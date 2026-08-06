Over the past week, my social media feeds have been flooded with warnings that our skincare products are exposing us to benzene, a known carcinogen. The posts are often accompanied by images of familiar brands and long-trusted products, many of which I have used myself and still keep on my bathroom shelf. So, what’s actually going on? Has there been a genuine exposé, or are alarming headlines outrunning the evidence? Here’s what you need to know.

What Is Benzene—And Why Is It Causing Concern?

“Benzene is an aromatic hydrocarbon and a known carcinogen, which is why it has ignited so much fear in the media,” explains Dr Beibei Du-Harpur, consultant dermatologist and clinical lecturer at King's College London. Early reports, she says, emphasised that there is no safe level of benzene because it is directly genotoxic, meaning it can damage DNA.

Consultant dermatologist Dr Ophelia Veraitch adds that benzene is not deliberately added to skincare products. Instead, benzene may appear as an unintended contaminant. “In formulas containing benzoyl peroxide, which is commonly used to target acne, it can form when the ingredient breaks down over time or when exposed to heat, making it a contaminant rather than an ingredient,” she says.

Dr Mona Foad, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of MONA Dermatology, explains that benzene also occurs naturally in the environment and is used in certain industrial processes. “When it is detected, it’s usually as an unintended contaminant or due to product stability issues,” she says.

While long-term exposure to high levels of benzene has been linked to certain blood cancers, Foad stresses that the actual risk depends on both the amount of benzene involved and the duration of exposure.

What’s Driving the Controversy?

Much of the recent conversation centres on testing carried out by Valisure, an independent technology company that has investigated benzene levels in benzoyl peroxide products.

Du-Harpur is sceptical about both the testing conditions and the company’s wider strategy. “Ultimately, the company driving up interest in benzene and the potential risk of benzoyl peroxide is financially motivated,” she says. “It’s a business model—they generate huge amounts of media attention and hype, and gather people for class action lawsuits. The more people pay attention to it, the more money they’re going to make, and the more likely they are to do it again with another product.” In some cases, she says, companies may pay to settle claims even when the science is eventually challenged, simply to bring the legal process to an end.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Du-Harpur also questions how accurately the testing reflects real-world use. Benzene has been detected in benzoyl peroxide skincare products and certain aerosol sunscreens, but she says the conditions used were not representative of normal day-to-day storage. “The products were essentially ‘cooked’ at very high temperatures to demonstrate that tiny amounts of benzene could be generated,” she explains.

In her view, Valisure demonstrated that it was theoretically possible to decompose a skincare product under extreme conditions. That does not necessarily show that the same thing will happen while a product is sitting on an ordinary bathroom shelf.

Does Detecting Benzene Automatically Make a Product Unsafe?

Not necessarily. All three dermatologists stress that detection alone does not tell us whether a product presents a meaningful health risk. “The quantities detected are extremely low,” says Du-Harpur. Although benzene exposure should be minimised, she points out that we are already exposed to it in everyday life in much higher amounts through sources such as car exhausts and standing in petrol stations.

“The amount someone would be exposed to from washing their face with a benzoyl peroxide cleanser is extremely minimal,” she says. “Your skin is a barrier designed to keep things out, so very little is absorbed.”

Veraitch agrees that the important question is not simply whether benzene has been detected, but whether the amount exceeds regulatory limits. “Detection isn’t the issue—it’s whether the level exceeds regulatory thresholds,” she explains.

When the FDA tested batches of benzoyl peroxide products, she says, around 90% contained either undetectable or very low levels of benzene. The recalls relate specifically to products in which levels exceeded the relevant thresholds.

Foad adds that modern analytical testing is exceptionally sensitive and can detect incredibly small quantities of substances. “The presence of benzene alone doesn’t automatically mean a product poses a meaningful health risk,” she says.

Consumers need to consider how much benzene was detected, how the product is used and whether a regulatory body has determined that the level is significant enough to warrant a recall.

Should You Worry About Products You've Already Used?

The consensus is reassuring: based on the available evidence, the risk from past use is considered very low. “I’d say the actual safety issue is extremely negligible,” says Du-Harpur. The benzene exposure associated with skincare is likely to be minimal unless a product has been subjected to extreme conditions, such as being heated to unusually high temperatures.

“We need to take a balanced approach to risk,” she says. “Just because something exists doesn’t mean it’s inherently dangerous.”

Veraitch similarly encourages consumers not to panic about products they have already used. “Exposure doesn’t necessarily equate to harm, and the calculated cancer risk from the benzene levels found in the recalled products is very low,” she says.

She also notes that most people use benzoyl peroxide products for relatively short periods, rather than applying large quantities continuously over many years.

Foad agrees. “Based on the available evidence, the risk from past use is generally considered to be very low,” she says. The health concerns associated with benzene primarily relate to much higher or more prolonged exposure than would typically be expected from skincare products.

“If a product has been recalled, it should be discontinued, but people shouldn’t panic about products they’ve previously used,” she adds.

How Can We Separate Genuine Health Risks From Alarming Headlines?

The language used in headlines can make this particularly difficult. The word “carcinogen” is understandably frightening, but it does not tell us the level of exposure or the degree of actual risk.

“Headlines saying ‘benzene found’ can be misleading because the important factor is the level detected, not simply its presence,” says Veraitch. She recommends checking whether a product has actually been recalled and whether the specific batch or lot number you own is affected.

Foad also advises consumers to look beyond the headline. “The word ‘carcinogen’ understandably captures attention, but the real health risk depends on exposure, frequency of use and regulatory assessment,” she says.

Rather than relying solely on viral posts or alarming reports, she recommends seeking information from trusted, evidence-based sources and official regulatory bodies.

Du-Harpur believes the way these findings are circulated can further distort the level of risk. “Overall, the risk is very low, but fear spreads much more easily than context,” she says.

What Should We Do Now?

The first step is to check whether the product you own has actually been recalled and whether your particular batch is affected. “Approach these reports thoughtfully rather than reacting out of fear,” advises Foad. “I don’t recommend discarding an entire skincare regimen because of a headline alone.”

Products that have not been identified as a concern can continue to be used as directed. Foad also recommends storing them according to the manufacturer’s instructions and replacing anything that has noticeably changed in colour, texture or odour, as those changes could suggest that the formula is no longer stable.

Du-Harpur says appropriate storage is key. “As long as products are being stored reasonably and used as directed, the risk is incredibly low,” she explains.

Her main recommendation is not to leave skincare in a hot car, particularly during the summer. High temperatures can cause formulas to break down, affecting their stability and efficacy. This is especially important with sunscreen, as an unstable formula may no longer provide the advertised level of protection.

“Store products in cool, dry environments,” she says. Refrigerating skincare is not necessary, but avoiding prolonged exposure to excessive heat is sensible.

Veraitch’s wider advice is to resist overcomplicating your routine in response to every new headline. “I always recommend keeping skincare routines simple and targeted to individual skin concerns, based on advice from practising dermatologists rather than social media trends.”

Ultimately, none of the dermatologists recommends emptying your bathroom cabinet in panic. Check official recall information, use products as directed, store them properly and seek professional advice when you are unsure.

Marie Claire UK contacted Valisure for comment but had not received a response at the time of publication.