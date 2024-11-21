Uniqlo and Anya Hindmarch are back at it again and their latest collection is seriously good

If you failed to get your hands on a piece of Uniqlo’s inaugural collection with Anya Hindmarch last year, I’ve got some great news for you. The duo are officially back with another standout collection, dropping online and in selected stores today and I cannot impress upon you how much you need it.

Combining Uniqlo’s simple, sleek silhouettes with Hindmarch’s signature playful detailing, the 11-piece womenswear collection is the chicest way to add a touch of elevated whimsy to all your autumn winter outfits. Alongside cashmere jumpers and merino wool knits, you’ll also find the cutest accessories, perfect for combatting the cold weather that’s currently on its way to us, and for the first time, outerwear, all emblazoned with Hindmarch’s iconic eye design. My personal favourite has to be the stripe heattech socks which will pair perfectly with trainers and loafers alike for a hint of sartorial fun.

(Image credit: Uniqlo)

“I’ve loved collaborating with UNIQLO again, working with their iconic knits and outerwear,” Hindmarch said, “Once again, we’ve played with their silhouettes; deconstructing and then rebuilding them with darning stitches, knitted-in patches, and unexpected details, creating special designs, always with a touch of fun.”

As you’ll know if you tried to shop last year's collection, many of the pieces sell out quickly so I’d definitely suggest adding any favourites to your basket at speed if you do want to shop the collection. To help, keep scrolling to see an edit of all my favourite picks…

Shop the Uniqlo X Anya Hindmarch Collection