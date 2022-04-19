Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte just wore matching Easter outfits

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

How sweet?

The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful in blue on Sunday as she arrived at St George’s Chapel in Windsor for the annual Easter service. Kate Middleton was joined by Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who looked just like her mum in a matching blue outfit.

Kate opted for a sophisticated coat style dress by one of her favourite fashion designers, Emilia Wickstead. The sky blue number featured an open collar, a waist-cinching belt and a flared silhouette. The Duchess accessorised with a matching blue clutch bag, suede heels and a pleated headband.

It looks as if Princess Charlotte was inspired by Kate’s stylish outfit, as the young royal twinned with her mum in a blue floral dress and matching blue tights. The six-year-old is quickly becoming a style icon, and we hope to see more matching fashion moments in the future.

Prince William and Prince George also made sure to coordinate their outfits, both looking smart in matching navy suits. This was the first Easter church outing for the young royals, although Prince Louis was not in attendance.

If you were hoping to get your hands on a similar dress for the wedding season ahead, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve included our favourite royal-inspired styles for you to shop below. For more inspiration, don’t forget to check out our roundups of the best wedding guest dresses and the best flower girl dresses. Enjoy…

Get the look: Kate Middleton’s blue dress:

Ghost Alex Midi Dress, was £169 now £67.60 | John Lewis

Kate Middleton has been spotted in a blue Ghost dress before, so we know that the Duchess would love this ‘Alex’ dress. What’s more, it’s currently on sale for just £67.60. View Deal

Self-Portrait Cutout Shirt Dress, £340 | Net-A-Porter

Self-Portrait have added a twist to the classic shirt dress with sharp lapels and a cutout waist. Made from crisp cotton-poplin, this blue number falls to a softly pleated midi skirt. View Deal