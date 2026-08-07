I've Been a Mascara Addict for Two Decades—Apparently That's No Longer "Cool"

All the cool girls are ditching mascara this summer. More specifically, their lashes are completely bare. Naked as the day they were born. Not so much as an eyelash curler has come near their lash follicles since we collectively started maxing out on “-maxxing” and Andy Burnham was still frolicking around Manchester.

For millennials in their mid-thirties like me, this news is catastrophic. I grew up in the era of mega-watt lip gloss and sparkly powder highlighter. We wore XXL strip lashes for every night out (hell, sometimes even during the day) and the aim was simple: thick, sky-high and voluminous. Our lashes weren’t just a step in our beauty routines; they were part of our identity.

Of course, as we grew up, so did our makeup. Dream Matte Mousse was replaced by lighter BB creams, and all-over bronzer was superseded by strategically placed cream formulas. Our lash look became more mature, too: we opted for salon treatments such as lash lifts and extensions for a more subtle, fluttery look, and we used lash serums to enhance our natural lashes, rather than coating them in four layers of mascara to achieve the desired length.

But mascara is still my desert island beauty item and I rarely leave the house without a quick coat of product. I’ve written articles about how I achieved my naturally long lashes (Revitalash Eyelash Conditioner) and I’ve reviewed dozens of mascaras in my quest for the perfect formula (L'Oreal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama Mascara, imo). So when I saw a plethora of A-listers sporting bare lashes recently, from Gigi Hadid at the Met Gala to Maya Jama’s latest cover shoot – and most notably, Zendaya’s gloriously ethereal look at the New York premiere of The Odyssey, created by makeup artist Ernesto Casillas – I knew I had to investigate.

The naked lash trend has been dubbed ‘ghost lashes’ by media outlets and the phrase ‘ghost lashes trend’ has been a recurring breakout term on Google for the past few weeks. TikTok users in their droves swear that going sans mascara creates an ‘off-duty model look’ and a clean, fresh aesthetic.

“The ghost lash trend is a minimalist makeup look where the idea is to make your lashes look so natural they’re almost invisible, hence the name ‘ghost lashes’,” explains makeup artist Anouska Bloom. “It’s part of the broader shift towards effortless, clean beauty, where the focus is on healthy, plump, juicy skin.”

Bloom has seen a noticeable rise in clients requesting the look recently. “Some have opted for their lashes to just be curled with super-light mascara application, whereas those who normally prefer a more glam look now just ask for a few individual lashes, rather than a full-blown cat eye. Others have requested brown mascara instead of black to look as natural as possible.”

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Ali Pantony in 2008 with full lashes and today, embracing the no mascara trend. (Image credit: Ali Pantony)

When Did Mascara Become Uncool?

So, when did wearing mascara fall out of trend, and why? Is it part of Gen Z’s cultural rejection of beauty standards and curated perfection in the age of AI? The ‘unbothered’ and ‘undone’ aesthetic—or ‘clean girl beauty’—is noticeably more visible on our feeds, and while I’m not saying that everyone is ditching makeup altogether, there is a definite shift towards barely-there beauty, with bare lashes at the forefront. It may not be obvious when we’re wearing concealer or even a dab of subtle blush, but even one coat of mascara is usually noticeable. Is makeup becoming less about attractiveness, and more about identity and agency?

“I think there’s a growing appreciation for features looking like themselves, rather than feeling like they have to be enhanced to their maximum,” says makeup artist Emily Wood. “As a result, there’s been a shift towards makeup that feels lighter and less obviously ‘done’.”

Wood says she’s seen this cultural shift across generations; not just young people. “While Gen Z have definitely embraced softer, more understated makeup, I also think people of all ages are becoming more confident wearing less. It feels less trend-driven and more like a change in how people want makeup to feel.”

How to Wear the Ghost Lash Trend

If you’re keen to try the ghost lash trend, Bloom has some tips. “Try tight-lining your waterlines with a soft brown to add some definition – this will also bring out the colour in your eyes, making them feel a little less ‘bare’. I’d then curl the lashes for a beautiful, flirty lash. My favourite lash curler is the Shiseido one, just a few pumps on either side and you’re good to go.”

Similarly, Wood says a natural, curled lash and flushed cheeks are the way to go. “If you know me, you know a pair of eyelash curlers live in every bag I own,” she says. “I’ve been curling my lashes since I was about 12 and honestly couldn’t live without them. Once my lashes are clamped, I always ‘pulse’ the curler, which gives the best lifted results. Depending on the look, I might not use mascara at all, or I’ll apply the tiniest amount and comb through so every lash stays separated. A beautifully curled lash, without mascara, alongside blush and a defined lip is my everyday face.”

While it may be a ‘no-mascara summer’ for some, I for one won’t be giving up my emotional support mascara any time soon. If makeup is less about adhering to beauty standards and more about self-expression and agency in 2026, I’ll be sticking to the big, bold lashes I’ve always worn. Though the XXL strip lashes can stay firmly where they belong: in the sticky-floored nightclubs of the 2010s.