet luxury race. This calf leather black tote will easily become your everyday bag that lasts a lifetime (and more).

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