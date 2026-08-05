This High Street Store Is Competing With Chanel, Miu Miu, Dior and Saint Laurent—According to the 2026 Lyst Index

If I were to say "that's hot", what would first spring to mind? If it's Paris Hilton, we should be friends. If it's the seemingly never-ending heatwave we're having here in the UK, your priorities are probably in the right place. But if your mind jumps straight to the Lyst Index—the quarterly ranking of each season's hottest fashion products and brands—then you're in luck, because the latest list has just been released, and Massimo Dutti has clearly been making waves.

Typically, it's the luxury labels earning a much-coveted spot in the top 20 hottest brands. This time around, Chanel takes the top spot, closely followed by Miu Miu, Dior, Saint Laurent and Gucci, so no surprises there. But nestled in at number 10 is high street star Massimo Dutti, clearly no longer known solely as Zara's older sister. Both brands sit under the same Spanish parent group, Inditex.

(Image credit: Marie Claire/Photopix/GC Images/Getty)

For our team at Marie Claire, this ranking comes as little surprise. Massimo Dutti has long been our go-to for everything from elevated everyday basics to office outfits—the latter being where the brand truly excels. While trends absolutely influence each collection, with many a runway reference visible to the shrewd fashion fan, the Massimo Dutti design team have a particular knack for putting their own spin on them, making each piece feel effortlessly cohesive. Minimalist with a modern twist is the key draw.

It's a specific celebrity endorsement, though, that the Lyst team have pinpointed for the sudden global surge in rankings: Bella Hadid's brown slip dress, black flip flops and woven bag look, worn in Saint-Tropez in May and still in stock. Almost certainly a paid placement, but clearly one that's paid off, sparking what Lyst describes as a "growing desire for its elevated Mediterranean-inspired pieces".

(Image credit: Massimo Dutti)

And elevated really is the key word when it comes to Massimo Dutti. Every collection feels grown-up, catering to a customer who cares about current cuts, colours and styles while always looking polished. Workwear, by default, has become one of the brand's most in-demand categories, for creatives and highly corporate women (and men) alike. Though it's not just workwear: holiday-ready sandals (the mid-heel style in now sold-out black takes sixth place among the last quarter's most popular products), cleverly crafted leather pieces and accessories are all proving plenty popular too.

For the brand to be holding its own among a list of luxury giants, though, you probably don't need me to spell out its plus points. With its popularity only rising, I'm certain you're already well attuned to them.