We can’t get enough of Kate Middleton’s chic headbands – here’s how to get the look

    • Kate Middleton was spotted wearing a beautiful soft blue pleated Jane Taylor headband this Easter weekend, cementing this as one of her signature styles.

    We have seen the Duchess of Cornwall in some truly fantastic hats and headpieces over the years, but it’s the understated (and often overlooked) headband that we swoon over most.

    She’s sported a headband at many a Royal engagement, including Christmas at Sandringham and on Royal tours. The headbands allow for Kate Middleton’s hair to really shine through, rather than hidden under wide-brimmed hats.

    Headbands have the power to elevate an everyday outfit or add the finishing touch to a formal getup. They work perfectly as a bridal accessory, just as well as it do for a wedding guest.

    Kate Middleton’s headbands: Get the look

    Prada Crystal-embellished headband, £560 | Mytheresa
    A stunning jewelled headband would work well for black-tie, as well as with jeans, a white tee and a tailored blazer.

    Ditsy Embellished Floral Sequin Headband, £26 | Oliver Bonas
    This floral embellished headband adds a little bit of fun to an outfit.

    Pompom Headband, £28 | Boden
    One of Kate’s favourite brands, Boden always has a good selection of headbands throughout the year.

    Jennifer Behr Tori satin headband, £135 | Net-A-Porter
    A simple satin headband with a little bit of height is an elegant choice.

    & Other Stories Ruched Alice Headband, £11 | & Other Stories
    This ruched style is really versatile, it can be paired with a similar toned dress for a wedding or on the beach with your bikini.

    Jennifer Behr Brissa embellished headband, £247 | Mytheresa
    You can never go wrong with pearls. This is very similar to the one that Kate wore to Prince Louis’s christening.

    Alessandra Rich Bow-embellished cotton headband, £240.60 | Net-A-Porter
    The modern and grown-up way to wear a bow. So chic.

    Kate Middleton: a look back at her headbands

    Kate Middleton at Louis's Christening - kate middleton headbands
    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 1 of 8

    Kate Middleton

    At Louis's Christening, 2018, in a Jane Taylor headband

    Kate Middleton with Prince George - kate middleton headbands
    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 2 of 8

    Kate Middleton

    A fun spotty one with Prince George in 2016.

    Kate Middleton at westminster abbey - kate middleton headbands
    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 3 of 8

    Kate Middleton

    At Westminster Abbey in 2018, wearing a padded velvet headband.

    kate middleton at christmas day serivice - kate middleton headbands
    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 4 of 8

    Kate Middleton

    Duchess of Cambridge attends Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on Sandringham Estate in red and brown velvet headband.

    Kate Middleton at church service in sandringham - kate middleton headbands
    This is an image 5 of 8

    Kate Middleton

    Catherine attends Sunday service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate in 2019 in the same Jane Taylor headband that she sported this weekend at the Easter service.

    Kate Middleton in Canada - kate middleton headbands
    This is an image 6 of 8

    Kate Middleton

    On the Royal tour of Canada in 2016 in a simple plastic headband.

    kate middleton in dublin - kate middleton headbands
    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 7 of 8

    Kate Middleton

    The Duchess of Cambridge Dublin in 2020 is another black velvet headband. One with less height this time.

    kate middletons headbands
    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 8 of 8

    Kate Middleton

    Not strictly a headband, but a clever use of a plait of her own hair in 2016.

