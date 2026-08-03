You Won't Have Worn This Outfit Combination Since the Early '00s, But Celebrities and Fashion Insiders Are Bringing It Back for Autumn

Dresses over trousers is not a pairing for the risk-adverse. Having said that, choose the right dress, the right trousers and you'll have found an option for summer-evening dressing that, miraculously, doesn't involve a dress. (This, by the way, follows on from the daytime alternative we've already covered: a tunic over trousers.)

Chase Sui Wonders (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chase Sui Wonders, who's on the promo trail for I Want Your Sex, provided evidence of this claim just last night. At the film's premiere in New York, the actor wore a look from Valentino, opting not for an ingénue gown but a diaphanous cape over a sheer bustier dress over high-waisted trousers. The colour palette's moodiness gave the fabrics—the pairing of lace and lustrous satin—even more edge. In short, dresses over trousers? Definitely a good idea for late-summer (or autumn) nights out.

Shop Chase's Dress Over Trousers Look

Intimissimi Asymmetrical Slip £69 at Intimissimi Intimissimi's asymmetric slip might be originally intended as sleepwear, but you can easily wear it out of the house over trousers. Leset Daniel Satin Wide-Leg Pants £370 at Net-a-Porter Leset does a brisk trade in cotton utility trousers, but its slightly more luxurious satin version is perfect for pairing with dresses. Valentino Garavani Open Toe Révélé Suede Pumps 105mm £830 at Valentino Garavani Valentino's peep-toe pumps might have divided the internet, but we're a fan and so, more importantly, is Chase Sui Wonders.

In autumn, you can factor an oversized blazer into the equation (Arket's single-breasted wool style will also be a great addition to your office wardrobe). And, obviously, you can always experiment with different shades of slip and trouser, brightening the combination if you're on holiday—or at home but dreaming of being out-of-office (By Malene Birger's coral slip dress would perfectly offset taupe silk bias trousers by Comme Si).

Shop More Dresses To Wear Over Trousers:

ZARA Zw Collection Sequin Draped Top £45.99 at Zara Style this purple sequin tunic over a pair of skinny front slit trousers. SELF-PORTRAIT Sequined-Trimmed Satin and Lace Mini Dress £380 at Net-a-porter For an unexpected dinner look layer over a pair of black cigarette pants. ZARA Zw Collection Short Lace Dress £49.99 at Zara Give a bohemian feel to summer outfits with duck-egg blue dress DILARA FINDIKOGLU Cold Morning Lace-Trimmed Sheer Tulle Mini Dress £2,100 at Net-a-porter Go all in for an evening event with a pair of lace leggings or trousers.