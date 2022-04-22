Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton was spotted wearing a beautiful soft blue pleated Jane Taylor headband this Easter weekend, cementing this as one of her signature styles.

We have seen the Duchess of Cornwall in some truly fantastic hats and headpieces over the years, but it’s the understated (and often overlooked) headband that we swoon over most.

She’s sported a headband at many a Royal engagement, including Christmas at Sandringham and on Royal tours. The headbands allow for Kate Middleton’s hair to really shine through, rather than hidden under wide-brimmed hats.

Headbands have the power to elevate an everyday outfit or add the finishing touch to a formal getup. They work perfectly as a bridal accessory, just as well as it do for a wedding guest.

Kate Middleton’s headbands: Get the look

Alessandra Rich Bow-embellished cotton headband, £240.60 | Net-A-Porter

The modern and grown-up way to wear a bow. So chic. View Deal