You Won't Have Worn This Outfit Combination Since the Early '00s, But Celebrities and Fashion Insiders Are Bringing It Back for Autumn
Chase Sui Wonder proposed a winning alternative outfit for summer evenings
Dresses over trousers is not a pairing for the risk-adverse. Having said that, choose the right dress, the right trousers and you'll have found an option for summer-evening dressing that, miraculously, doesn't involve a dress. (This, by the way, follows on from the daytime alternative we've already covered: a tunic over trousers.)
Chase Sui Wonders, who's on the promo trail for I Want Your Sex, provided evidence of this claim just last night. At the film's premiere in New York, the actor wore a look from Valentino, opting not for an ingénue gown but a diaphanous cape over a sheer bustier dress over high-waisted trousers. The colour palette's moodiness gave the fabrics—the pairing of lace and lustrous satin—even more edge. In short, dresses over trousers? Definitely a good idea for late-summer (or autumn) nights out.
Shop Chase's Dress Over Trousers Look
In autumn, you can factor an oversized blazer into the equation (Arket's single-breasted wool style will also be a great addition to your office wardrobe). And, obviously, you can always experiment with different shades of slip and trouser, brightening the combination if you're on holiday—or at home but dreaming of being out-of-office (By Malene Birger's coral slip dress would perfectly offset taupe silk bias trousers by Comme Si).
Shop More Dresses To Wear Over Trousers:
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Natalie Hammond is a freelance journalist who’s written for publications including Grazia, The Financial Times, The Times, The Telegraph and gal-dem.